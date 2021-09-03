Malpractices, Others Forcing Nigerians To Lose Confidence In Elections -TMG

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), has warned the Federal Government that Nigerians are increasingly losing confidence in the electoral system which is full of all forms of malpractice, manipulation, violence, commercialization and privatization of political parties and political offices for self-centred interests.

This is even as accused the Federal Government and military of treating the issue of national security with levity while all geopolitical zones continue to bleed in a manner that portends grave danger to the nation’s hard-earned democracy.

The Chairman of Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, stated this, yesterday, at press conference on the state of the electoral process in Nigeria and the unveiling of group’s agenda for the next four years.

He assured that the Board and members of TMG that will do their best to advocate for electoral transparency and accountability by mobilizing Nigerians to demand positive change in our electoral process.

According to him, the appreciation of TMG and what it represents in Nigeria is an attestation of the confidence reposed on the leadership and the trust on the group as a flagship organization in the electoral system.

Rafsanjani added that the new leadership of the group will build on the gains of the former leadership and acknowledged the need for fundamental reforms within the group.

He added that group will also resuscitate the TMG Newsletter, ‘Democracy Watch’ to maintain constant communication with the members on the activities of the group as well as sustained relationship the group enjoys with the media.

Rafsanjani listed some of TMG’s agenda for the next four years, agenda setting, advocacy to reform and institutionalize internal democracy in Nigeria’s political parties, engage in massive voters’ education, continuous voters’ registration, engage in observing conducts of security personnel, politicians and political parties during elections and observation of election litigations/tribunals in Nigeria.

On the state of the nation, he said TMG is compelled to react to several unsavoury developments in the polity.

He said the group the recent attack on Nigeria Defence Academy as unacceptable.

He said, “We expect that government would nip the security issue in the bud and tow an acceptable and less divisive path of bringing a lasting end to the security challenges that presently bedevil the country. We, however, note with concern that the Federal Government and military have been treating the issue of our national security with levity while all geopolitical zones continue to bleed in a manner that portends grave danger to our hard-earned democracy.

“The electoral processes have had their share of violence with the secessionist movement calling for a boycott of the election with threats to disrupt the poll, thugs razing down electoral management offices, killing of security personnel, burning of police stations and kidnapping of election officials.

“There is a pervasive atmosphere of uncertainty as to when the government will address the cases of banditry and kidnapping that have engulfed the country. TMG calls on the government to urgently address our multifaceted security challenges before the conduct of the 2023 election to prevent voter apathy that may arise due to the inability of voters to travel to exercise their civic rights, the safety of electoral materials and election officials and the credibility of election results.

“Corruption in Nigeria’s electoral processes is showing no signs of leaving soon as politicians continue to flaunt unaccounted campaign spending and party financing by using illegitimate funds as the sole means of winning voters over. INEC and other relevant agencies need to tackle the menace to allow voters to form a more objective opinion of the people they are to vote for.

“Since 1999, credible local government elections in Nigeria have been illusory, the processes and outcome of the LGA elections have remained the will of the state and ruling party rather than reflecting the consent and aspirations of the people as the electorate.

“The political interference from the state government and partisanship of the state independent electoral commission has led to a lack of trust in local elections and the increasing cases of voter apathy with inconsistency in the application of electoral guidelines and poor communication channels between state electoral commissions and electoral stakeholders.

“TMG sees this as rape of local governance that portends grave danger for participatory democracy, accountability and rural development. We call on the Nigeria Governor’s Forum, political parties and relevant stakeholders to join voices in ensuring that credible LGA elections are prioritized and conducted as at when due and reforms should be put in place for local institutional strengthening and framework for local government development.

“It is also of great concern that the autonomy of states judiciaries and Houses of Assembly are yet to take effect. This has continued to fuel disregard for the rule of law and court orders. Without the autonomy, separation of powers and checks and balances in Nigeria will remain only on paper as the executive continues to technically wield the powers of the other two arms of government.

“TMG condemns the ongoing attempts to use agencies that are paid from the taxpayer’s funds of Nigerians to intimidate the citizenry. The barbaric use of security forces to intimidate fellow citizens is unacceptable. We, therefore, call on the government to immediately bring to a halt the ongoing intimidation of citizens who are expressing their fundamental rights of opinion on national issues across the country.

“We make bold to say that the government is further eroding its legitimacy as long as it continues to use the military and other security agencies to intimidate and harass fellow Nigerians. This brazen infringement on the fundamental rights and civil liberties of Nigerians is a recipe for chaos and anarchy.

“This is an unfortunate return to those despicable days of the military when the goons of state were used to attempt a rollback of civil liberties and freedom. Thankfully, the forces of history were on the side of the Nigerian people.

“The heroic sacrifices of courageous Nigerians ensured that the military was chased out of the political space to the barracks, where they rightfully belong under full civilian control. The result is the current democracy that Nigerians enjoy today, despite all its many flaws.”

Rafsanjani also urged the media to “take a deep study of the political environment, take a continuing interest in the political affairs of this great country, understand and suggest areas you feel are in need of further engagements by the TMG so that we can all move into the field to succeed.”