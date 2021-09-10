Business
AfCTA: $450bn Potential Income Gains At Stake – Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says there is a potential income gain of up to 450 billion dollars from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the vice president spoke virtually at the closing of the 2021 Conference of African Insurance Practitioners.
He said that amidst monumental challenges posed by climate change, particularly energy transition and related issues, the coming decade anchored on AfCFTA offered great opportunities for Africa’s socio-economic transformation.
Osinbajo urged African insurance practitioners to leverage opportunities in the AfCFTA,
“Every smart economic grouping, whether governments or businesses, must be thinking, planning and strategising for these new times.
“The free trade agreement presents a major opportunity for African countries, as the theme of conference is, “Rebuilding Africa’s Economy: An Insurance Perspective”.
“By some estimates, if we get it right, we can bring several millions out of extreme poverty and raise the incomes of 68 million others who live on less than 5.50 dollars per day.
“There are potential income gains of up to 450 billion dollars, and just cutting red tape and simplifying customs procedures alone could drive up to 250 billion dollars of that sum.”
He said that all amounted to plenty opportunities for the insurance industry in Africa.
The vice president said it entailed more trade in goods which would mean greater need for insurance services; brokers, in particular, should expect a boon.
“Demand for trade facilitation services will rise, but obviously companies that already have market presence in other African countries, even if by collaboration, will benefit more than others.
“We can expect to see more well capitalised insurance providers from other African countries coming to compete in the Nigerian market.
“And we shouldn’t be surprised if this happens quickly.
“Services can be set up faster than manufacturing plants. Nigerian financial services companies, especially banks, are already in many African Countries, the likes of Zenith, Access, UBA.
“How about Insurance companies? We should now be looking at developing homegrown international African insurance conglomerates; the time is now.”
On the issue of climate change, Osinbajo probed on how the African insurance industry prepared for the interesting days ahead.
He made a reference to a Mackenzie podcast transcript.
“It was quite eye opening; while there will obviously be opportunities for new insurance products and solutions, especially in the property and casualty segment of the business, insurance companies must also be prepared for the systemic nature of climate-induced damage, with the possibilities of market failures and more system-wide destabilisation.
“Here in Nigeria, the growing intensity of flooding and damage to vast agricultural acreages might have a knock-on effect on other areas of the economy.
“Further slump in the economy is bad for everyone, even insurers.”
Osinbajo said that for Africa, there was perhaps a more significant challenge.
He said that in the past two years, the wealthier countries, after building their own economies on fossil fuels, had started banning or restricting public investments in fossil fuels, including gas.
“Seven European countries, including France, Germany, and the UK, announced that they would halt public funding for certain fossil fuel projects abroad.
“Also, the World Bank and other multilateral development banks are being urged by some shareholders to do the same.
“The African Development Bank, for instance, is increasingly unable to support large natural gas projects.
“Already, some OECD based insurance companies are already committing to reducing their commitments to carbon intensive industries by 2030.”
He explained the implication of the trend on Africa’s growing oil and gas markets.
“I think African insurance companies must now speak and act differently.
Fund Local Innovators To Reduce $9bn Machinery Imports – Expert
Convener of the Hardware Convention 2021, Mr Tochukwu Chukwueke, has advised the Federal Government to fund local equipment innovators to reduce capital flight on Nigeria’s machinery imports which stood at nine billion dollars in 2020.
Chukwueke gave the advice in a statement made available to The Tide source on Wednesday in Lagos.
He said the Hardware Convention 2021, organised by Clintonel Innovation Centre (CIC), a hardware Start-up Incubator, was held in August in Aba, Abia State, to showcase made-in-Aba equipment.
Chukwueke said the incubator provided training, mentoring and equipment for young people to create engineering innovations, build indigenous products and start up technology businesses.
According to him, negligence of the hardware sector is one of the major reasons Nigeria is suffering 33 per cent unemployment rate and 60 per cent poverty rate.
“The hardware sector is responsible for producing and maintaining the tools, machines and equipment required by the manufacturing sector, which is a major employer of labour.
“Today, Nigerian industries rely heavily on importation for virtually all the machinery they use, causing Nigeria to lose a lot of forex and the Naira to depreciate in value.
“Last year, Nigeria imported machinery worth nine billion dollars and three billion dollars for manufacturing tools.
“The hardware sector is also responsible for producing military equipment as well as several consumer goods like electronics and domestic appliances.
“Until we pay serious attention to developing the Nigerian hardware sector, Nigeria may never experience any meaningful development, job creation or poverty reduction,” he said.
According to him, concerned stakeholders are nurturing a multi-industrial hardware innovation hub to drive development of equipment and adoption of emerging technologies in Aba.
To achieve this, Chukwueke urged investors to support the local fabrication and hardware hubs, adding that a lot was happening to grow the local tech sector to reduce capital flight.
He said that a substantial portion of the innovations were the ones regarded as high tech products, especially those related to telecommunications equipment, semi-conductors and computer items.
Chukwueke said that there was hardware to support consumer electronics for domestic use, including a wide range of audio visual equipment, computer products and telecommunications equipment.
“There are local capacities for building hardware to power PCs, vehicles, electrical devices; local innovators are proving solutions to tackle the numerous challenges the industry is facing, exploring opportunities created by emerging technologies driven by conductor-enabled devices.
“Through its Made-in-Aba initiative, innovators have been ramping up efforts using financial incentives, to accelerate the development of its domestic semi-conductor industry and establish Nigeria as a tech leader.
“Aba has become a geo-focal point as the nation tries to secure the manufacturing base,” he said.
Chukwueke highlighted the opportunities to bolster the nation’s competitiveness, calling for support to hasten the development of a self-sufficient supply chain.
CBN Tasks Banks, Others On Bulk Payment Disaggregation
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed commercial banks and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) in the country to improve on all bulk payments and transfers systems to ensure transparency.
The CBN’s Director, Payment System Management Department, Mr Jimoh Musa, gave the directive in a memo addressed to banks and PSPs.
Musa urged the banks and PSPs to ensure that such bulk payments and transfers were processed on the platforms of banks or PSPs for their customers with detailed breakdown of the receiving accounts.
“The CBN has noticed the inherent problems associated with the processing of bulk transfers by banks and PSPs.
“Currently, originating banks and PSPs pass a single debit entry through the initiating customers account and multiple entries to beneficiaries without adequate record of credit entry in their system. This distorts the audit trials and hampers transparency,’’ he said.
He directed them to ensure that such transaction contained detailed breakdown of the accounts that receive the credits retained in the custody of the sender’s banks.
He said that all banks and PSPs are required to ensure full compliance with this requirement and all other payment system regulations.
GDP Rising, Inflation Falling, Yet Poverty Worsening – Rewane
The Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr Bismarck Rewane, has said Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product is rising and inflation rate is falling, but more people are living below the poverty line.
Rewane, a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, said this at this month’s edition of the LBS Breakfast Session in his presentation, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent on Wednesday.
The economic expert posed what he described as five tough questions for Nigerian policymakers.
He said, “Cheery news and angry people! Why? (Why is GDP up and income levels down?). Beans 122.22 per cent, pepper 100 per cent, flour 61.54 per cent but inflation falling! Wow! What is the truth?
“The best hedge against inflation? Real estate/equities/bitcoin or precious metals? Will the naira crash to N600/$ as BDCs scramble? Is the PIA (Petroleum Industry Act) going to make things better for us? 1. Petrol 2. Insecurity 3. New investments.”
The National Bureau of Statistics said recently that the country’s GDP grew by 5.01 per cent in the second quarter of this year as against 0.51 per cent in Q1 while inflation dropped to 17.38 per cent in July from 17.75 per cent in June.
Rewane noted that in Q2, out of 46 activities, 34 expanded, eight slowed and four contracted.
He said, “Fastest growing sectors were the most impacted by the [COVID-19] shutdown. They are job-elastic and have the potential to boost productivity.
“Real GDP (2.7 per cent) still below potential GDP (8.3 per cent). Economy still in a recessionary gap. Population (3.2 per cent) growing faster than GDP.”
Citing data from the World Bank, Rewane said seven million Nigerians fell into extreme poverty in 2020, adding, “Nigeria still the poverty capital of the world: 93.9 million people now live below the poverty line.”
According to him, people are angry because the socioeconomic conditions have worsened.
He said, “Youth unemployment fast approaching 45 per cent. Misery index, 50.68 per cent. Nigeria [is] a hunger alert hotspot, according FAO and WFP. Over 18,000 Nigerians seeking asylum. Health sector brain drain rising (e.g. about 500 doctors moving to Saudi Arabia).
“Positive GDP growth yet to have a significant impact on socioeconomic conditions. Strategic investment and increased stimulus in job-elastic sectors and elimination of leakages (misaligned exchange rate and subsidies) necessary to achieve sustained economic recovery and inclusive growth.”
