Health
Checking Weight Through Diet
A high fibre, plant-based diet is ideal for weight-loss and ongoing weight maintenance.
Many diets will help you to lose weight fast, but they come unstuck when it comes to long-term success. Most of us are only satisfied once our tummy is full – literally – we have receptors in our stomach which tell us how much volume is in there and that is part of what gives us satiety or satisfaction with the food eaten.
Unfortunately, our energy dense foods, such as fats, soft drinks and alcohol don’t provide the ‘bulk’ to let us know we are full so we keep wanting more (that coupled with blood sugar fluctuations from processed sugary foods).
Eating whole foods such as vegetables and fibre-rich fruits like apples and pears will help us to feel satisfied so we don’t eat more calories than we need. We all know what the high calorie foods are – and if you don’t there’s loads of places to get the information, apps on your phone, websites and charts. Basically if it is processed, it is going to be higher in calories than its whole food counterpart. We need to keep commercially processed foods to a minimum.
The real key is planning. Stock up on organic vegetables, salads and make crudités for easy snacking and meal preparation. If you feel like eating some ‘treats’ have a bowl of green salad and some crudités first so you can stop at a few pieces of chocolate rather than eating the whole bar. If you are hungry, feed yourself. It’s impossible to keep up a diet that requires you to starve. If you’re eating whole foods and minimising processed foods the weight should start to drop off. For extra help and support a naturopathic nutritional therapist can be useful in helping you overcome any obstacles to your health goals.
It is increasingly accepted that a low-carbohydrate (‘low carb’) diet is the way to lose weight healthily, by minimising excess sugars and starches in diet that the body turns to fat.
Increasing nutrient-dense protein and fat sources satisfies hunger to reduce overall food intake, too. Essentially a healthy low-carb diet for weight loss consists of hearty amounts of vegetables (less starchy vegetables are preferred), seeds, nuts, eggs, fish, moderate meat and butter. Foods are best in whole organic form. People with blood sugar or insulin issues respond particularly well to this weight loss approach.
There are a number of foods and herbs that help the body excrete excess fluid, stimulate peristalsis (the movement of food through the digestive tract) and regulate appetite; these can help support weight loss alongside a mainstream low carb diet. The categories that these foods and herbs fit into are known as diuretics, bitters, aromatics and mild astringents. Here are some examples of these from Traditional Chinese Medicine, where a number of herbs are understood to work synergistically to aid weight reduction:
Hawthorn fruit – regulates appetite and stimulates peristalsis, especially of the stomach
Fresh Ginger – aromatically warms and settles the stomach
Tangerine Peel – (just like the peel in old fashioned marmalade) moves the gut and helps regulate gut symbionts (friendly gut bacteria)
Radish Seed – strongly aromatic to relieve food stagnation
Lotus Leaf – helps the body move unnecessary fluid. In China a tea of lotus leaf and Job’s tears (Coix) is drunk daily to help counter obesity
Plantain Leaf – a diuretic to help excrete extra fluid
Kelp – a diuretic and metabolism boost
In a weight loss diet aromatic and bitter herbs, spices and foods have amplified benefits; they stimulate gut peristalsis to counter the stagnating effect of a richer, high protein and fat diet; they also make dishes tastier and more satisfying to the senses!
By: Kevin Nengia
Health
Osinbajo Heads Buhari’s New Health Sector C’ttee
Towards the development and reform of the health sector in the country President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the setting up of a Health Sector Reform Committee.
The Committee, which will be chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo, is expected to liaise with all 36 state governments, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
Making this known in a statement, Monday, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the President, Malam Garba Shehu, said the approval of the committee follows a Health Sector Diagnostic Review Report, developed by a consultant, Vesta Healthcare Partners and the Federal Ministry of Health.
According to Shehu, the committee has as its terms of reference a review of all healthcare reforms adopted in the past two decades and lessons learnt, and also factor them into the development of the new health sector reform programme.
The committee,which was given a time frame of six months, has membership drawn from key stakeholder sectors of the country.
They comprise both the private and public sectors the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, healthcare management professionals, development partners, and representatives of the National Assembly.
Others are Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa; Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Director-General, BPE, Mr. Alex Okoh; Professor in Infectious Disease Epidemiology, University College, London and Director of the UCL Institute for Global Health, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar.
The committee also has the Director General, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council, Mr Babatunde Irukera; Dr Mairo Mandara; Dr Sani Aliyu; Dr Adedamola Dada; and Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe.
Also included are Dr Haliru Yahaya, Emir of Shonga; Director Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health, Prof. Uche Amazigbo; Dr Faisal Shuaib; Prof. Nasiru Sambo; Dr Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa as well as Dr Gambo Aliyu.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
Cholera: NCDC Announces 65,145 Suspected Cases 2,141 Deaths Recorded In 23 States
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced a total 65,145 suspected cases of cholera, including 2,141 deaths, representing a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 3.3 percent reported from 23 states and the FCT, as at September 2, 2021.
The NCDC disclosed this on its Cholera Situation weekly epidemiological report pasted on its official website, on Monday.
The Tide source reports that there was a 62 percent decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 33 (2,127) when compared with the 3,098 cases in week 32.
According to the report, Bauchi with 855 cases, Katsina with 396 cases and Kano’s 306 cases accounted for 73.2% of 2,127 suspected cases reported in week 34,
The others were: Yobe (162), Zamfara (80), Niger (78), Borno (67), Sokoto (45), Kaduna (41), Gombe (21), FCT (18), Kebbi (17), Adamawa (15), Taraba (13), Nasarawa (10), Plateau (2) and Jigawa (1),”
It noted that the suspected cases were since the beginning of 2021, with children aged 5 – 14 years as the most affected age group for both male and female.
All the suspected cases, comprised 51 percent males and 49 percent females.
Health
NAFDAC Pledges Relentless Fight Against Fake Medical Products
The Director-General of National Food and Drug Agency Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has pledged a relentless fight against falsified medical products.
Adeyeye stated this at a sensitisation programme against drug hawkers on Monday. in Osogbo.
Represented by Mr Olagunju Sheriff, the Director of Food Safety in the agency, Adeyeye said that NAFDAC, under her watch, would also continue to fight against unwholesome food, harmful cosmetics, poorly packaged water and other substandard regulated products.
”I want to reassure you that NAFDAC, under my watch, will not leave any stone unturned in our concerted efforts to rid the country of the menace of falsified medical products.
”Also, unwholesome food, harmful cosmetics, poorly packaged water and other substandard regulated products will no longer have a place in our society” she said .
Adeyeye said that the key objective of the sensitisation programme was to intensify and expand the scope of the agency’s informal and formal behaviour change communication strategies, in order to reach the vulnerable at the grassroots.
”Public awareness campaign is one of the veritable regulatory mechanisms put in place by NAFDAC to promote and protect the health of our people.
”A well informed, sensitised and educated citizenry is the bedrock of effective regulation.
”This is why today’s event is another major milestone in our bid to protect Nigerians against the deleterious effects of unwholesome food, falsified medical products, harmful cosmetics, poor water and other substandard regulated products.
”The advent of Coronavirus pandemic has aggravated the problem with the challenge posed by substandard and falsified Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).
”The Sensitisation campaigns will, therefore, contribute significantly to the Federal Government’s concerted efforts to inform, sensitize, educate and alert the public about inherent dangers of intake and use of those spurious regulated products”, the NAFDAC boss said.
