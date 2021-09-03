NUC Accredits 27 Programmes For NDU

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited 27 more undergraduate programmes at the Bayelsa State-owned Niger Delta University (NDU), Amassoma.

The Tide learnt that with the latest batch of courses accredited in the institution, total number of programmes given full accreditation were 71.

The Vice Chancellor Niger Delta University, Prof Samuel Edoumiekumo, disclosed this during a presentation to Governor Douye Diri inside the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Yenagoa.

Edoumiekumo stated that fully accredited programmes would be revisited by the NUC in five years while those on interim accreditation would be revisited in two years.

He thanked Governor Diri for setting up the committee that worked towards the success of the accreditation exercise.

Speaking earlier, the NDU Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Mathew Seiyefa, who also commended the governor for the successes recorded so far at the university, said no society rises above the level of its tertiary institutions.

Seiyefa said the institution must be the breeding ground for intellectuals that would take over from renowned Ijaw academics like Professors John Pepper Clark, Tam David-West, Ebiegberi Alagoa among others.

In his response, Governor Diri commended the university’s council and management for the accreditation feat, charging them to continue to maintain and surpass the standards that resulted in the NUC accreditation.

He said his administration would ensure the institution continues to play its pivotal role in shaping and equipping the minds of students that would take charge of the intellectual space.

He directed the speedy completion of all processes that would lead to the smooth affiliation of the state-owned College of Education at Sagbama and the School of Nursing at Tombia to the NDU.

“On behalf of the State Executive Council, I thank the council and management of the university for the successful accreditation of its programmes. However, as elated as we are over the accreditation successes recorded; let me note that getting 71 programmes accredited is not a fluke. It means that the work actually begins from now.

“Do not rest on your laurels as you begin to put everything in place to ensure that further accreditation exercises would bring more exciting accreditation not only to NDU but to Bayelsa State government. I believe that our premier university will play a similar role as in the days of old Rivers State.

“So you have the onerous task of ensuring that you provide quality manpower to feed both the private and public sectors of the state.

Diri appointed the following officers to follow up and ensure the affiliation of the College of Education and the School of Nursing to the Niger Delta University.

They include Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Konbowei Benson as chairman, the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Gentle Emelah, and his Health counterpart, Dr. Pabara Igwele, the Commissioner for Finance, Maxwell Ebibai, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr. Peter Akpe.