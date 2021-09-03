Playing In Lagos’ll Motivate Super Eagles – Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong, has admitted that playing international games in Lagos has been exciting so far.

Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos, hosted a competitive men’s senior football match for the first time in 20 years in March and the team will be back to face the Lone Stars of Liberia today at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere .

The Watford of England defender, while revealing that all players in the Eagles’ camp are determined to put in their best during the game, which will kick-start their quest for a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, believes that Lagos fans will further motivate the team.

“I have come to Lagos many times, but this is the second time of playing here and it is exciting,” the former Tottenham Hotspurs youngster said. “The Last time we played here, we saw how happy people were here to see us play and hopefully we can fill up the place on Friday (today) .”

“You can see the buzz around the town by the fans, knowing that we are here and hopefully we can reward everyone on Friday with a good game and nice goals.”

The former Udinese of Italy star also commented on the status of the recently renovated pitch of the stadium, stressing that it will help the Eagles rout their fellow West Africans.

“We are really happy and the pitch is looking good compared to the last time we were here, they worked on it very well.

“So, we have to give them credit for that. I’m just hoping the weather is not going to rain too much, so we can be ready to play on Friday,” he said.