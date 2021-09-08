Niger Delta
Methodist Church Confers Award On Wike
The Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Port Harcourt has bestowed it’s Silver Leadership Mentorship for Peace award on Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
The Archbishop of the Port Harcourt Archdiocese, Most Rev. S. I. O. Agwu, conferred the award on the governor during the wedding ceremony of Tamunodiepiriye Sekibo and Orowhuo Okocha at Wesley Methodist Church, Port Harcourt, last Saturday.
The church said the award was in recognition of Wike’s outstanding commitment and dedication to the service of God, humanity and the society in general.
Wike, who expressed gratitude to the Methodist Church for the honour, reiterated that his administration would never relent in its support for the church.
He announced a donation of 50 plots of land by the state government to the Methodist Church to build their permanent camp in Greater Port Harcourt City.
“I thank you very much for your continuous prayers for the government and the state.”
The governor congratulated the couple for their successful wedding, and prayed God to bless their marriage.
The Archbishop of the Port Harcourt Archdiocese, Most Rev. S. I. O. Agwu, who had earlier requested for the state government’s support for acquisition of land to build a permanent camp ground for the Methodist Church in the state, thanked the governor for the donation.
He said the church would remain eternally grateful to the governor for his tremendous support to the body of Christ in the state.
In his sermon, the Archbishop, Most Rev. S. I. O. Agwu, advised the couple to allow God to be at the centre of their marriage.
He urged the bride, Tamunodiepiriye, who is the daughter of former Minister of Transport, Dr. Abiye Sekibo; and the groom, Orowhuo Okocha, the son of former President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Onueze C.J. Okocha (SAN) to complement each other in marriage.
The archbishop encouraged the couple to trust each other in order to prevent the devil from sowing seed of discord in their home through distrust.
“Trust each other. Suspicion is a marriage killer. Where trust is lacking in marriage, something is wrong”, he counselled.
He cautioned them to be wary of third party interference because this has ruined several marriages.
Guests at the wedding included, the Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo; former Rivers State governor, Dr. Peter Odili, and his wife, Justice Mary Odili; former Rivers State governor, Sir Celestine Omehia; and the State Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Amb Desmond Akawor.
Also in attendance were, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, former Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Austin Opara, members of the State Executive Council, chiefs, families of the couple, friends and well-wishers.
Niger Delta
Obaseki Honours Edo Best UTME Candidate
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to intellectual and manpower development.
Obaseki stated this when he received Ehizogie Jeffrey Aidelogie.
Aidelogie emerged as the best candidate in Edo after Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).
Obaseki commended him and the management of Saint Michael College in Ikhueniro, Benin, for the brilliant performance.
The governor said with education being the priority of the state, his government is encouraged by Aidelogie’s feat.
“My administration is investing at the very foundational stage of education with the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme.
“We are scaling EdoBEST to junior and senior secondary schools, as well as technical schools”, he added.
Former Cross River Governor, Donald Duke told Aidelogie that a lot of people are proud of his achievement.
The teenager, who scored 347, ranks among the first ten highest scorers in the 2021 UTME.
Aidelogie ascribed his success to hard work and support from his teacher, classmates, parents, and promised to remain a good ambassador of Edo.
Niger Delta
Gunmen Kidnap Ex-A’Ibom Senator At Biz Centre
Armed men have kidnapped the former Senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, Senator Nelson Effiong.
Effiong, a former Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, who hailed from the Oron Local Government Area, was abducted by three armed men who stormed his lounge, a popular sit-out along Oron Road, Uyo.
It was gathered that the hoodlums drove into the scene in a Toyota Camry car and shot into the air to scare away people from the scene
According to our sources no fewer than eight persons were reportedly injured in a stampede during the kidnap operation which lasted for some minutes.
One of the sources said, “The incident occurred aroumd 9pm on Sunday. The armed men came in a Toyota Camry and started shooting, sending the customers and other guests to away before they made for the former Senator.
The State Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the abduction, said, “The Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident, assuring all that the victim will soon be rescued.”
Niger Delta
Ayade Assents To Judiciary, Legislature Autonomy Bills
The Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, last Friday assented to the Legislative Fund Management and Other Matters Bill as well as Judicial Fund Management and Other Matters Bill.
The two bills which had earlier been passed by the state House of Assembly seek the autonomy of the legislature and judicial arms of government in terms of funding and other matters.
With the passage of the law, funds accruing to the two arms of government for capital and recurrent expenditure would henceforth be accessed directly by them in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
Governor Ayade underscored the importance of the bills while signing them into law, saying they were important in the life of his administration.
The governor commended the legislators for their cooperation which has enabled his administration to achieve a lot.
In his remarks, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Eteng Williams, praised his colleagues in the 9th Assembly, adding that giant strides in the quality of bills passed and assented to by the governor were achieved during his leadership.
According to him, “We have made history with this bill signing into law today. It is my strong conviction that we will continue to work as partners for the growth and progress of our dear state and the good people of Cross River.”
