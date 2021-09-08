Nation
…Signs MoU With NYSC For Corps Members’ Health
The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to give corps members health insurance cover during service.
The MoU was signed by the Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Sambo and the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, in Abuja yesterday.
Sambo said that it would ensure that corps members were integrated into the scheme to enable them to properly access healthcare during their service year.
“We are working on the presidential mandate on leaving no one behind in the health insurance scheme.
“So, today, it is big step to ensure that corps members are integrated into the scheme, this will expand coverage ratio of the scheme and also access to health facilities for corps members,’’ Sambo said.
According to him, for the purpose of continuity the corps members after their service year will enroll on what is called kinship programme.
He said that the corps members would migrate from the NYSC insurance to kinship where a token is paid and when they are employed they would join the formal sector programme.
Also speaking, the D-G of NYSC said that the MoU was in line with presidential directive that corps members should be enrolled in the scheme.
Ibrahim said that such directive showed that the government was concerned about the health of corps members in the country.
According to him, such gesture will encourage the corps members to carry out their service properly.
Ibrahim said that MoU would address the financial burden of the members in terms of health.
Nation
LASG Charges FG To Evolve National Policy On Coconut
The Lagos State Coconut Development Authority wants the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) to develop a national policy on coconut value chain.
Its General Manager, Dr Dapo Olakulehin, expressed the desire in Benin yesterday at a one-day stakeholders meeting on coconut value chain.
The meeting was organised by FMARD in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR).
Olakulehin said such policy could make the crop the mainstay of the nation’s agriculture economy.
In his paper entitled: “The Coconut Tree: Economic Benefits for Nigeria’’, Olakulehin said coconut was a major non-oil export foreign exchange earner for the country and provided livelihoods for millions of Nigerians.
He said that only proactive interventions such as the development of a national policy and a regulatory agency could reposition the agriculture sector for employment generation along the value chain.
He added that Lagos State had dedicated about 1,000 hectares of land for commercial coconut plantation to be blocked into 100 plots apiece.
Olakulehin said also that Lagos State accounts for about 70 per cent of Nigeria’s coconut production and is committed to the production of more than 200 million seedlings in the next five years.
In his remarks, President, National Coconut Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NACOPPMAN), Mma Okoroji, supported Lagos State’s call for a national policy on coconut.
Okoroji said Nigeria was lagging behind other countries in coconut production and that there was the need to re-evaluate production among stakeholders to identify the current constraints responsible for the decline in the sector.
He said that NACOPPMAN was committed to planting about 10,000 coconut trees in each of the coconut viable states annually.
“Nigeria can make more than N300 trillion from coconut without value addition. So, if you now add value, Nigeria can earn more,’’ she said.
Earlier, a Deputy Director at FMARD, Chukwuemeka Ukattah, said Nigeria was expected to generate about 250 million dollars from coconut and its derivatives by the year 2022.
“Nigeria is ranked 19th among world’s coconut producers. It is a prominent crop cultivated in 22 out of the 36 states of the federation.
“Nigeria’s coconut national production is about 229,578 tonnes. The area under cultivation is estimated at 30,420 hectares.
The national demand is estimated to be one million tonnes per annum, leaving a deficit of 716,000 tonnes.
“There is the need for stakeholders to cash in on this deficit and see it as an opportunity to increase production through replanting of aged plantation and value addition,’’ Ukattah said.
He said the meeting was for stakeholders to discuss critical issues affecting coconut value chain and evolve strategies that would help to address inherent challenges.
Dr Celestine Ikuenobe, Executive Director of NIFOR, also noted that Nigeria’s coconut production was far below the demand.
In his paper entitled: “Overview of Production and Challenges of Coconut in Nigeria’’, Ikuenobe said it was regrettable that Nigeria is an importer of coconut and its products.
He said that NIFOR was strengthening its capacity to meet the sudden upsurge in the demand for coconut seedlings.
“We are working to invigorate our coconut gardens in addition to other identified trees seeds.
“We are confident that the coconut sector will sooner than expected, be repositioned as a very significant sector of the economy providing employment and income,’’ he said.
Among those present at the meeting were CBN officials, those of the Bank of Agriculture and Edo Investment Promotion Office.
Nation
Buhari, Security Chiefs, Others Brainstorm On Insecurity
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, received briefings from the Chief of Defence Staff, service chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, and other heads of security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Also at the meeting were the Ministers of Defence, Bashir Magashi; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.
It was gathered that attendees at the meeting briefed the President on the current security situation across the country as well as proffer solutions.
“President Buhari receives security briefing in State House on September 7, 2021,” Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina, posted on Facebook.
This is as banditry, kidnapping, and killings have escalated in the country.
Nation
NHIS Unveils National Health Insurance Research Agenda
The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), says it has received the National Health Insurance Research Agenda that will boost the sector.
Mr Emmanuel Ononokpono, Deputy General Manager, Press of the scheme, said this in a statement in Abuja yesterday.
Ononokpono said that the presidential reforms of the operations of the scheme in Nigeria had received a significant boost with the unveiling of the agenda.
He said that the document was presented to the Executive Secretary of the scheme, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, by the Lead Consultant of the project, Prof Adegbenga Sumola.
Sambo underscored the role of research in the industrial and socio-economic development of any nation, stressing that, no nation could record meaningful progress without giving research its pride of place.
“Research is the quest for new knowledge to solve society’s problems. This means that no society can develop its human and material resources without research,” he said.
Sambo said that the research agenda was consistent with President Muhammadu Buhari’s next level agenda for health, which anchors on evidence-based strategic decision making process.
He noted that a three-point rebranding agenda, with evidence as one of its central elements, initiated under his watch, had enabled significant milestones in reshaping the health insurance ecosystem.
Sambo also commended Sumola for the painstaking efforts put into producing the document.
He promised that the scheme would apply due diligence in the implementation of research agenda in the lead up to the attainment of affordable and quality healthcare for all Nigerians.
Sambo expressed the optimism that the document would attract development partners to commit resources into funding research programmes.
The Lead Consultant, Adegbenga Sumola, explained that the document was detailed and had not left any area of health insurance unattended to.
He said, “The agenda would enable the scheme to be more strategic and systematic in addressing various challenges of the health insurance sector.”
