Nsirim Flags Off Second Phase Of #OurStateOurResponsibility
Smarting from the overwhelming and massive response to Rivers State advocacy campaign with the hashtag ‘#OurStateOurResponsibility’ rolled out two years ago intended to mobilize the people and change the negative narrative about the state, Information and Communications Commissioner, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, last Wednesday, announced the kick-off of the second phase of the advocacy campaign with a charge to residents of the state to whole-heartedly key into the campaign.
Nsirim, at a press briefing, in Port Harcourt, said that the advocacy campaign was aimed at advancing the frontiers of the giant strides of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration in the state.
The commissioner said that the campaign was also intended to ensure that everyone becomes a major stakeholder in the Rivers State project as well as portrays the state in its true positive status as the most hospitable in Nigeria.
He hinted that the second phase of the campaign would stretch beyond solidarity campaign to engage residents of the state on essay writing, theme song, skits, and short film competitions which would attract cash prizes.
The commissioner, who further hinted that the easy competition, which will centre on #OurStateOurResponsibility, was aimed at inculcating in the minds of the young ones the ideas and ideals behind the advocacy campaign, as future drivers of the advocacy.
Revealing that the competition would be open for youths between the ages of 16-25 years, the commissioner further stated that youths would be required to write an essay of between 250-500 words in their own handwriting, which they would scan and forward to email addressed to Ministry of Information and Communications at: comsagmail.com within two weeks from Thursday, September 2, 2021.
Nsirim, who said the deadline for the submission of the essay is Wednesday, September 15, 2021, hinted that to ensure originality and transparency of the exercise, 23 best scripts would be selected by judges while the chosen participants would be required to appear physically for a second round of essay writing at the Ministry of Information and Communications on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
He disclosed that the cash prize for the best first place winner would attract N50,000 while the second and third place winners would smile home with N30,000 and N20,000, respectively.
The commissioner further disclosed that there would also be consolation prizes for the fourth, fifth, and sixth placed participants, all of whom would be presented with plaques on October 4, 2021.
Nsirim divulged that in furtherance to creating more awareness that would give greater visibility to the #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign, the ministry, would also call for entries from members of the public, including members of the Advertisers Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), Port Harcourt chapter for the theme song selection, skit competition and a short film competition, centred on the hashtag.
Explaining that monetary incentive would also accompany the best of each category of the works which would be reviewed on the media platforms of the state Ministry of Information and Communications, the commissioner hinted that plaques would also be presented to the winners who would ultimately be unveiled as the ministry’s ambassadors who shall partake in all activities of the ministry for three months of their reign.
Nsirim reeled out Wike’s achievements in the past six years, adding that the avalanche of projects commissioned and flagged–off in the last two months reinforces the fact that the governor remains the hope of Nigerians that democracy can actually work to favour the common man.
By: Victor Tew & Oribim Ibama
Eurobond Debts Rise By $9.37bn In Five Years, DMO Alerts
Commercial loans obtained by Nigeria through Eurobonds rose from $1.50billion as of December 31, 2015 to $10.87billion as of December 31, 2020, indicating a $9.37billion or 625 per cent increase in five years.
The debt stock remained at $1.5billion from 2015 to 2016, but rose to $6billion by 2017, indicating a $4.5billion or 300 per cent rise within a year.
The Debt Management Office, which gave these figures, yesterday, added that the debts further rose to $10.87billion in 2018, signifying an increase by $4.87billion or 81 per cent.
It remained at this figure till the end of 2020, the DMO noted.
However, the Federal Government still intends to seek more funding through Eurobonds, which would increase Nigeria’s Eurobonds debt stock.
It would be recalled that the Federal Government had appointed transaction advisers to facilitate the issuance of Eurobonds in the international capital market, according to a statement issued by the Debt Management Office.
The institutions approved by the Federal Executive Council as transaction advisers include JP Morgan, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, Goldman Sachs, Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Services Ltd, FSDH Merchant Bank Ltd, White & Case LLP, and Banwo & Ighodalo.
The DMO said it would speed up Eurobonds issuance activities based on the transaction advisers ‘approval, with the issuance of Eurobonds raising funds for the New External Borrowing of N2.34trillion (about $6.2billion) provided in the 2021 Appropriation Act to partly finance the deficit.
It added that the funds raised would be used to finance different projects in the budget, while boosting foreign exchange inflow, increasing Nigeria’s external reserves, and supporting the naira exchange rate.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had during press briefing in Abuja, last Monday, said that the government planned to raise about €3billion through Eurobonds to fund budget deficit.
She had said, “We have an approval in the 2021 budget to fund the budget deficit 50 per cent locally and 50 per cent externally.
“So, the 50 per cent external borrowing is €6.1billion. We are planning to do about half of that in Eurobonds and the other half through other windows such as multilateral and bilateral sources.”
She further stated that the government was borrowing responsibly by borrowing to invest in infrastructure that would later yield revenue.
Wike Attends Tamuno Sekibo’s Traditional Marriage
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and other eminent dignitaries, last Wednesday, attended the traditional marriage of Miss Tamuno Diepiriye Sekibo.
The bride, Tamuno Diepiriye is the daughter of former Minister of Transport, Dr. Abiye Sekibo and the groom, Orowhuo Okocha, is the son of former President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Onueze C. J. Okocha (SAN).
The traditional marriage, which had all the trappings of pomp and pageantry, held at Achi Hall, Koniju Town in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Guests at the marriage ceremony included, former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia; the Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Amb Desmond Akawor; Senator George Sekibo; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara; Senator Lee Maeba, and member, House of Representatives, Hon. Ken Chikere.
Also in attendance were the Chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council and Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja; Elder Ferdinand Alabraba; former Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, Timi Alaibe; some members of the State House of Assembly, local government chairmen, chiefs, families of the couple, friends and well wishers.
Ihekweazu’s WHO Appointment, Great Loss To Nigeria, WTO DG Laments
The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has reacted to the appointment of the head of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu as a top official of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Ihekweazu was appointed by WHO as its Assistant Director-General for Health Emergency Intelligence.
By the appointment, the NCDC DG is set to resume November 1, and will lead the work on strengthening pandemic and epidemic intelligence globally.
Ihekweazu would oversee the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin, Germany.
Reacting, Okonjo-Iweala congratulated Ihekweazu on the feat.
She added that his appointment was a great choice but a big loss to Nigeria.
On her verified Twitter page, the WTO DG wrote, “Congratulations to @Chikwe_I, @WHO, @DrTedros.
“A great choice and a big loss to Nigeria. Wishing you the best in the new assignment!”, she added.
Earlier, the Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, had been appointed Assistant Director-General of Health Emergency Intelligence at the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Ihekweazu’s appointment, which comes into effect on November 1, 2021 was disclosed in a letter signed by the WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus.
“I am pleased to welcome Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu as an Assistant Director-General for Health Emergency Intelligence from November 1, 2021.
“He will lead the work on strengthening pandemic and epidemic intelligence globally, including heading the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin.
“Dr Ihekweazu is currently the Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. He was trained as an infectious disease epidemiologist, has over 20 years of experience working in senior public health and leadership positions in several National Public Health Institutes, including the South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the United Kingdom’s Health Protection Agency, and Germany’s Robert Koch Institute.
“He has led several short-term engagements for WHO, mainly in response to major infectious disease outbreaks around the world.
“Dr Ihekweazu, a Nigerian national, who was born in Germany, is a graduate of the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria and has a Masters’ in Public Health from the Heinrich-Heine University, Dusseldorf, Germany.
“In 2003, he was awarded a Fellowship for the European Programme for Intervention Epidemiology Training and subsequently completed his Public Health specialisation in the United Kingdom. He is widely published in medical peer-reviewed journals,” Tedros noted.
