2021 Coal City League: 15 Teams To Compete For Honours
The Coordinator of Coal City Football League, Emeka Okparaji, says 15 teams will be featuring in the 2021 edition of the league when it begins on Sunday in Enugu.
Okparaji, who said this at the pre-tournament media briefing in Enugu on Wednesday, disclosed that 15 teams from different parts of Enugu state were ready for the league.
The league is being organised by GOFEC Movies Industry Limited.
This is in conjunction with Zenith Bank of Nigeria, Enugu State Football Association (ESFA) and the state Ministry of Youths and Sports.
“It is a neighbourhood tournament whose first edition was held in 2020, with Emene United winning,” Okparaji said.
He disclosed that Coal Camp Team and Obiagu Team would play in the first match of the 2021 league on Sunday.
Speaking also at the media briefing, the Chief Executive Officer of GOFEC Movies, Donben Chisom, commended the teams which have registered for the league.
He also lauded the league’s coordinator for the success of the first edition in 2020 and called for better outing and organisation in the 2021 league.
Coach of Emene United, Tim Okoro, on his part said his team were ready for the second edition of the league.
“We won the first edition in 2020 because the Emene axis of the state is like a poultry farm for young players.
“This year, we will do all in our power to retain the trophy, because we are still hungry for more success in the league,” he said.
Callistus Ibe, the Agani Road Team’s coach, however disagreed with Okoro saying that a lot had changed since after the first edition.
He identified the Coal Camp Team rather as the “stumbling block” the Agani Road Team would need to “roll away” to become the new champions.
The 2021 league will begin on Sunday and is expected to end on December 19.
The Rangers International FC training pitch and UNEC field will serve as venues for matches in the competition’s group stage, quarter-finals and semi-finals.
Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu will host the competition’s opening ceremony, as well as the final match and closing ceremony.
Sports Ministry Fixes Federations’ Elections For Sept 30
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has announced that elections into sporting federations will hold September 30.
The date for the elections was disclosed in a letter dated September 8 and addressed to all federations’ Secretaries-General by the Acting Director, Federations and Elite Athletes Department, Simon Ebhojiaye.
According to the sports ministry, six federations that already have their constitutions ratified by the international bodies will use same in conducting their elections, while the other federations will use the sports ministry’s guidelines for the elections.
The six federations are Nigeria Aquatics Federation, Nigeria Basketball Federation, Nigeria Boxing Federation, Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Nigeria Shooting Federation and Nigeria Table Tennis Federation.
“In view of the above, the six federations are hereby directed to begin the necessary process as outlined in their constitutions; while the other federations (except AFN which had its election in June 2021) will conduct their elections with the guideline provided by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on September 30, 2021, in Abuja,” part of the letter read.
The letter also said the sports ministry and the Nigeria Olympics Committee would serve as observers in the elections.
It would be recalled that the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, announced the dissolution of boards of sports federations on April 30.
According to him, their tenure had elapsed, having been elected in 2017. In their place, he appointed caretaker committees made up of three members per federation.
Musa’s Appearance: NFF Admits Error, Makes U-Turn
The Nigeria Football Federation has admitted error in its earlier counting of Super Eagles’ Captain Ahmed Musa’s record.
The Federation said FIFA was right in its counting, in a statement titled, ‘NFF defers to FIFA on Ahmed Musa’s record’.
While NFF earlier said Musa had made 100 appearances for the Eagles, FIFA said he had 98 caps for the national team after featuring in Nigeria vs Cape Verde 2022 World Cup qualifier.
NFF in a statement on Wednesday said it deferred to FIFA’s record of 98 caps for Super Eagles’ Captain Ahmed Musa, after the nullification of two of the matches he played.
“We defer to FIFA in this regard, so Ahmed Musa has 98 caps. If he features, as expected, in the home-and-away matches against Central African Republic in October, he will clock the tally of 100 and the celebrations will follow in full flow,” NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, said on Wednesday.
FIFA said on Tuesday that Musa’s appearances in the 3-0 defeat of Togo in a friendly match in Paris in June 2017 and the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 qualifier against Algeria in Constantine in November 2017 did not count.
The match against Togo was struck off as both Nigeria and Togo made more than the regular number of changes in the game, while the encounter in Constantine, which ended 1-1, was deleted because Nigeria fielded an ineligible player and the result was overturned, with Algeria awarded the game, even as Nigeria had already picked up the World Cup ticket before the tie.
Nigeria Beats South Sudan In Nations Cup Tourney
Nigeria bounced back from their opening defeat to Tunisia to beat South Sudan 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-19) in their second match of the ongoing 2021 CAVB African Volleyball Nations Cup in Rwanda.
It was a must-win game for Usman Abdullah’s side, who on Tuesday lost 3-0 ((25-15, 25-21, 25-18) to 10-time champions Tunisia.
The victory now puts them in a good position ahead of their last pool game.
Speaking after the game, Abdullah hailed his team’s experience and tenacity despite the physical attributes of their opponents.
He said, “South Sudan lost 3-2 to Ethiopia on Tuesday and it was expected of them to become more physical against us. I’m excited the boys used their experience to suppress the South Sudan boys.
“We are not in Rwanda for jamboree, our minimum target is to be in this year’s quarter-finals and if possible secure a semi-final ticket. For those who know me, the word impossible is not in my dictionary.
“After losing to Tunisia, I drew the attention of the boys to their bad blocks and lack of defending after an attack and I am happy the boys adhered to every instruction from the coaching crew.”
Abdullah added that the team’s next target was to secure maximum points against Ethiopia today.
“Our mission is simple, beat Ethiopia and qualify for the quarter-finals. We are not going to joke with any set against Ethiopia; the boys mean serious business this time around.”
