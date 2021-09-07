News
Declare Students’ Abduction Crime Against Humanity, SERAP Urges ICC
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has petitioned the International Criminal Court (ICC) of the need to investigate the growing cases of abduction of students in several parts of Northern Nigeria, particularly the recent abduction in Zamfara State.
SERAP also urged it to investigate the closure of schools, and the persistent failure of Nigerian authorities at both the federal and state levels to end the abduction considered as crimes against humanity within the jurisdiction of the ICC.
In the petition dated September 4, 2021, addressed to QC, Prosecutor, Mr Karim A. A. Khan, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Mr Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation urged him to push for those suspected to be responsible and complicit in the commission of those serious crimes to be invited and tried by the ICC.
The petition followed a string of abductions and closure of schools in some parts of Nigeria, including the recent closure of schools in Zamfara State after scores of students were abducted by gunmen from a state-run high school in Maradun District.
According to SERAP, “Depriving children their right to education has severe consequences for their ability to access their fundamental rights. The severe and lifelong harms that result from depriving children of the right to education satisfy the gravity of harm threshold under the Rome Statute.
“Investigating and declaring cases of abduction of Nigerian students and closure of schools, and the failure by the Nigerian authorities to provide safe and enabling learning environments as crimes against humanity would help to combat impunity, deter future human rights abuses, and improve access of the children to education.”
SERAP maintained that, “Persistent and discriminatory denial of education to girls is a crime against humanity. Repeated abductions, the absence of safe and enabling learning environments, and the resulting closure of schools give rise to individual criminal responsibility under the Rome Statute.”
The petition, read in part, “The crime of abduction is not just a deprivation of a single fundamental human right, but a wholesale effort to re-engineer society and to deny children, including girls their human dignity and agency in all aspects of their lives. Lack of education for girls and women has been shown to have negative impacts on their children and family.
“The persistent failure by Nigerian authorities to end the widespread and systemic abductions, and to provide safe and enabling learning environments for Nigerian children to enjoy their right to quality education amounts to crimes against humanity, which fall within the jurisdiction of the ICC.
“While the Nigerian authorities have the primary responsibility to investigate and prosecute the alleged crimes of abduction of students, they have repeatedly failed and/or neglected to do so.
“The absence of any tangible and relevant investigation or prosecution in Nigeria suggests that the authorities are unwilling or unable to carry out genuine investigation or prosecution of those suspected to be responsible for and complicit in the abduction of students.”
“The consequences of persistent abductions of students, closure of schools, and the failure to provide safe and enabling learning environments despite federal and state authorities yearly budgeting some N241.2billion of public funds as ‘security votes’, are similar to those of the offences in article 7(1).
“Senior government officials know well or ought to know that their failure to prevent these crimes will violate the children’s human rights and dignity.
“SERAP is concerned about the growing reports of abduction of Nigerian students and closure of schools in several parts of Nigeria. As Nigeria is a State Party to the Rome Statute, the ICC has jurisdiction over crimes against humanity committed on the territory of Nigeria or by its nationals.
“SERAP therefore urges you to conclude that on the basis of available information, the acts of abduction of students and closure of schools in many parts of Northern Nigeria constitute crimes against humanity within the meaning of the Rome Statute of the ICC.
“The ICC should recognize depriving children including girls of the right to education is an inhumane act under Article 7 that brings comparable suffering and harm to its victims as other crimes against humanity.
“The OTP’s Policy on Children recognizes that children are an ‘identifiable group or collectivity’ and ‘targeting’ (them) on the basis of age or birth may be charged as persecution on ‘other grounds.
“SERAP believes that substantial grounds exist to warrant the intervention of the prosecutor in this case, as provided for under Article 17 of the Rome Statute.
“More than 10,000 schools have been reportedly closed in at least seven northern states over the fear of attack and abduction of pupils and members of staff. The states are Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Niger and Yobe.
“Schools in Nigeria’s north-western Zamfara State have been ordered closed after scores of students were abducted by gunmen from a state-run high school in Zamfara’s Maradun district.
“Among the string of abductions in Zamfara was the abduction of over 200 schoolgirls in the town of Jangebe in February. The latest abduction comes after widespread reports of abduction of students and closure of schools in many states of Nigeria, including in North-Central Niger State where some 91 school children were abducted.
“An estimated 1.3million Nigerian children have been affected by frequent raids on schools by suspected terrorists. Some 13million Nigerian children are out of school nationwide. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), more than 1,000 students have been abducted from schools in northern Nigeria since December, 2020.”
“Families and parents have reportedly resulted to paying the terrorists thousands of dollars as ransom to secure the release of their children. An estimated $18.34million was reportedly paid in ransoms between June, 2011 and the end of March, 2020.
“Nigerian authorities have also failed and/or neglected to satisfactorily address the abduction of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok in 2014, which prompted the #BringBackOurGirls campaign. According to reports, more than 100 of those girls are still missing.
“Also, pursuant to the Rome Statute, the Prosecutor has the power to intervene in a situation under the jurisdiction of the Court if the Security Council or states parties refer a situation or if information is provided from other sources such as the information SERAP is providing in this case.”
SERAP, therefore, urged Khan, among others, to urgently commence an investigation proprio motu on the widespread and systematic problem of abductions of Nigerian students, the failures to provide a safe learning environment, and the persistent closure of schools, to compel the Nigerian authorities to ensure that Nigerian children are afforded their rights to life, dignity, and quality education in a safe learning environment, and to ensure reparations to victims, including restitution, compensation, rehabilitation and guarantee of non-repetition.
Insecurity: Nigerians Living In Fear, Akeredolu Tells Buhari
The Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has raised the alarm that Nigerians are living in fear over the unending insecurity across the country.
Akeredolu said this while receiving members of the Governing Board of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) led by the Chairman, Amb Godknows Boladie Igali to his office in Akure, the state capital.
He lamented that, “The people are living in fear and something must be done urgently to address the situation and restore hope to the minds of the people.
“Look at what is happening in Zamfara. They try to clothe it and call them bandits. They are terrorists. So, the growth in science cannot be based on just your charge but the conducive environment in the country,”
Akeredolu emphasized the need to make the country livable for the people so as to harness their talents for national growth.
“To achieve Nigeria’s goals for science and technological advancement, the country must be made conducive for living, particularly for the young ones.
“For us in science and technology, we need to do more. Japan, China, and other developed countries send people to where science is the best. We have heard of countries that send their people to the USA to train in science and technology.
“They didn’t stay there. They went back to their country to develop it. Commitment to one’s country is key. But we need to make this country a livable place so that the young ones will be confident and have hope to live in this country.”
Speaking on open grazing, Akeredolu emphasized the need for the country to embrace modern ways of animal husbandry, describing open grazing as old and now illegal in the state.
“Today, I can say there are modern ways of animal husbandry and we have to take the bull by the horns.
“We are not afraid to take decisions. Modernity has taught us that you can extract more milk from cows in a modern way better than when you take them from one place to another. It is about science. People have developed that science.
“I’m happy when I see Mr. President go to Katsina and visit his cows. They are well kept. The technology of animal husbandry, we must embrace it.”
The governor described FUTA as one of the leading Universities in the country, particularly in terms of research.
“We take pride in FUTA and its achievements over time. And I have had serious connections with FUTA not only as a governor.
“We have a strong relationship with FUTA. FUTA for us is one of the leading universities of technology in Nigeria if not the leading. One of our lecturers won the best researcher award in the country. I congratulate you.
Earlier, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Godknows Boladie Igali, who was accompanied by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Joseph Adeola Fuwape, lauded the strides of Akeredolu.
Igali said, “Seeing the transformation, especially the urban renewal, it is tremendous. Your focus on education, we know what you are doing at Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OAUSTECH).
“Since you assumed office, you have done a lot and you have shown yourself to be a friend of the university. You helped us established the tech hub. You have helped the university in terms of some external works.
He lauded the governor, “For all the efforts that were put in to get the approval for the medical college. We will be able to get serious research into the medical science,” he said.
Igali reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to the growth of science and technology in the country.
FIRS Has Burden Of Refund Of VAT To Rivers, Court Affirms
A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, has stated that since the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) was ab-initio acting in error by collecting Value Added Tax (VAT) in Rivers State, and has huge burden of refund of those monies, there was need not to allow it incur further liability.
The court has also dismissed an application by FIRS, seeking to stop the Rivers State Government from collecting VAT in the state.
The FIRS, in suit no FHC/PH/CS/149/2020, had through a motion on notice, applied for a stay of execution on the earlier judgement of the court presided over by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam, which declared that it was the constitutional role of state governments to collect VAT, and not FIRS.
Justice Pam, in his ruling on FIRS application for a stay of execution, last Monday, said the granting the application would negate the principle of equity.
He noted that the Rivers State Government, through the state House of Assembly, has duly enacted Rivers State Value Added Tax No. 4, 2021, which makes it legitimate right of the state to collect VAT.
According to the judge, every court in the country was constitutionally mandated to obey every legislation enacted by both the National and State Assemblies, respectively.
He explained that the Rivers State Government law on VAT remains valid until it has been set aside by a court of competent jurisdiction.
The judge declared that the FIRS application was refused and dismissed in the light of the fact that all subsisting laws concerning the collection of VAT stand in favour of the Rivers State Government.
Earlier, Justice Pam, who presided over the court, read a letter that FIRS lawyers had served the court seeking for stay of any ruling on their application.
But, in the absence of any requisite document that ought to have been attached to the letter, the judge dismissed the letter.
Speaking on the implication of the ruling, the counsel for Rivers State Government, Mark Agwu, said the Rivers State Government was still entitled to collect VAT within the state.
He said, “Today, the court has delivered its ruling dismissing the said application for stay of execution, though without cost. In fact, the court’s reason is that if it should grant stay, it is more or less like over- ruling itself.
“And then, since the court is empowered to recognize all laws enacted by the National Assembly or the state Houses of Assembly, therefore, that law (Rivers) stands, it is a substantive law.
“Therefore, the issue of collection of VAT as it stands today, Rivers State Government is still entitled to so collect. That is where we are today”, he argued.
In his reaction, Rivers State Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Hon Isaac Kamalu said the decision by the Lordship has confirmed the position, both constitutionally and legally, that Rivers State Government has the authority to collect VAT.
“Well, first, we need to thank God. Second, we need to thank the judge for the courage. If you recall, the court had already declared that it is the Rivers State Government that has the constitutional responsibility for the collection of VAT.
“Following that decision of the High Court, which is binding on all parties and institutions, the Rivers State Government and the state Legislature has the Value Added Tax Law of Rivers State No. 4 of 2021 in force too.”
“I think the decision by the Lordship this morning is to confirm the position, both constitutionally and legally that the state has the authority to collect VAT.”
In his reaction, lead counsel to the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Reuben Wanogho, said the court has delivered its ruling on the basis of how it saw the facts of the case before it.
According to him, they do not agree with the ruling, and already resolved to take all necessary steps to challenge it.
Rivers CJ Releases 150 Inmates From Correctional Centre
The Rivers State Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi, has granted pardon to 150 inmates awaiting trials from the Port Harcourt Maximum Correctional Centre in Port Harcourt.
The number brings the total to 160 inmates so far released by the chief judge of the state in less down one month of his first gaol delivery exercise since assumption of duties as the Number One Judiciary Officer in the state.
The Chief Judge of Rivers State, had last month during the gaol delivery exercise at the Nigerian Maximum Correctional Centre, Port Harcourt, on August 19, announced that three magistrates would be appointed to relocate to the maximum correctional centre to handle the exercise and look into the cases of inmates standing trial on minor matters.
The chief judge, in fulfilling his promise to decongest the correctional centre, appointed three chief magistrates: Menenen Poromon; Victor Nweke; and Rosemary Ibanibo; to look into the cases of inmates who have stayed for periods longer than that which, if they had been convicted, have served out substantial part of their sentences.
The chief judge, who spoke through Poromon, advised the lucky inmates to be of good behaviour, adding that only people who have minor cases were released.
According to him, only those whom their matters are not going again, and who have also spent more than the required years of sentence are being considered.
“You people are lucky. Live positive life. If your people are farmers, join them; if they are fishermen, join them to catch fish”, he stated.
The chief judge advised them to avoid bad companies and friends who would put them into trouble.
He thanked the officers of the correctional centre, Legal Aids, and DPP for their support during the process, and assured that the exercise would continue.
Some of the released inmates, while expressing joy over their freedom, commended the chief judge of Rivers State for the initiative, just as they urged that the special court session should be a continuous exercise.
They promised never to go back to life of crime that brought them to the correctional facility.
By: Akujobi Amadi
