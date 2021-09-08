Politics
RSHA Passes Withholding Tax Bill
The Rivers State With holding Tax Bill (HA 6), 2021 has been passed into law.
The bill which is aimed at giving powers to the State Government to collect withholding taxes from eligible persons had gone through first reading on the floor of the Rivers State House of Assembly last week.
The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, in his remarks, yesterday, said the bill seeks to authorise the Rivers State Government to impose and collect withholding taxes from eligible persons such as ministries, departments, agencies, parastatals, statutory bodies, institutions and other established organisations in the State.
The Rt Hon. Speaker also stated that the bill was in conformity with the recent judgement of the Federal High Court, which validated the powers of the Rivers State Government to collect withholding Tax.
The Speaker noted that the objective of the bill when passed by the House is to help the State Government to generate more revenues for development projects, improve the progress, security and well-being of the State and its residents.
He assured that it will help provide jobs and ensure the revenue base of government, to implement more developmental projects.
The bill was presented in plenary by the Leader of the House, Hon. Martin Amaewhule.
By: Kevin Nengia
Politics
Ruling Parties Turned NDDC To Political Tool – Okowa’s Aide
The Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, on Monday, said the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, had failed to develop the region because ruling political parties had turned the interventionist agency to a political tool.
Aniagwu, who spoke on ‘Kakaaki’ on Africa Independent Television, AIT, monitored by The Tide source said the NDDC over the years had failed to deliver on the Niger Delta Development Master Plan, because subsequent governments had turned the commission to a “cash cow” to fund elections and feather the nests of those in power at the federal level.
He called on the mass media in Nigeria to continue to set the agenda rather than propagating the agenda set by those who are in politics.
According to him, the mass Media should be asking questions on what was budgeted, what was supposed to be done, how were the funds expended, whether development targets were met.
He said there was nothing to celebrate on the release of the Forensic Audit report of the NDDC until people who mismanaged the resources of the commission over the years were brought to book.
“It is said that talk is cheap but I want to let you know that if talk is cheap elsewhere, in Nigeria it is cheapest.
“I don’t want to dwell on very cheap talks and to begin to celebrate that the NDDC Forensic Audit is out.
“I was a reporter in DBN television when NDDC was set up by President Olusegun Obasanjo. The NDDC developed a master plan for the region with 24 thematic areas.
“As a reporter then, I was also part of those who covered the first meeting to develop the regional development master plan.
“We also covered a whole lot of stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt to put together a master plan that was to define what the NDDC is meant to do and achieve in line with the aspirations of the people and indeed the objectives behind the setting up of the commission.
“In the development master plan that came out after series of amendments, there were 24 thematic areas that the NDDC said it was going to address the issues of development in the Niger Delta, ranging from entrepreneurship programmes for the youths, remediation of the environment, linking of communities by roads, telecommunications and a whole lot of others.
“So if we are going to judge the NDDC, we should be able to ask ourselves, to what extent had the NDDC been able to develop along that line.
“What we have seen over the years is that the NDDC has become more like a political tool to fund elections for those in power at the centre.
“It didn’t just happen under the APC government, it also happened during the PDP government at the national level”, he added.
Politics
Lagos Anti-Open Grazing, VAT Bills Pass Second Reading
The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday committed the bill on open grazing to the Committee on Agriculture after it scaled second reading.
The House also read for the first and second time the state’s Value Added Tax bill and asked the Committee on Finance which is handling it to report back tomorrow.
Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, described the ‘Prohibition of Open Cattle Grazing Bill’ as timely and one that would ensure harmonious relationships between herders and farmers and protect the environment of the state and the southwest zone.
The Speaker also suggested that the bill should make provision for the registration of herders and prepare them for ranching.
“Allocating parcel of land is not enough but there should be training of those who would go into ranching,” he said noting that ranching is expensive and required adequate preparation.
Concerning the bill on VAT, Obasa said it would lead to “increase in revenue and increase in infrastructural development. This is in line with fiscal federalism that we have been talking about.”
Obasa said the VAT bill when passed, would help the state meet challenges in its various sectors. He also urged the Lagos State government to do everything legally possible to ensure the judgement of a Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, is sustained even up to the Supreme Court.
He lamented a situation where about N500 billion is generated from Lagos State while N300 billion is generated from other southwest states and paltry amounts are disbursed to them in return.
“It is an opportunity for us to emphasise again on the need for the consideration of true federalism,” he said.
Speaking earlier on the bill on open grazing, Bisi Yusuff (Alimosho 1), lamented the havoc that herdsmen had caused in the southwestern zone.
According to him, farmers have continuously become afraid to visit their farms, thus causing shortage of food. He also said many farmers had become indebted as they found it difficult to pay back loans they secured.
Politics
Court Stops Buni As APC Chairman
Delta State High Court sitting in Asaba, Wednesday, restrained Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State along with other members from acting or parading themselves as the All Progressives Congress, APC, Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC until the determination of a substantive suit before the court.
The presiding Judge, Justice Onome Marshal Umukoro stopped the scheduled APC Local Government Congress in Delta State slated for September 4, 2021.
APC Deputy Chairman, Olorogun Elvis Ayomanor leading other officials of the Delta APC had approached the Court to challenge the outcome of the Ward Congress in the State.
In the ex-parte motion by the Claimants/ Applicants, lead counsel Mr Daubry Ebipade Richard prayed the Court to grant the seven-point reliefs sought, adding that going ahead with this Saturday, September 4 Local Government Congress in Delta State, would cause more damage to his clients.
Principal among the reliefs sought by the Claimants/Applicants was “An order of interim injunction of this Honourable Court restraining the 2nd – 14th Defendants/Respondents from further acting or parading themselves as the members of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the 1st Defendant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed and served in the suit;
“Alternatively: An order of interim injunction of this Honourable Court restraining the 2nd – 14th Defendants/Respondents from conducting the Local Government and State Congresses slated for September 4, 2021 or any other date, and other Congresses of the 1st Defendant in Delta State, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed and served.
“An order of interim injunction of this Honourable Court restraining the 2nd – 14th Defendants/Respondents from further acting or parading themselves as the members of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the 1st Defendant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed and served in the suit”.
Lead counsel to the Defendants/ Respondents, Robert Emukpoeruo, SAN, had initially challenged the jurisdiction of the Court to entertain the suit but later on sought that certain parties be joined as co-Defendants/Respondents.
But counsel to the Claimants/Applicants, Mr Richard guided the learned silk to the fact that the matter before the court was an ex-parte motion, which does not require parties consideration.
In his ruling, Justice Umukoro granted seven days order of interim injunction restraining Governor Buni and the CECPC from conducting the Local Government and State Congresses slated for September 4, 2021, or any other date, and other Congresses of the APC in Delta State, or parading as National Caretaker Committee of the party, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed and served.
Umukoro also granted that Governor Buni and others at the National leadership be served originating summons “by means to wit by serving same on any officer or staff of the All Progressives Congress, at the All Progressives Congress National Secretariat at No. 40 Blantyre Street, Wuse, Abuja, and deeming such service in the circumstances of this case;
While also “granting Leave to the Claimants/Applicants to serve the Originating Summons and all other processes in this suit on the 15th Defendants/ Respondents by substituted means to wit by serving same on any officer or staff of the Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress at the All Progressives Congress Delta State Secretariat, Asaba, Delta State and deeming such service proper in the circumstances of this case”.
The matter was adjourned to September 7, 2021, for further hearing.
