Ict/Telecom
NCC To Fine Telecoms For NIN Verification Failure
The Nigerian Communications Commission has proposed a fine of N200,000 for mobile communications services providers that fail to verify and validate biometric, National Identity Number and other personal information of each subscriber to their services.
This was contained in a proposed draft regulation on registration of telephone subscribers 2020 recently published on NCC’s website.
The draft document read, “A licensee who fails to verify and validate biometric, NIN and other personal information before activation is liable to a penalty of N200, 000 for each subscription medium in breach of these requirements.”
According to the regulation, mobile services providers that allow subscribers to make and receive calls, send and receive short message services and other range of services usually provided by such operators without first verifying the subscribers’ personal information, including NIN, will be fined per subscription medium.
The Tide Source reported that the Federal Government had extended the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification to October 31.
Ict/Telecom
FG Set To Establish Innovation Centres
Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr OgbonnayaOnu, says the ministry will establish technology and innovation centres in the country’s six geogpolitical zones.
Onu disclosed this while speaking at the 87th Birthday Lecture in honour of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion on Monday at the Igbinedion University Okada, Benin City.
He said that the centres would bring the academia, research institutes and the industry to work together in the geopolitical zones to promote science and technology.
Onu said that the ministry was working tirelessly to ensure productive utilisation of science technology innovations in the country.
The minister expressed worries that Nigerian universities, industries and research centres had not been working together for the common good of the people.
He said that the development had affected the pace of industrialisation and aggravated unemployment challenges in the country.
“As a nation, we have truly progressed without paying special attention to science, technology and innovation.
“We are confident that through these centres our nation will in the next few years produce icons in science and technology innovations,” he said.
Earlier, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, Vice Chancellor, Igbinedion University Okada, described the lecture in honour of Igbinedion as ‘well thought-out’.
“We are celebrating the founder of our university, the Esama of Benin Kingdom at 87 years of age.
“His contributions to national development are immeasurable particularly in business, education and health sector development.
“The annual celebration of our honourable Chancellor’s birthday remains relevant, it seeks to appreciate the pioneering spirit of a man with a large heart,” he said.
The Tide source reports that the event witnessed the official unveiling of the Buratai Centre for Contemporary Security Affairs at the university premises.
Ict/Telecom
CSOs Kick Against Proposed Social Media Tax
Civil Society Organisations last Monday condemned the Federal Inland Revenue Service over its decision to impose taxes on social media activities.
The FIRS is currently seeking the approval of the National Assembly to further amend the Finance Act for the purpose of dragging online businesses on the social media to its tax net.
The chairman of the agency, Muhammad Nami, stated this during an ongoing engagement between the Senate Joint Committees working on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, and heads of revenue generating agencies of the Federal Government.
Nami said apart from targeting the social media businesses, the proposed amendments to the Finance Act would also affect the Stamp Duty Act because some of the provisions were already obsolete.
He said: “You are aware of the issues of digital economy and the challenges of policing the digital tax payers like Twitters and Facebook.
“So, we are going to come up with the rules and provisions that the National Assembly will passionately look at and approve for us so as to bring them to the tax net.
“We want to see a way of taxing online activities and businesses.”
But reacting to the proposal, the Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, Auwal Rafsanjani, cautioned the revenue agency against doing anything that would affect the businesses of young Nigerians who were struggling to survive.
Rafsanjani said: “There are many avenues which the FIRS can explore in order to generate income.
“The agency should not impose additional burden on young Nigerians who are just struggling to survive and making use of the social media to transact their businesses.
“The FIRS should concentrate on taxing the companies that are making profits from adverts and not individuals that subscribe to those social media platforms.
“Individuals who subscribe to those platforms and showcasing their businesses there should not be taxed. The tax should be on corporate entities that are making profits.”
Also, the founding Director of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre,
DrAbiolaAkiyode-Afolabi, described the move as another plot to shut the social media against the people.
Akiyode-Afolabi said: “The government can’t make money on everything when it’s not giving people back.
“While taxation in theory is progressive, Nigeria should follow best practices.
“This is another attempt to shut down the space against the people. This attempt should be resisted; the government should focus on providing good governance for her people, not targeting people for more hardship and exploitation.”
However, the Executive Director, Centre for Public Accountability, Olufemi Lawson, noted that all Nigerians doing businesses in whatever form must pay tax.
He said: “I think the FIRS must ensure that all persons, and businesses in Nigeria must pay this tax, as far as it is legally backed by the needed legislation.”
Nami told the senators that the Finance Bill was supposed to accompany the annual budget.
He said the agency would review feedbacks from tax payers and its internal operations so as to fix the loopholes in the tax law.
He said: “The Stamp Duty Act came into being in 1962 and the figures in that Act are obsolete.
“For instance, some of dutiable instruments which are about 100 are in the region of 10 kobo or 15 kobo. In the real time, it cannot give us any significant revenue and we would not be able to generate additional revenue for government.
“If for instance we are spending N5 to print an adhesive stamp when the tax it would be used to administer is 15 kobo, I think there would be no need for us to collect that tax in the first place.
“These and more are some of the things that we have identified so that in line with the way business processes are changing, we have to adjust the law to make tax payment simple and enable us to block leakages and mobilise revenue for the three tiers of government”.
“We are not really increasing or reducing some of the rates but to change the figures to reflect the current reality.”
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, who is also coordinating the joints panels of the red chamber working on the MTEF/FSP, Senator Solomon Adeola, said the proposal would assist the FIRS to meet its revenue projection of N10tn in 2022.
Ict/Telecom
IT Company Lauds Planned Digital Currency
A Financial Technology (Fintech) expert, Dr Yele Okeremi yesterday lauded the proposed Digital Currency by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
Okeremi told The Tide source in Lagos, that digital currency would encourage national progression.
He said the proposed digital currency would drive financial inclusiveness among the underserved.
According to the source, the Federal Government, through the CBN, proposed a digital currency (e-naira), to be launched on October 1.
Chief Executive Officer, Presice Financial System Okeremi, stressed the need for economic inclusiveness for financial inclusiveness to be achieved, to enhance the digital currency for national progression.
According to him, the challenge of the digital currency and financial inclusiveness is access to internet, availability and affordability of smart phones, especially at the rural areas.
“If internet facility and smart phones are made available and affordable, it will make the digital currency a reality.
“It does not mean that the work of the financial institutions will be taken away,’’ he said.
Okeremi said the only difference was that depositing of cash, would be minimal as people would be having the e-naira in their wallet.
The fintech expert also highlighted the difference between the digital currencies, saying all crypto currencies lay in the same technology of block chain but the difference was the issuer of the currency.
According to him, one can choose to transact with the e-naira, that one knows the issuer or choose another currency with an unknown issuer.
He said it could be likened to buying shares from a known company or from an unknown company, it was a matter of choice.
The Tide source further reports that digital currency is any currency, money, or money-like asset, that is primarily managed, stored or exchanged on digital computer systems, especially over the internet.
Trending
- Sports5 days ago
2024 Olympics: Igali Sets Gold Medal Target For Team Nigeria
- Politics5 days ago
Group Lauds Council Boss’ Performance …As Ace Entertainer Dubs Him Face Of Wike
- Editorial5 days ago
ASUU: One Strike, Too Many
- Sports5 days ago
Paralympics: Team Nigeria Grabs Table Tennis Bronze
- News5 days ago
Covid-19: Nigeria Stays With Only Four Vaccines, FG Insists
- Sports5 days ago
2022 WCQ :Rohr Confirms Seven United Kingdom-Based Players’ Absence
- Sports5 days ago
2022 W’Cup Qualifier:Rohr Hopeful Of Good Outing Against Liberia
- Politics5 days ago
Court Stops Buni As APC Chairman