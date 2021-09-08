Rivers
NAWOJ’s Advocacy For UN Security Council Resolution Excites Banigo
The State Deputy Governor , Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has commended the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter for being strong advocate for United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325.
Dr. Banigo made the commendation while playing host to the leadership of the association at the Government House in Port Harcourt.
She expressed happiness that NAWOJ had consistently participated in the International Women Days’ activities and lauded the capacity building workshop recently organized to Identify and highlight the roles of women journalists especially in the areas of implementation of the State Action Plan on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325.
Describing the workshop as very enlightening, Dr Banigo hinted that the document acknowledged the lopsided role that women and children play in conflicts, especially in the area of domestic violence and urged NAWOJ to continue to highlight the roles of women journalists when it comes to disseminating the correct information that will engender peace building in our society.
“I want to commend our Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for his gender sensitiveness and friendliness for not only picking a female deputy but for also encouraging women to come out and play the roles of vice chairmen in the 23 Local Government Areas” Dr. Banigo quipped.
She congratulated the new executives on their emergence at the polls.
Earlier in her remarks, the Chairperson of NAWOJ, Comrade Susan Serekara-Nwikhana informed the Deputy Governor that NAWOJ is the female arm of the Nigeria Union of Journalists saddled with the core mandate of ensuring the welfare of female journalists and championing the cause of women and girls.
She further noted that NAWOJ had seen the dynamism of the state government in the various interventions put in place to address the challenges facing the people of the State and commended Dr Banigo for demonstrating the importance of women’s roles in governance.
Rivers
Chairman Attends Candle Night Procession For Ex-LG Boss
The Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, yesterday, attended the special candle night procession, held in honour of the late former Chairman of Asari-Toru LGA, Chief Hon. Odieari Christopher Princewill.
The candle night procession, organised by members of the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI) Worldwide, was in memorial of the late political heavyweight in the local government who died on May 27, 2020, at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, following a brief illness.
The council boss was among notable politicians and dignitaries across the state, who graced the occasion at the Horlikins Event Centre, Port Harcourt, to bid farewell to the late PDP chieftain, who was until his death, the leader of the GDI in ASALGA and Executive Chairman of Asari-Toru LGA.
Rivers
Unite To Salvage Our Youths -Banigo
Rivers State Deputy Governor Dr Ipalibo Harry Bagnio, says the unity of the Christian-body is needed to salvage the nations youths from the depths of darkness they have been sunk into.
The Deputy Governor stated this during a courtesy visit by the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (Women) at the Government House in Port Harcourt yesterday.
Dr. Banigo said if Christians could unite as one in this nation, most of the evil things we are experiencing amongst our youths today would be curtailed, noting that her experience as the President of the Boys Brigade between 1996 and 1998 in the old Rivers State showed the positive impact of interdenominational fellowship on our youths.
“Boy’s Brigade goes to all the churches, Anglican, Presbyterian, Catholic, Salvation Army, Methodist, all of them, we used to visit them, grow up the boys, teach them discipline, and engaged them in Boys Brigade activities and they were very vibrant, and were not involved in social vices”, Banigo stressed.
She expressed regrets with the conduct of our youths today which she described as worrisome.
“When I came back into Government in 2015, I was quite taken aback on the level of helplessness and hopelessness that our youth had retrogressed to; it has been a problem for me. I have tried so many ways to see how we can reengage them, energize them, get them to be more focused and see that God has a purpose for their lives, they have a destiny to fulfill, and I do believe that chapters like yourselves, especially when you talk about the ladies of the fellowship arm, you will be able to reach out to those our youths as well”, she said.
The Deputy Governor who wondered if there is a generation to hand over to, said “the whole creation is waiting for the manifestation of the sons of God, where are the sons of God, the sons of God in banking, in politics, in health, in education, in business, where are they, the whole creation is waiting for our manifestation, that is the cry I want us to go home with today”.
She expressed appreciation with the work of the full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International, all over the country, working towards the harvest of souls.
In her remarks, the Committee Chairperson Ladies of the Fellowship Arm of FGBMF Mrs. Edith Akwaeke informed the Deputy Governor, that the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International comprises millions of men saddled with the responsibility of winning souls for Christ in 160 nations, adding that Nigeria accounts for more than 3,500 chapters, while Rivers State plays host to over 200 chapters.
She said as a fellowship of Christian Business men and Professionals they were at the Government House to offer a hand of fellowship to the Governor Wike led Administration towards building a greater society, based on strong Christian values and principles because, righteousness exalts a nation.
Rivers
RIWAMA Summons Firms For Indiscriminate Waste Dump
The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro Felix Obuah has directed that the Managing Directors of RIMOVU Crew and Environment Company, and Gynescope Specialist Hospital should make themselves available to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), RIWAMA and Operations/Environment Health Department of the Agency for unlawful dumping of clinical wastes at the Agency’s receptacle along airforce – Eliozu Expressway, Port Harcourt without further waste of time.
Citing the relevant sanitation laws regulating the management of health/clinical and all manner of wastes in the state for which the Agency has adequately provided receptacles, time and system of dumping such wastes, the Sole Administrator said individual, group or private Service Providers cannot claim ignorance of these procedures and should therefore submit themselves to the relevant department of the Agency for explanation upon any allegation of breach of the law(s).
The Sole Administrator said as civilised and law-abiding citizens whether individual or corporate citizens operating and doing business in the State, all is expected to complement government efforts to keep the State clean and healthy for all residents.
Contravening these laws, and moreso, refusing to turn up for explanation to the Agency, he noted did not only amount to sabotaging the efforts of the State government but also taking laws into their hands.
“It’s against this backdrop that the managing directors of RIMOVU Crew and Environment Company, a private Service Provider, with its operational base at No 12 Nsirim Crescent, GRA, Port Harcourt and its client, Gynescope Specialist Hospital situated at 22/24 Gynescope Drive, Off Airforce – Eliozu Expressway, Rukpakwulusi New Layout, Port Harcourt, should without further delay heed the invitation from the Agency to respond to the unlawful dumping of clinical wastes at the Agency’s receptacle, opposite Harmony Estate gate, along Airforce – Eliozu Expressway.
“The implication of the continued disregard of the Agency’s invitation will leave the Agency with no other option than to invoke all the necessary laws to affect your arrest.
“We therefore urge you to be civil and be seen as responsible citizens doing business in the State for our common good and healthy existence”, the Sole Administrator warned.
