Nation
Troops Arrest 81 Bandits, Rescue 33 Victims In N’West
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops of Operation Hadarin Daji arrested no fewer than 81 bandits, their collaborators and other criminal elements in the last three weeks across the North-West Zone.
The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, made the disclosure while giving an update on the operations of the armed forces across the country yesterday in Abuja.
Onyeuko also said that no fewer than 33 kidnap victims were rescued and 15 bandits killed by the troops during the period.
He added that two armed robbers were neutralised and 13 bandits’ informants arrested.
According to him, the troops sustain operations against the bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the geo-political zone with attendant successes.
“Fifteen motorcycles and two AK-47 rifles were recovered; 33 kidnap victims rescued, 66 criminal elements arrested and some vandalised railway sleepers/tracks were recovered within the period,” he said.
Onyeuko said that the operations were conducted in various locations in Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto States.
In North-Central, he said that troops of Operation Safe Haven arrested 20 persons involved in the killing of 26 travellers at Rukuba town in Jos North Local Government area of Plateau on August 14.
He said the suspects had been handed over to the prosecuting agency for necessary action.
Onyeuko said that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, had visited Jos in his quest to ensure the return of peace to the state.
He disclosed that the CDS held a stakeholders’ meeting with Gov. Simon Lalong, traditional rulers, religious and community leaders to discuss security challenges in the state.
“The discussions were largely successful as all stakeholders pledged their support for peace in the state.
“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains steadfast in the fight against all forms of criminality in different parts of the country.
“The Military High Command appreciates the continuous sacrifices of the troops in the various theatres of operation across the country,’’ he said.
In Benue, Inyeuko said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke destroyed three criminal camps, recovered 23 rustled cows and three motorcycles at Udei and Ughedu towns.
He said that the troops on August 14 arrested nine cultists, who had been terrorising Utonkon community in Ado Local Government Area of the state.
He added that same troops acting on credible intelligence ambushed and arrested some railroad vandals and recover railroad tracks and sleepers at Tse-Guma village on August 15.
He said the criminals had been handed over to the appropriate agency for further action.
“Also, on August 16, troops carried out raid and clearance operations on criminals’ hideouts at Terr village in Sankera Uyum Council Ward and Ukpam community in Guma, and arrested two notorious armed robbers named, Aondosoo Aba and Emmanuel Gobo,” he said.
Nation
Marwa Calls For Stakeholders’ Collaboration In Fight Against Drug Abuse
The Chairman, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), on Wednesday urged stakeholders to intensify collaboration with the agency to fight against drug abuse and trafficking.
Marwa made the call during an interactive session with the media in Kano.
He said he was in Kano to strengthen the synergy and collaboration between various stakeholders to win the fight against drug menace.
Marwa said he had met and discussed the way forward with the governor, traditional rulers, religious leaders, heads of tertiary institutions, security agents, transport unions, people in Kannywood and the elders’ forum.
“This is an advocacy visit for people to understand the negative consequences of drugs.
“We should stop it in the society, so as to cut down criminal acts.
“Wherever I go, I tell people that drug abuse is very bad, we should join hands to eradicate it,” he said.
Marwa said he was impressed with the assurance made by the stakeholders to intensify collaboration with the agency in that direction.
He, therefore, urged the media to continue to work hard in enlightening people on the dangers associated with drugs abuse.
Marwa also called on state governments and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to construct more drug treatment centers in their respective states for the treatment of drug addicts.
He said the call had became imperative because the Federal Government had only about 11 treatment centers in the country which was inadequate.
The chairman added that there were other mini-treatment centres domiciled at state headquarters of the NDLEA, hence the need for more of such centres.
Marwa pointed out that in spite of inadequacy of the treatment centers, NDLEA is able to treat about 4,000 drug addicts from January to August.
Nation
No Fewer Than 5,890 Terrorists Surrendered, 48 Killed-DHQ
The Defence Headquarters says no fewer than 5,890 terrorists and their families have so far surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in North East due to the intensity of military fire power.
The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this while giving an update on the operations of the armed forces across the country yesterday in Abuja.
Onyeuko said the troops have sustained their operations against the terrorists, adding that the kinetic and non-kinetic efforts had compelled the terrorists to surrender in large numbers.
He said that 565 of the surrendered terrorists, three commanders, four Amirs, five Nakibs and five cattle rustling specialists had been handed over to Borno government for further management after profiling.
Onyeuko said the troops on August 14, repelled terrorists’ attack with the support of the Air Component through air interdiction missions and inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists and their equipment.
According to him, no fewer than 48 of the terrorists were neutralised, 20 arrested including fighters and commanders.
“Their logistics base and facilities including three gun trucks were destroyed in the process.
“A cumulative total of 52 assorted arms and 1,977 rounds of 7.62mm assorted calibre ammunition including AK-47 and FN rifles with magazines, hand grenades, commando mortar guns, locally fabricated rifles, Dushka anti-aircraft guns, Dane guns and Nigerian Police rifles among other items were recovered from surrendered terrorists and operations within the period.
“Also, a total of seven terrorists collaborators/informants and logistics suppliers were arrested and handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies for necessary actions,” he said.
Nation
FG Donates 20 Tonnes Capacity Waste TruckTo Ekiti
The Federal Government on Wednesday delivered one 20 tonnes capacity Mistubishi Fuso waste collection truck to the Ekiti State Government.
The Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Mr Akin Omole, in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti, said the truck was donated by the Federal Ministry of Environment.
Omole said the Commissioner for Environmental and Natural Resources in Ekiti, Mrs Iyabode Fakunle-Okieimen took delivery of the Mistubishi Fuso Waste truck on behalf of the government.
He described the development as part of the government’s collaborative efforts toward strengthening the capacity of the state Waste Management Authority in order to achieve the desired objectives in sanitation and hygiene.
“This waste collection truck has the capacity of carrying about 20 tonnes of waste products.
“This development is a result of the ongoing efforts of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration to collaborate with relevant institutions including the Federal Government.
“This is to strengthen the capacity of the Waste Management Authority to achieve sanitation and hygiene in Ekiti State,” the statement added.
Trending
- Editorial4 days ago
CBN’s E-Naira Gamble
- Business4 days ago
SAN Berates FG For Setting Up Committee On Open Grazing
- Sports4 days ago
I’m Not Scared Of Eagles Sack -Rohr
- Sports4 days ago
Nigeria To Face Italy At FIVB U-19 Tourney
- Sports4 days ago
Squash Clinic Ends In Lagos
- Sports4 days ago
Nigeria Loses Again At FIVB U-19 Tourney
- Sports4 days ago
D’Tigers Lose To Cote d’Ivoire, Fail To Gain Automatic Afrobasket Quarter-Final Ticket
- Sports4 days ago
Sport Is A Catalyst For Peace – Akanni