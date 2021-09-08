RSHA Passes Withholding Tax Bill

The Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, on Monday, said the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, had failed to develop the region because ruling political parties had turned the interventionist agency to a political tool.

Aniagwu, who spoke on ‘Kakaaki’ on Africa Independent Television, AIT, monitored by The Tide source said the NDDC over the years had failed to deliver on the Niger Delta Development Master Plan, because subsequent governments had turned the commission to a “cash cow” to fund elections and feather the nests of those in power at the federal level.

He called on the mass media in Nigeria to continue to set the agenda rather than propagating the agenda set by those who are in politics.

According to him, the mass Media should be asking questions on what was budgeted, what was supposed to be done, how were the funds expended, whether development targets were met.

He said there was nothing to celebrate on the release of the Forensic Audit report of the NDDC until people who mismanaged the resources of the commission over the years were brought to book.

“It is said that talk is cheap but I want to let you know that if talk is cheap elsewhere, in Nigeria it is cheapest.

“I don’t want to dwell on very cheap talks and to begin to celebrate that the NDDC Forensic Audit is out.

“I was a reporter in DBN television when NDDC was set up by President Olusegun Obasanjo. The NDDC developed a master plan for the region with 24 thematic areas.

“As a reporter then, I was also part of those who covered the first meeting to develop the regional development master plan.

“We also covered a whole lot of stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt to put together a master plan that was to define what the NDDC is meant to do and achieve in line with the aspirations of the people and indeed the objectives behind the setting up of the commission.

“In the development master plan that came out after series of amendments, there were 24 thematic areas that the NDDC said it was going to address the issues of development in the Niger Delta, ranging from entrepreneurship programmes for the youths, remediation of the environment, linking of communities by roads, telecommunications and a whole lot of others.

“So if we are going to judge the NDDC, we should be able to ask ourselves, to what extent had the NDDC been able to develop along that line.

“What we have seen over the years is that the NDDC has become more like a political tool to fund elections for those in power at the centre.

“It didn’t just happen under the APC government, it also happened during the PDP government at the national level”, he added.