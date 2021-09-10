Comment
As Nigeria Marks World Literacy Day!
On September 8, Nigeria joined the rest of the world to commemorate the International Literacy Day. The day, which is celebrated to remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights, and to advance the literacy agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society was first celebrated in 1967.
Observed by all United Nations (UN) member states, it was declared by the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on October 26, 1966 at the 14th Session of UNESCO’s General Conference.
According to the world body, the theme for the celebration this year is “Literacy for a human-centred recovery: Narrowing the digital divide”, in keeping with the unparalleled level of disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic to teaching and learning.
UNESCO notes that about 773 million people in need of access to literacy learning opportunities were adversely affected as many initial response plans to the pandemic did not include them with schools’ closure disrupting the education of 62.3 per cent of the world’s student population of 1.09 billion while “The rapid shift to distance learning also highlighted the persistent digital divide in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, and the ability to engage with technology, as well as disparities in other services such as access to electricity, which has limited learning options.
“The pandemic, however, was a reminder of the critical importance of literacy. Beyond its intrinsic importance as part of the right to education, literacy empowers individuals and improves their lives by expanding their capabilities to choose a kind of life they can value. It is also a driver of sustainable development. Literacy is an integral part of education and lifelong learning premised on humanism as defined by the Sustainable Development Goal 4. Literacy, therefore, is central to a human-centred recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.”
The 2021 celebration also aims at exploring “what makes technology-enabled literacy learning inclusive and meaningful to leave no one behind,” while providing the opportunity to reconceptualise future literacy and learning, within and beyond the context of the pandemic.
Clearly, Sustainable Development Goal 4 has as one of its targets ensuring all young people achieve literacy and numeracy and that adults, who lack these skills are given the opportunity to acquire them, just as the UN’s Sustainable Development Agenda, adopted by world leaders in September 20‘5, promotes universal access to quality education and learning.
Available data indicates that Nigeria which had a literacy rate of 70.20% in 2006 declined to 62.02% in 2018 while other African countries like Gabon had 90%, Zambia 86.75%, Kenya 81.54%, Congo Republic 82%, Ghana 79.04%, Cameroon 85.07% and Morocco 73.75% respectively. This is as other countries in the world like Cuba, Georgia, Estonia, Cyprus, Croatia, Balarus and China, amongst others had 100% literacy rate.
There is no indication that the percentage of the population age 15 and above who can read and write, with understanding, has since improved owing to the prevailing myriad of challenges experienced in the country, including the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Tide thinks that the 2021 International Literacy Day celebration should be an occasion for sober-reflection, stock taking and a time for harnessing necessary resources and energies towards strengthening the educational system in the country by the Federal Government, sub-national administrations and well-meaning corporate bodies and individuals.
The fact cannot be overstated that the high rate of illiteracy partly accounts for the low level of socioeconomic development of Nigeria as the growth of any nation depends on the quantity and quality of its individual citizens.
While we acknowledge that government at various levels have not been negligent on the issue of improving the literacy level in the country, the fact remains that there are yawning gaps to bridge if our nation will not remain imperiled by the obvious consequences of our huge illiterate population that unscrupulous elements have taken advantage of to put our fatherland in mortal danger.
There is no doubt that funding for the educational sector in the country needs to significantly improve. Admittedly, government cannot do it alone, but it must provide the greatest motivation and drive. An adequately funded free and compulsory educational policy is the way to go because an investment in both formal basic education, youth and adult literacy and non-formal education that ensures that children, youth and adult have access to adequate educational opportunities will help them develop their literacy skills and make Nigeria a safer and more prosperous nation.
There is no greater evil that has been unleashed upon our country than the armed attacks on our educational institutions and the seemingly intractable wholesale kidnap of school children from educational sanctuaries.
Nothing will be more befitting to present to Nigerians than the assurance of a safe, secure and conducive teaching and learning environment on this auspicious occasion. It is the only way to demonstrate the existence of a government that is working for an assured brighter future for our country and justify Nigeria’s celebration of the World Literacy Day.
Kudos For Court Judgement On VAT
If the recent judgement of a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which held that
the Rivers State Government and not the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) was the rightful authority to collect Value-Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in the state is anything to go by, states will soon take charge of the money-spinning VAT and PIT in Nigeria.
That was the judgement of Justice Stephen Pam in a suit filed by the Rivers State Government challenging the right of the Federal Government to demand VAT and PIT. The state had asked the court to declare that the constitutional power of the Federal Government to impose taxes and duties was limited to items listed in items 58 and 59 of Part 1 of the Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
Likewise, the state government had urged the court to declare that by the provisions of items 7 and 8 of Part II (Concurrent Legislative List) of the Second Schedule of the Constitution, the power of the Federal Government to delegate the collection of taxes can only be exercised by the state government or other authority of the state and no other person.
Also, the court was asked to declare that all statutory provisions made or purportedly made in the exercise of the legislative powers of the Federal Government, containing provisions inconsistent with the powers to impose tax and duties, as prescribed by items 58 and 59 of Part I of the Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution, or inconsistent with the power to delegate the duty of collection of taxes, as contained in items 7 and 8 of Part II of the Second Schedule of the Constitution, are unconstitutional, null and void.
The court agreed with the state government that it was the state and not FIRS that is constitutionally entitled to impose taxes enforceable or collectable in its territory like consumption or sales tax, VAT, education and other taxes or levies, other than the taxes and duties specifically reserved for the Federal Government by items 58 and 59 of Part 1 of the Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
The implication of the ruling is that it is now illegal for taxes like VAT and PIT to be levied by any Federal Government agency in Rivers State. In other words, the issue of VAT in the territory of Rivers State and PIT should be reserved for the government of Rivers State. This is a welcome judgement. It was least imagined that a state could successfully contest the legality of VAT collection by the federal authorities in court.
In 2014, the Lagos State Government lost a case filed at the Supreme Court challenging the powers of the Federal Government to collect VAT on goods and services supplied in the state. The state had sued the Federal Government seeking a ruling to repeal the VAT Act on the basis that it was outside the legislative remit of the federal authorities to collect the tax.
The court, however, ruled in favour of the preliminary objection of the Attorney General of the Federation on behalf of the Federal Government that the Supreme Court lacked original jurisdiction in the matter as it was a dispute between a federal agency and Lagos State, not between the Federal and the Lagos State Governments. This was on the basis that VAT was collected by the FIRS which is a federal agency.
As the court rightly held, there is no law that authorises the Federal Government to demand or collect VAT or PIT in the country. That indicates a lot of illegality being perpetrated by the federal authorities. This should be resisted, in particular by state governors who are often victims of their arbitrariness. Governor Nyesom Wike’s action to seek interpretation of the law in this regard is commendable. These are the things that should have to be tested in the courts to allow Nigerians to know their legal status.
After many years of illegally collecting these taxes, it is comforting to know that states, not the Federal Government, are the legitimate authority to require them. The ruling will certainly address the injustice, anomalies and disparities in the generation and distribution of VAT funds across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). VAT focuses on goods and services consumed by residents in a state like alcohol.
Most Northern states generate nothing in the sphere of alcohol VAT following existing Sharia laws, which prohibit the consumption of the product in the respective states. Logically, one would think and expect that the affected Northern states would be excluded from the receipts on alcohol VAT since they generate zero revenue from the sale and consumption of liquor and beers.
But that is not the case. By the irrational suppositions and thoughts of the Federal Government, the Northern states participate in the sharing or distribution of VAT on alcohol. We find this offensive, unreasonable, iniquitous and unjust. Why would the Northern states benefit from the alcohol VAT with zero generation? To begin with, the court’s decision will eliminate the disparities in the country’s VAT administration.
There is a need to understand whether Nigeria is a federal or unitary state. Although the nation operates a federal constitution, in practice it functions as a unitary state, a consequence of the centralist tendencies that have come to characterise the system of government. The way federalism works in this country is not consistent with the basic tenets of the system. However, the judgment of the court shows that we are a federation, not a unitary state; so, the country should be governed as such.
If the court’s decision is upheld by the Supreme Court, it means that more money will accrue to Rivers State. That will equally mean more projects and a better life for people in the state. Consequently, the state government will need to be more accountable. Governor Wike must not let go of his advocacy in favour of the good governance of the country. That depicts him as the conscience of the nation.
Why Mismanage Public Funds?
A Nigerian politician once confessed that the corrupt practices which political office-holders are being accused of were taught them by civil servants. From the inflation of contracts, rents and other financial transactions, to the padding of national budgets, political office-holders usually depend on experienced civil servants for advice and guidance. Accounts sections of various ministries, departments and agencies are usually the starting points of official malfeasance.
Page 3 of The Tide newspaper of Friday, July 23, 2021, had this news headline: ‘Senate Queries Loss of N54Bn On External Loans’. The Senate called for the sanctioning of officials in the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, who made Nigeria lose $274.2 million (N54.1 billion) on external loans. Obviously the Senate would not have issued such query without substantial evidence of malfeasance, after some detailed fact-finding interim investigations.
The Upper Chamber cannot be faulted for approving the report of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, which did the interim fact-finding investigation on the matter. Therefore, it follows that asking the AGF, Ahmed Idris, to identify and sanction officers responsible for mismanaging public funds, is right and proper. There was a mention of Rule 3115 of the Financial Regulations which deals with gross misconducts. Surely, the public service system is governed by Financial Regulations which must apply where needful.
Text of Rule 3115 of the Financial Regulations reads: “An accounting officer who is queried for his failure to manage or spend public funds effectively or who spends money without due regard to economy, contrary to Financial Regulation 415 and fails to reply to the query, shall be removed from the schedule and be disciplined in accordance with the Public Service Rules”.
It was observed that there was a total exchange loss difference of $278.2 million (N54.1 billion) reported by the office of the AGF, with documents provided. But such vital documents could not be found in the Debt Management Office. With the proverbial buck ending in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, the jinxed task is to “provide the sources of the exchange loss difference of $274.2 million (N54.1 billion) with documentary evidence”.
What will embitter the Nigerian public more is the continuing borrowing, thus piling up of huge debt burden on the nation and its people. Also annoying to the articulate class of Nigerians is the impression spreading abroad with regards to integrity deficit in the country. It would be shameful and untrue to say that there are no people of outstanding integrity and sterling qualities in Nigeria. Rather, it is our fault that honest and serious efforts are not made to locate such Nigerians and use them to clear the mess that we find ourselves in. One theory standing out in this regard is that those who ruined the economy and reputation of this country would be bitter and fear being put to shame by any group that would turn things around.
The experiences of 1966 give glaring evidence that there are obvious and powerful forces of retrogression holding this nation to ransom, and ready to do anything to hold the country down. Fair can be foul and foul fair in their perception of justice and equity. Late Osama bin Ladin made allusion to “Anhaki, the wizard from the desert” who, like a soulless zombie, can hardly be rooted out, even when dead. Perhaps, that is why bandits can hardly be rooted out, even with A-29 Super Tucano aircraft arriving Nigeria.
According to The Tide editorial comment of same Friday, July 23, 2021, “The Latest DMO statistics, covering the first quarter of 2021, indicated that the debt portfolio had increased again to N33.10 trillion”. This is in addition to “another N10 trillion in overdraft with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)”. Very pertinent is The Tide newspaper’s comment: “We wonder what the managers of the economy have up their sleeves when they take on these liabilities which have serious implications not only for the present, but also for the future generations of Nigerians”.
Let it not be said that “when Rome was burning” no patriotic citizens raised alarm. What we find is the engagement of fiddlers to provide soothing sound of music and spin-doctors to do damage-control consultancy services. There had been the hiring of marabouts from Sudan and Saudi Arabia, to exorcise bandits and Boko Haram insurgents from Nigerian soil. Apart from fraudulent padding of accounts and contract values, do we not have cases of lavish spending in the midst of hunger?
A major disservice which any nation can do to itself and to posterity is leave a legacy that would drain the economy in years to come. While political leaders live in obscene opulence in the midst of widespread poverty and hunger, it is inexcusable that managers of the affairs of the nation should be asking for more foreign loans. It is saddening why managers of the nation’s affairs cannot see the need to make some patriotic sacrifices by cutting down their comfort and perks.
How do we explain a situation where public servants, particularly those in accounts units and security agencies, own several houses in Nigeria and foreign countries? Should we blame those who help themselves from public funds (where they find loopholes to do so) when those who should lead the masses by good examples, merely pontificate and prevaricate? Nigerians have come to know the hypocrisies, shenanigans and unreliable nature of the leadership class. It is quite sad to see the zeal with which security operatives pounce upon those who have the courage to point out official malfeasance.
Public funds will continue to be mismanaged, pinched, spent lavishly and unmercifully until the nation’s political economy is restructured. The structuralist philosophy stipulates that a Just and Firm structure would hardly admit or accommodate fraudulent manipulators of monetary affairs. Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo was a high priest of that philosophical school. During the Nigerian Civil War he managed the nation’s funds without going aborrowing, neither did he spare accounts fixers! Good name; good legacy!
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Cholera: Let’s Focus On Open Defecation
At this time every year, the nation battles the outbreak of water-borne diseases like cholera, diarrhea, hepatitis and others. As at the last count, not less than 22 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), are presently facing the latest outbreak of cholera in the country which has caused no less than 816 deaths according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).
Experts have described cholera as a preventable and treatable epidemic -prone disease which is transmitted by eating or drinking contaminated food or water. And one major cause of water contamination in Nigeria is open defecation. The huge human wastes that daily go into the seas, rivers and lagoons going by reports, is quite alarming. Little wonder in October 2019, Nigeria became the number one open defecation nation globally, passing India. It is estimated that 50 million Nigerians (or 10 million households) defecate in the open.
In bushes, in schools, fields and classrooms, in uncompleted buildings, at dumps, walkways, under bridges, excreta are a common sight. It is not unusual to see someone hawking food item drop the item at a corner of the road or close to drainage, bend down, and pull down his underwear to answer the call of nature; neither is it strange to see a commuter bus pull out from the highway for the passengers to excrete at a nearby bush.
Let’s not talk about what obtains in some of our higher institutions of learning and public secondary schools where open defecation is almost a norm. Students are compelled to excrete in polythene bags and dispose of it in dustbins on the streets or the bush either due to lack of water supply, poorly managed toilet facilities or outright non availability of toilet facilities.
At the airports, markets, motor parks and other public places, the situation is not too different. Although, most times, there are public toilets in these places, some people still prefer excreting in the open, thereby polluting the entire environment. A typical example is the “prestigious” Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. This is arguably one of the best airports in the country. In terms of neatness, especially inside and at the tarmac, it is next to none. But just move towards the car park and the whole place reeks of urine and decaying faecal matters.
This abysmal attitude obviously, is not peculiar to rural or urban dwellers nor can it be attributed solely to poverty or lack of toilet facilities. I have not forgotten an experience at a workshop recently where all the participants made up of top civil servants, media executives, heads of schools, and other top people in the society gave affirmative responses to the moderator’s question of if there were any of the participants who had not defecated openly before. Some even narrated how they enjoy the natural breeze that caresses them while defecating in the open.
In a bid to tackle the menace, President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2019 signed Executive Order 009 to end open defecation in the country by 2025. Titled “The Open Defecation-Free Nigeria by 2025 and Other Related Matters Order 2019,” Part of the Executive Order says, “There is established in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources a National Secretariat called ‘Clean Nigeria Campaign Secretariat.’
“The secretariat is authorised on behalf of the President to implement this Order by ensuring that all public places including schools, hotels, filling stations, places of worship, market places, hospitals and offices have accessible toilets and latrines within their premises.”
Two years down the road, has anything changed? At the coming into being of the order many questions were asked by some Nigerians which are still relevant today – How realistic is it for the nation to eradicate this problem in the next four years, as the federal government targets? What plans are there to adequately provide these facilities before 2025? What are the established mechanisms of monitoring the use of existing public toilets and the ones yet to be established?
Again, many people resort to open defecation due to lack of water for flushing. Should we therefore not make water available to the citizens first of all, for our dream of ending open defecation to be a reality? There is also the issue of unstable water tables which makes digging of toilets in some places very difficult and expensive. Was this factored into the plan to rid the nation of open defecation in the next couple of years?
Without these challenges being addressed, the idea of eradicating open defecation in the country in 2025 might just go the way of other unrealistic national campaigns. State governments should also toe the line of the federal government by prioritizing the issues surrounding water, sanitation and hygiene which will ultimately make the drive for no open defecation smooth and fruitful.
It is also imperative that Nigerians be educated and sensitized regularly on the dangers of open defecation and importance of proper hygiene because apparently, many do not know and some who are aware prefer the unwholesome attitude.
Meanwhile, while the government is expected to intensify efforts in their role towards solving the problem of open defecation in the country, shouldn’t we as the citizens complement the government’s effort by dropping our primitive lifestyles that make us defecate anyhow, anywhere? Shouldn’t we be more committed in taking care of the few available toilet facilities in our offices, worship centers, shopping malls and other public places? Is it not time we improved on our personal hygiene and good sanitation habits? Should we not consider the restoration of the culture of sanitary inspection in both rural and urban areas as critical measures to prevent cholera cases and outbreaks?
The NCDC has urged everyone to be aware of the risk of the disease and adhere to some precautionary measures to ensure safety including boiling and storing of water in a clean and safe container before drinking; preparing, cooking and storing food safely; washing hands frequently with soap under clean running water especially after defecation and before handling food or eating and avoid open defecation and indiscriminate refuse dumping which contribute to the spread of cholera.
It will be in the interest of everyone and all states to take these measures seriously to check the spread of this disease. Remember, no state is immune.
By: Calista Ezeaku
