Niger Delta
Diri Rewards Retired Perm Secs With Cash Gifts
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has announced a cash reward of one million naira each to 30 retired permanent secretaries in the state, saying the cash gift was a token of appreciation from the government for their meritorious services to the state and the nation.
The governor made the announcement for the reward at a send forth organised by the Bayelsa State Permanent Secretaries Forum in Yenagoa.
He appealed to the former top civil servants to make themselves available whenever they were called upon to serve in the future.
He stated that being aware that the ultimate goal of every civil servant is to receive his gratuity and pension at retirement; it was his administration’s policy not to deny retirees such benefits.
The governor said plans were underway to collaborate with pension managers to ensure that retirees received their benefits as, and when due, irrespective of the government in power.
“One of the focal points of every civil servant is that when they retire they expect their pension on monthly basis. We have promised not to treat our senior citizens with levity and would like to keep that promise as long as we remain in the saddle of governance in Bayelsa State.
“Today, we are celebrating you for the meritorious service you rendered to your dear state. I join in thanking and calling you to continue in the fashion that you have done while in service and to render services now as senior citizens of our dear state in terms of advice from the experience you have garnered over the years”, Diri said.
Earlier, the retired permanent secretaries commended Governor Diri for ensuring prompt payment of their gratuities and monthly pension.
Chairman of the Retired Permanent Secretaries, represented by Chief B.F. Amakiri, noted that the governor’s love for retirees in the state was unsurpassed by any other governor in neighbouring states.
According to him, retirees in the state were not feeling the hardship that comes with retirement due to prompt payment of their benefits.
He expressed the forum’s support for the administration and appealed to the governor not to relent in his developmental initiatives.
”You have done very well. We have colleagues and have been to neighbouring states but here is nothing to compare to this. At the end of every month, there is no difference between retirees and those still in service. The gratuity we receive each month, you have placed a mandate that it is first to retire, first to get paid. And this is being followed religiously to the letter”, the chairman said.
In their goodwill messages, the duo of the Chief Whip of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Chairman, Committee on Establishments, Hon.Ebiowou Koku-Obiyai and the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Civil Service Commission, Dr Peter Singabele, respectively, thanked the governor for not neglecting retired workers and prayed for more resources to enable him do more for them.
Also speaking, the Head of Service, Mrs Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema, congratulated the retirees for successfully serving the state without blemish.
She said their services were invaluable to the growth of the civil service due to the experience they garnered while serving.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Obaseki Honours Edo Best UTME Candidate
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to intellectual and manpower development.
Obaseki stated this when he received Ehizogie Jeffrey Aidelogie.
Aidelogie emerged as the best candidate in Edo after Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).
Obaseki commended him and the management of Saint Michael College in Ikhueniro, Benin, for the brilliant performance.
The governor said with education being the priority of the state, his government is encouraged by Aidelogie’s feat.
“My administration is investing at the very foundational stage of education with the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme.
“We are scaling EdoBEST to junior and senior secondary schools, as well as technical schools”, he added.
Former Cross River Governor, Donald Duke told Aidelogie that a lot of people are proud of his achievement.
The teenager, who scored 347, ranks among the first ten highest scorers in the 2021 UTME.
Aidelogie ascribed his success to hard work and support from his teacher, classmates, parents, and promised to remain a good ambassador of Edo.
Niger Delta
Gunmen Kidnap Ex-A’Ibom Senator At Biz Centre
Armed men have kidnapped the former Senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, Senator Nelson Effiong.
Effiong, a former Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, who hailed from the Oron Local Government Area, was abducted by three armed men who stormed his lounge, a popular sit-out along Oron Road, Uyo.
It was gathered that the hoodlums drove into the scene in a Toyota Camry car and shot into the air to scare away people from the scene
According to our sources no fewer than eight persons were reportedly injured in a stampede during the kidnap operation which lasted for some minutes.
One of the sources said, “The incident occurred aroumd 9pm on Sunday. The armed men came in a Toyota Camry and started shooting, sending the customers and other guests to away before they made for the former Senator.
The State Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the abduction, said, “The Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident, assuring all that the victim will soon be rescued.”
Niger Delta
Ayade Assents To Judiciary, Legislature Autonomy Bills
The Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, last Friday assented to the Legislative Fund Management and Other Matters Bill as well as Judicial Fund Management and Other Matters Bill.
The two bills which had earlier been passed by the state House of Assembly seek the autonomy of the legislature and judicial arms of government in terms of funding and other matters.
With the passage of the law, funds accruing to the two arms of government for capital and recurrent expenditure would henceforth be accessed directly by them in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
Governor Ayade underscored the importance of the bills while signing them into law, saying they were important in the life of his administration.
The governor commended the legislators for their cooperation which has enabled his administration to achieve a lot.
In his remarks, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Eteng Williams, praised his colleagues in the 9th Assembly, adding that giant strides in the quality of bills passed and assented to by the governor were achieved during his leadership.
According to him, “We have made history with this bill signing into law today. It is my strong conviction that we will continue to work as partners for the growth and progress of our dear state and the good people of Cross River.”
