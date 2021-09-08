Niger Delta
Condemnations Trail Sowore Brother’s Death In Edo
Condemnations have continued to trail the killing by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers of Mr Olajide Sowore, the immediate younger brother of the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 general elections, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, joined other Nigerians on Saturday to condemn the killing of the Pharmacy student of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State.
News of Olajide’s death was broken by the elder Sowore on his Facebook account early Saturday as he revealed that Olajide was shot dead near Okada town in Edo State on his way from the university where he was studying Pharmacy.
He wrote: “My immediate younger brother, Olajide Sowore was today shot and killed near Okada in Edo State reportedly by herdsmen/kidnappers on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo State where he is studying Pharmacy.
“They snuffed out the life of yet another real human being! Rest in power, “Dr. Mamiye!” This act in itself will not delay their day of justice.
“I travelled widely with you and our father as a little kid. You were the most loved robust kid I ever first knew. You, Mr. Magnet, had no enemy!
“You, Mr. Sunshine Foundation, who made everyone happy. You, the boy who snuck out his older ones to parties, taking all the blames when our disciplinarian father found out.
“You, the guy who was an out-of-the-box thinker who decided school wasn’t for you and created your own genre of music and then turned around to go to school after you almost turned 50!
“You lived your life so that everyone could be alright but now assassinated by everything that’s not alright! Saddest day yet!”
Confirming the killing of Olajide on Saturday, the police in Edo State said the deceased was shot dead by gunmen in the early hours of Saturday.
The police added that five other persons were abducted in the process.
Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Bello Kontongs, was quoted as saying in a terse voice: “In addition to killing the younger Sowore, the suspected kidnappers made away with five unidentified persons.”
According to Kontongs, the body of the deceased was deposited at the Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital (IUTH).
“Good morning all. This is to confirm to you that suspected kidnappers at about 0645hrs along the Lagos-Benin Expressway by Isuwa kidnapped five unidentified persons.
“And in the process, they shot dead one, Sowore Felix Olajide, male, a Pharmacy student of Igbinedion University Okada.
“His remains have been deposited at IUTH (Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital) mortuary, Okada, while effort is ongoing to rescue the five kidnapped victims.
Meanwhile, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo yesterday expressed their sympathy with friends, associates and family members of the deceased student in different condolence messages.
“I just received news of the reported killing of Mr Olajide Sowore, a student of Igbinedion University and the immediate younger brother of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.
“His death and, indeed, the killings and daily abductions of innocent citizens, saddens me.
“Every death diminishes our humanity. My sincere condolences to the Sowore family and his friends. May his soul rest in peace,” Atiku said.
Keyamo on his part commiserated with Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, on the killing of his younger brother.
He said in a statement Saturday that it was sad that a young man like Olajide was cut down in his prime. He promised to join forces with other stakeholders to mount pressure on security agents to bring his killers to justice.
Keyamo said: “I read with deep sadness the reports on the senseless killing of your younger brother, Mr. Jide Sowore, a student of Pharmacy at Igbinedion University, Okada in Edo State, this morning.
“It is quite sad and regrettable that such a young man would be cut down in his prime by criminal elements.
“Myself and other compatriots would be pressurising the law enforcement agents to track down these killers without delay and bring them to justice.
Also reacting to Olajide’s death yesterday, the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives condemned the killing in a statement signed by the House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu.
The statements reads: “The gruesome killing of Olajide, a Pharmacy Student of Igbinedion University, Edo state, on his way from school, by suspected terrorists, is another sad commentary on the horrible security situation and utter hopelessness in our country under the current administration.
“Our caucus deplores the ceaseless killings and kidnapping of students and school children in various parts of the country as well as the failure of government to take decisive steps to halt the trend.”
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) in a statement issued by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, also condemned the killing and urged the Edo State Police Command to find Olajide’s killers.
“What is the crime of this student? Why must our young brains be wasted in this manner? This is one killing too many. We call on the Edo Police Command to find his killers without delay.
“This kind of tragedy should not be happening around this time. We are not unaware of the travails of the victim’s senior brother in the hands of security agencies.
“It saddens our hearts to learn of this heart-breaking calamity around this time. The police must therefore go all out for Felix’s assailant”.
Obaseki Honours Edo Best UTME Candidate
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to intellectual and manpower development.
Obaseki stated this when he received Ehizogie Jeffrey Aidelogie.
Aidelogie emerged as the best candidate in Edo after Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).
Obaseki commended him and the management of Saint Michael College in Ikhueniro, Benin, for the brilliant performance.
The governor said with education being the priority of the state, his government is encouraged by Aidelogie’s feat.
“My administration is investing at the very foundational stage of education with the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme.
“We are scaling EdoBEST to junior and senior secondary schools, as well as technical schools”, he added.
Former Cross River Governor, Donald Duke told Aidelogie that a lot of people are proud of his achievement.
The teenager, who scored 347, ranks among the first ten highest scorers in the 2021 UTME.
Aidelogie ascribed his success to hard work and support from his teacher, classmates, parents, and promised to remain a good ambassador of Edo.
Gunmen Kidnap Ex-A’Ibom Senator At Biz Centre
Armed men have kidnapped the former Senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, Senator Nelson Effiong.
Effiong, a former Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, who hailed from the Oron Local Government Area, was abducted by three armed men who stormed his lounge, a popular sit-out along Oron Road, Uyo.
It was gathered that the hoodlums drove into the scene in a Toyota Camry car and shot into the air to scare away people from the scene
According to our sources no fewer than eight persons were reportedly injured in a stampede during the kidnap operation which lasted for some minutes.
One of the sources said, “The incident occurred aroumd 9pm on Sunday. The armed men came in a Toyota Camry and started shooting, sending the customers and other guests to away before they made for the former Senator.
The State Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the abduction, said, “The Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident, assuring all that the victim will soon be rescued.”
Ayade Assents To Judiciary, Legislature Autonomy Bills
The Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, last Friday assented to the Legislative Fund Management and Other Matters Bill as well as Judicial Fund Management and Other Matters Bill.
The two bills which had earlier been passed by the state House of Assembly seek the autonomy of the legislature and judicial arms of government in terms of funding and other matters.
With the passage of the law, funds accruing to the two arms of government for capital and recurrent expenditure would henceforth be accessed directly by them in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
Governor Ayade underscored the importance of the bills while signing them into law, saying they were important in the life of his administration.
The governor commended the legislators for their cooperation which has enabled his administration to achieve a lot.
In his remarks, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Eteng Williams, praised his colleagues in the 9th Assembly, adding that giant strides in the quality of bills passed and assented to by the governor were achieved during his leadership.
According to him, “We have made history with this bill signing into law today. It is my strong conviction that we will continue to work as partners for the growth and progress of our dear state and the good people of Cross River.”
