SMEs
Chamber Urges Youths To Utilise N2bn SME Fund
The Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA), has urged young entrepreneurs in Edo State to key into the N2 billon Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) fund to support their businesses.
The President of BENCCIMA, Mrs Aina Omo-Ojeonu, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Benin yesterday.
Reports say that the recently launched N2 billion MSME development fund was unveiled by the Edo government in collaboration with the Bank of Industry (BOI) in August.
The Edo State Government provided N1 billion while the BOI provided the other N1 billion, making the N2 billon to support about 50,000 businesses located within the state.
Omo-Ojeonu, said the chamber was collaborating with the youth wing of the National Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Edo chapter, to sensitise youths to ways to access the fund.
“The NACCIMA Youth Entrepreneur Coordinator for the state was at the unveiling of the fund and we have asked him to mobilise young entrepreneurs to apply for the loan.
“We are planning a meeting with young entrepreneurs, both members and non members of the NACCIMA youth entrepreneur group, to tell them about the benefits of such funds,” she said.
The president then commended the Edo government and the BOI for the gesture noting that it would lead to more youth empowerment and job creation in the state.
SMEs
Businesses To Benefit From Abia SME Bank – Adviser
The Special Adviser to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Social Investments, Mr Chinenye Nwogu, says the government’s Small and Medium Scale Micro-Finance Bank will serve the needs of start-ups for business development.
Nwogu, who said this on Monday, in an interview with newsmen, in Aba, added that the bank unveiled in Aba last Friday, by Governor Ikpeazu, would focus on providing funds for developing small and medium scale businesses in Aba.
He said the idea of the bank was mooted by the governor since he assumed office in 2015.
“The vision for this bank is to hand it over to the citizens to address the bottlenecks that hinder businesses from accessing micro credits, so that they can continue to inject money and grow their businesses.
“So, this bank is a response to the challenge of access to finance in Abia State and in the course of time, the bank will transit to become a bank owned by the people and not the government,” Nwogu said.
The Managing Director of the bank, Mr Kingsley Nwobilor also said that the establishment of the bank was a right step in the right direction.
He thanked the governor for the opportunity to showcase his understanding of what businesses in Abia needed, saying that the bank would provide a number of business credit opportunities for Abia entrepreneurs, to easily access funds within 24 hours and develop their businesses.
Nwaobilor listed the bank’s packages to include Cluster Credit Scheme for traders, Save to Own for tricycle operators and taxi drivers, and Thrift Savings Credit Scheme for traders, especially market women.
Others are the Abia SME Bank Diaspora Investment Fund and Abia Youth Entrepreneurship scheme.
Chairman, Ariaria International Market Traders Association, Emeka Igara and President, Leather Products Manufacturers Association of Abia State (LEPMASS), Mr Okechukwu Williams, thanked the state government for establishing the bank.
They observed that the bank would help artisans expand and grow their work.
SMEs
FG Supports Over 200 Young Entrepreneurs
The Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI), has supported more than 200 talented youth entrepreneurs financially.
The Director General National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion, Dr Danazumi Ibrahim made the disclosure in Bauchi recently.
He was speaking as representative of the Minister of State of the FMSTI, Dr Mohammmed Abdullahi, at the final year forum of the Department of Mathematical Science of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Public lecture and Seminar.
Ibrahim emphasised the imperatives of using youths as key agents in innovative digital economy transformation and diversification.
He said the FMSTI was committed to building and empowering young entrepreneurs, innovators and investors to achieve their dreams.
“Since 2015 the FMSTI has financially supported more than 200 youths who are talented and have a lot of amazing inventions that are well established in their enterprises.
“This event is very apt, particularly at this period when the country is facing a myriad of socio-economic challenges.
“I strongly believe this forum will provide the needed platform for participants to know our status and development with regards to digital economy at all levels,’’ Ibrahim said.
He added that FMSTI would continue to encourage actions that would support economic growth and entrepreneurship and employ the versatility of Information Communication Technology to achieve a digitalised economy.
He urged corporate organisations and stakeholders to invest immensely in ICT to achieve a sustainable, transformed and digitalised economy.
In his remarks, Dr Faisal Bala, of the Department of Electrical Engineering ATBU, urged students to seek mentorship in skills acquisition, adding that .
He said life after graduation required building of capacity and skills sets.
“I encourage those graduating to think towards becoming self-reliant as government jobs are difficult to get,’’ he said.
SMEs
SMEDAN Trains 145 Youths On Skills Acquisition
Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (SMEDAN) on Monday commenced a five-day vocational training for 145 youths in Kwara State.
The training, which covered three core areas of catering, tailoring and hairdressing, was under the agency’s National Skills Development Initiative (NBSDI).
One of the resource persons, Mrs Funto Babarinde told the participants that the entrepreneurial skills training would hold on Monday and Tuesday while vocational skills acquisition training would take place on Wednesday and Thursday.
She said that after the training, the participants would be empowered with equipment and materials to start their chosen businesses.
SMEDAN Director-General (DG), Dr Dikko Radda, in his keynote address, described Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as a critical sub-sector in the Nigerian economy.
Radda, who was represented by Mrs Funto Babarinde, said MSMEs accounted for the majority of the enterprises in Nigeria and the highest number of jobs created in the economy.
“The most recent National MSMEs Survey of 2017 revealed that there are 41,543,028 MSMEs, employing 59,647,954 (76.5 per cent of the labour force) and contributing 49.78 per cent and 7.64 per cent to nominal GDP and exports, respectively.
“These staggering statistics cannot be ignored in any serious economy. Properly harnessed, MSMEs can trigger an entrepreneurial revolution in Industry, Agriculture and Commerce in Nigeria.
“It seeks to pursue a drastic reduction in dependency poverty as most of the out-of-school youths who still rely on stipends from parents are empowered to become self-reliant,” he added.
According to the DG, the programme was being implemented in all the states of the federation and FCT.
He added that a total of 5, 365 entrepreneurs would be impacted with entrepreneurship and vocational skills, and empowerment materials, at the rate of 145 entrepreneurs per state and FCT
The DG added that SMEDAN was implementing the Conditional Grant Scheme (CGS) for micro-enterprises in Nigeria.
The programme he said involves capacity building, registration of the micro-enterprises with the CAC, provision of microinsurance and opening of bank accounts.
According to him, grants of N50, 000 had been provided for each of the 25,000 entrepreneurs under the programme in 16 states.
In her welcome address, SMEDAN Manager in Kwara, Zainab Abdulmalik said the vocational training was part of the federal government’s intervention to keep the youth out of the street.
The state Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Hajia Aminat Lawal urged the participants to develop a passion for the vocation they chose to learn.
The commissioner,who was represented by a Director in the ministry, Hajia Habibat Saidu, said the training was coming at a time when Gov AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had lined up many programmes and policies in favour of youths.
