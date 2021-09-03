Niger Delta
NUC Accredits 27 Programmes For NDU
The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited 27 more undergraduate programmes at the Bayelsa State-owned Niger Delta University (NDU), Amassoma.
The Tide learnt that with the latest batch of courses accredited in the institution, total number of programmes given full accreditation were 71.
The Vice Chancellor Niger Delta University, Prof Samuel Edoumiekumo, disclosed this during a presentation to Governor Douye Diri inside the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Yenagoa.
Edoumiekumo stated that fully accredited programmes would be revisited by the NUC in five years while those on interim accreditation would be revisited in two years.
He thanked Governor Diri for setting up the committee that worked towards the success of the accreditation exercise.
Speaking earlier, the NDU Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Mathew Seiyefa, who also commended the governor for the successes recorded so far at the university, said no society rises above the level of its tertiary institutions.
Seiyefa said the institution must be the breeding ground for intellectuals that would take over from renowned Ijaw academics like Professors John Pepper Clark, Tam David-West, Ebiegberi Alagoa among others.
In his response, Governor Diri commended the university’s council and management for the accreditation feat, charging them to continue to maintain and surpass the standards that resulted in the NUC accreditation.
He said his administration would ensure the institution continues to play its pivotal role in shaping and equipping the minds of students that would take charge of the intellectual space.
He directed the speedy completion of all processes that would lead to the smooth affiliation of the state-owned College of Education at Sagbama and the School of Nursing at Tombia to the NDU.
“On behalf of the State Executive Council, I thank the council and management of the university for the successful accreditation of its programmes. However, as elated as we are over the accreditation successes recorded; let me note that getting 71 programmes accredited is not a fluke. It means that the work actually begins from now.
“Do not rest on your laurels as you begin to put everything in place to ensure that further accreditation exercises would bring more exciting accreditation not only to NDU but to Bayelsa State government. I believe that our premier university will play a similar role as in the days of old Rivers State.
“So you have the onerous task of ensuring that you provide quality manpower to feed both the private and public sectors of the state.
Diri appointed the following officers to follow up and ensure the affiliation of the College of Education and the School of Nursing to the Niger Delta University.
They include Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Konbowei Benson as chairman, the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Gentle Emelah, and his Health counterpart, Dr. Pabara Igwele, the Commissioner for Finance, Maxwell Ebibai, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr. Peter Akpe.
A’Ibom To Celebrate 34th Anniversary Low-Key
All events scheduled to mark Akwa Ibom State 34th anniversary are to be kept at low key, besides the inauguration of the numerous projects initiated by the government of Akwa Ibom State.
This was part of the resolution that was reached at Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by the State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, in which Exco received the report of a spike in the Delta variant of Covid-19 and its attendant pressure on the state, presented by the State Covid-19 Management Committee.
Briefing Government House correspondents after the meeting, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong said, the full list of projects to be commissioned in the period would be published by the Secretary to the State Government soon.
Also, following the report presented by the Commissioner for Health on the current status of the state on the pandemic, the Governor directed that increased awareness campaign be undertaken for the people of the state to submit themselves for vaccination, the Commissioner added, assuring that information will be intensified on where people can take the vaccines in Uyo and every other place where vaccination is ongoing.
According to the State Information boss, the Governor affirmed that the vaccines were safe for usage and urged the people of the state to go on and use them.
In a related development, the Commissioner for Health has been directed to set up a monitoring team to ensure standardization of Medical Laboratories in the state.
This, the Commissioner noted became necessary following reported irregularities in results from medical laboratory analyses which would naturally lead to the wrong diagnosis.
Exco noted that the issue had resulted in wrong drug administration and some fatalities and charged the monitoring team to expedite action and put an end to such a trend.
The State Executive Council meeting also featured the presentation of Ibom Soft Rolls, a tissue paper brand produced by the Dakkada Cottage Industries by the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Prince Ukpong Akpabio, who was mandated to embark on a vigorous marketing campaign on the product.
C’River Partners French Consortium To Convert Waste To Electricity
The Cross River State Government has partnered with a French consortium in a bid to convert waste to electricity in the state.
Speaking at the presentation in Calabar, the Team Lead of the French Consortium, Mr Ayodeji Okele, said that the partnership was as a result of the visit of the French Ambassador, Mr Jerome Pasquier, to the state earlier in the year.
Okele, who is also the Managing Director of Asaju Energy Limited, said they were in Calabar to conduct a feasibility study on the waste management situation in the state.
The team lead said that there had been several discussion about the project and came to find out what solution would be best suited and economically viable for the state.
“According to the project guideline, we are expected to develop a sustainable solution for disposal of waste in the Municipal Area Council.
“We also proffer solutions for the generation of electricity from the end products of these wastes at the end of the day.
“The purpose of our further feasibility studies is to have an idea of the technical and financial basis for the project and this will take about six months to complete,” he said.
In his remarks, Gov Ben Ayade, commended the French government for the partnership while charging the consortium to see the project as purely a life saving intervention.
Ayade disclosed that the project was important because the city had grown and many people were practically living on refuse dumps.
“So for us, this project is an existential, fundamental and humanitarian effort by the French government because of the health hazards involved in the continuous burning of refuse.
“Burning of refuse produces methane and other associated gases into the atmosphere, these are compounds that interfere with the learning capacity of a child who lives in such environment.
“I believe that three or four months is reasonable for the feasibility so that by the first quarter of next year we can move into the implementation.
“I appeal to the team to see the project as a humanitarian effort, as you are well aware, from your visit to the Lemna area of the city that some parts have grown to join the dump site,” Ayade said.
The Tide source reports that the consortium of French companies comprised, Asaju Energy Limited, GB Consult and Services and Serge Experts.
Firms Donate Medical Equipment To Delta Hospitals
The NNPC/ Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture has donated modern medical equipment worth millions of Naira to the Oporoza and Tsekelewu Cottage hospitals in Egbema-Gbaramatu kingdoms as well as the Government hospital in Ogidigben.
The Egbema Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation (EGCDF) received the items for the Oporoza and Tsekelewu cottage hospitals while the Itsekiri Regional Development Committee (IRDC) received the ones for the Ogidigben Cottage Hospital.
At the handover of the equipment, the Commissioner for Health, Delta State, Dr Ononye Mordi, who was represented by Managing Director, Central Hospital, Warri, Dr Patrick Omu, said the government was happy to always partner with people and corporately-responsible companies like Chevron.
He promised that the state would ensure that the equipment were well maintained and used for the healthcare of the target communities.
General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, CNL, Esimaje Brikinn, explained that the donated equipment and pharmaceutical products were designed to be part of his company’s contributions to help the benefitting communities meet United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) on healthcare.
Esimaje Brikinn, who was represented by Happy Apai, Senior Government Affairs Advisor, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, CNL reiterated; “We believe that our business success is tied to the progress and prosperity of the people we collaborate with and the communities where we work.
“Everywhere we work, we demonstrate ethical, environmentally responsible, safe and respectful business practices. We also contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As we would say, we are in the business of driving human progress,” he said.
