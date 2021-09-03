Nsirim Flags Off Second Phase Of #OurStateOurResponsibility

Smarting from the overwhelming and massive response to Rivers State advocacy campaign with the hashtag ‘#OurStateOurResponsibility’ rolled out two years ago intended to mobilize the people and change the negative narrative about the state, Information and Communications Commissioner, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, last Wednesday, announced the kick-off of the second phase of the advocacy campaign with a charge to residents of the state to whole-heartedly key into the campaign.

Nsirim, at a press briefing, in Port Harcourt, said that the advocacy campaign was aimed at advancing the frontiers of the giant strides of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration in the state.

The commissioner said that the campaign was also intended to ensure that everyone becomes a major stakeholder in the Rivers State project as well as portrays the state in its true positive status as the most hospitable in Nigeria.

He hinted that the second phase of the campaign would stretch beyond solidarity campaign to engage residents of the state on essay writing, theme song, skits, and short film competitions which would attract cash prizes.

The commissioner, who further hinted that the easy competition, which will centre on #OurStateOurResponsibility, was aimed at inculcating in the minds of the young ones the ideas and ideals behind the advocacy campaign, as future drivers of the advocacy.

Revealing that the competition would be open for youths between the ages of 16-25 years, the commissioner further stated that youths would be required to write an essay of between 250-500 words in their own handwriting, which they would scan and forward to email addressed to Ministry of Information and Communications at: comsagmail.com within two weeks from Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Nsirim, who said the deadline for the submission of the essay is Wednesday, September 15, 2021, hinted that to ensure originality and transparency of the exercise, 23 best scripts would be selected by judges while the chosen participants would be required to appear physically for a second round of essay writing at the Ministry of Information and Communications on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

He disclosed that the cash prize for the best first place winner would attract N50,000 while the second and third place winners would smile home with N30,000 and N20,000, respectively.

The commissioner further disclosed that there would also be consolation prizes for the fourth, fifth, and sixth placed participants, all of whom would be presented with plaques on October 4, 2021.

Nsirim divulged that in furtherance to creating more awareness that would give greater visibility to the #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign, the ministry, would also call for entries from members of the public, including members of the Advertisers Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), Port Harcourt chapter for the theme song selection, skit competition and a short film competition, centred on the hashtag.

Explaining that monetary incentive would also accompany the best of each category of the works which would be reviewed on the media platforms of the state Ministry of Information and Communications, the commissioner hinted that plaques would also be presented to the winners who would ultimately be unveiled as the ministry’s ambassadors who shall partake in all activities of the ministry for three months of their reign.

Nsirim reeled out Wike’s achievements in the past six years, adding that the avalanche of projects commissioned and flagged–off in the last two months reinforces the fact that the governor remains the hope of Nigerians that democracy can actually work to favour the common man.

By: Victor Tew & Oribim Ibama