Iwuanyanwu Quits Politics At 79, Regrets Not Being President

Elder Statesman and Chairman, Board of Trustee of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu yesterday announced his exit from the nation’s partisan politics.

Iwuanyanwu hitherto, a chieftain of the PDP, founded numerous organisations including “the Iwuanyanwu Foundation, Iwuanyanwu National Ambulance Foundation, the Iwuanyanwu Nationale Football Club and a three-time presidential aspirant said that he resolved to call it a quit with partisan politics to pave way for the younger generation of leaders.

As the Chairman of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders and having groomed and mentored many young politicians across the country who belong to different political parties and are doing well, at 79 it is only neat and imperative for him to quit the stage and to allow the younger ones to grow forward with relevant advice.

The Elder Statesman who is also the Grand Chancellor of State of Imo (GCS) spoke while addressing newsmen in Owerri as part of activities to mark his 79th birthday celebrations during which he once more, bared his minds on a number of national questions yearning for urgent answers.

He listed these to include politics, education, infrastructure/ Engineering Health care delivery, economy, youth development, job creation, security, industrialisation, agriculture, corruption/national conscience.

This, he said, lured him into politics and actually aspired thrice for the nation’s number one position in the hope to fix the nation.

“We need to have strong federating units and a week centre so that everybody will leave Abuja and go back to their regions/states and develop the place, people will now pursue opportunities in their respective states and not in Abuja. The local governments will now be made to be very functional to bring opportunities and development closer to the people”.

The septuagenarian who decried the current rots in the nation’s education curriculum, called for the creation of a functional educational system that could match courses read in the tertiary institutions with the existing needs in the society.

Commenting on the nation’s wobbling economy, the elder statesman also bemoaned the nation’s rising debt profile and equally called for a drastic reduction on excessive borrowing as well as the cost of governance.

“Politics and legislative duties must be seen as a part time job for people who are already successful in their chosen field of endeavours and who now desire to make selfless impact in the larger society as against a means of livelihood”.

He argued that the nation’s security challenges could be curtailed when her security architecture is restructured to create room for state police.

By: Joe Nwachukwu, Owerre