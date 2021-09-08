Sports
Nasarawa United’s Players Threaten Court Case Over Debts
A group of former Nasarawa United players who donned the colours of the NPFL side in the early 2000s have expressed their grievan-ces over the non-payment of their entitlements incurred while playing for the club.
The players, according to Emmanuel Benson, who was the then first choice goalkeeper at Nasarawa United, were reluctant to press for their monies at that time as they feared that the club management could victimise them for speaking out.
Benson told newsmen in an interview that players who had previously represented the club before them were faced with similar issues and pressed charges in court against the club owner, Nasarawa State Government, which they won.
“We are former Nasarawa United players who represented the State’s team and today we hardly have anything to show for our efforts,” Benson stated.
“We have been owed for years as none of us has received a dime from our entitlements. A few years ago, a group of players tackled the case legally and took the state government to court.
“They won the case and their entitlements were paid last year. But the players didn’t speak with us on the details of their face off with the state government.
“We could not join them because we were still a part of the club as of then and would have been tagged as indisciplined and maybe kicked out of the team,” Benson, a graduate of Geo Planning at the University of Jos in 2009, further revealed.
Benson, however, spared a thought for Nasarawa State governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, who is seemingly keen to address the situation.
“In fairness to the state governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, we have reliable information that he is interested in the case and ready to pay, but there are powerful forces that are working against the payment of our entitlements.
“We have appealed to the Nasarawa State government to attend to our issue, but so far nobody has given us any assurance or any hope.
“The only option we have now is to take legal action against the state and meet in court since it seems we have been left to our fate,” Benson, who played for the ‘Solid Miners’ between the 2010 and the 2018 seasons, concluded ruefully.
Sports
2022 W’Cup Qualifier: S’Eagles Edge Cape Verde 2-1
Super Eagles of Nigeria last night at the Estadio Municipal Aderito Sena, Mindelo established command of their Qatar2022 World Cup qualifying Group C with two wins in two games after edging the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in a close and tense encounter.
The Eagles had fallen behind as early as the 19th minute when the hosts shot into the lead via their danger man, Dylan Tavares. However, it took 10 minutes for Nigeria’s and Napoli ace, Victor Osimhen to restore parity and it became a ding dong affair, with the Eagles having to endure some nervy defending at times to keep the Sharks at bay.
Nigeria was to take the lead in a bizarre and fortuitous circumstance when a high back pass from almost the centre circle by Kenny Rocha Santos was allowed to bounce and beat his keeper in the 76th minute for the eventual winner.
Despite some close calls, the highly depleted Eagles held on for the important win in the game that marked captain Ahmed Musa’s 100th cap for the national team.
Meanwhile, Gernot Rohr had disclosed that the Super Eagles would have no problem playing on the synthetic pitch of the stadium.
Rohr’s side arrived in Cape Verde on Monday morning for their second Group C game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The 2013 African champions had their first training session on Monday evening before Gernot Rohr faced the media for his pre-match conference.
A lot has been said in the media about Cape Verde’s artificial pitch, but Gernot Rohr is of the opinion that it is better than that of Teslim Balogun Stadium, where they played Liberia last Friday.
“It’s a different pitch because we are not used to playing on a synthetic pitch. Some of the players did it before in Nigeria, but now they play in clubs where there’s no synthetic pitch.
“We already used it in Lagos, the synthetic pitch, but not exactly the same one. This one is softer and I think it is better to play football on this pitch than in the second half in Lagos in the last game when the pitch was very heavy.” he told the media.
By: Gabriel Nwanetanya
Sports
NFF, MTN Partnership Deal Excites Board Members – Pinnick
There was so much excitement among members of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Friday at the Merriot Hotel, Ikeja. The NFF board members and other stakeholders had gathered at the hotel to unveil yet another sponsorship deal for the country’s football.
Tidesports source reports that a day earlier, the federation had unveiled a pact with the country’s largest airline, Air Peace, which is now the official airline of Nigerian football.
The NFF President, Amaju Pinnick explained that the NFF has an existing pact with oil and gas outfit, AITEO, GAC Motors, Zenith Bank, and Nigerian Breweries, among others. However, Pinnick, believes that the deal with MTN is a game-changer.
According to Pinnick, who was accompanied to the event by NFF’s Second Vice President, Shehu Dikko, Chairperson of the Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL), Aisha Falode, who was compere on the day, and Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports, Obinna Ogba, Nigerian football has long been yearning for marriage with MT.
“This is one of the most sought-after partnerships in African football and we are very excited about it.
“We believe that in carrying out sustainable sports development, you need a company that has gone through all levels of growth. That is MTN.
“When we came into the NFF board, all our existing partners were exiting from their contracts. We had to start from scratch and now we can look back in excitement because of where we are now.
“We are not done yet. We want to see Nigerian football achieving 90 per cent financial independence… we have gained so much respect in the world.
“We are glad that as we start our Qatar 2022 World Cup journey, MTN is starting with us,” he said.
Pinnick, who disclosed that the deal is worth N500 million yearly and graduates by five per recent yearly, added that there are other values that cannot be quantified easily. He pledged that NFF would work hard to ensure the partnership worked to everybody’s benefit.
“This is the starting point. Since MTN is now into Nigerian football, the next step is to see how we can get them into the league.” he said.
Earlier, MTN’s Chief Operating Officer, Karl Toriola, described his company’s ‘growing relationship with Nigeria’s dynamic football ecosystem’ as an honour to invest in and support a platform that unites Nigerians.
“Football is a unifying national obsession. It brings people together, breaks down boundaries, creates conversations, and inspires. We are privileged to have this opportunity to partner with the NFF and to be able to support all Nigeria’s national football teams over the next three years,” Pinnick said.
Sports
Aisha Buhari Cup: Oparanozie In Nigeria’s 23-Women Provisional List
Former Super Falcons’ Captain, Desire Oparanozie is among the 23 players named by Head Coach, Randy Waldrum in his provisional list for the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament, billed for Lagos from September 15 to 21.
Also in the team are first choice goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, defenders, Onome Ebi and Osinachi Ohale, midfielder, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene and forwards, Asisat Oshoala, Francisca Ordega and Rasheedat Ajibade.
There are also Goalkeepers Tochukwu Oluehi and Yewande Balogun, defenders Glory Ogbonna, Faith Ikidi, Michelle Alozie, Akudo Ogbonna, Oluwatosin Demehin and midfielders, Rita Chikwelu, Tony Payne, Regina Otu, Goodness Onyebuchi and Joy Bokiri.
Joining Oshoala, AJibade, Ordega and Oparanozie in attack are Gift Monday, Uchenna Kanu, and Esther Okoronkwo.
Meanwhile, South Africa has also named 25 players for their squad billed to arrive in Lagos next week.
Banyana Banyana’s Head Coach, Desiree Ellis said the Aisha Buhari Cup would help her solidify South Africa’s preparation for the upcoming Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers.
The six-nation invitational women’s showpiece also features Cameroun, Ghana, Morocco, Mali and hosts Nigeria.
In Ellis’ 25-player squad are 19 home-based professionals and six overseas-based stars, including Thembi Kgatlana of Atletico Madrid and Captain Janine Van Wyk of Glasgow City.
The 19 invited local players were expected to arrive at the SAFA Technical Centre (Fun Valley) yesterday for a one-week training camp before leaving for Nigeria.
The players in the squad are Goalkeepers Kaylin Swart (JVW FC) and Regirl Ngobeni (University of Western Cape), as well as defenders Lebohang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk); Janine Van Wyk (Glasgow City); Tiisetso Makhubele (Tshwane University of Technology); Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns FC); Bongeka Gamede (University of Western Cape); Koketso Tlailane (Tshwane University of Technology FC).
The midfielders are Ntombifikile Ndlovu (Sunflower FC); Ongeziwe Ndlangisa (Sunflower FC); Oratile Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC); Mamello Makhabane (JVW FC); Nomvula Kgoale (Tshwane University of Technology); Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid); Refiloe Jane (AC Milan); Linda Motlhalo (Djurgardens FC); Robyn Moodaly (JVW FC); Noxolo Cesane (University of Western Cape); and Gabriela Salgado (JVW FC).
The attackers in the team are Lelona Daweti (Mamelodi Sundowns FC); Sibulele Holweni (University of Western Cape; Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns FC); Hildah Magaia (Moron BK); Faya Mandisa (Lindelani Ladies); and Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond Ladies).
