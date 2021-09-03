Nation
Iwuanyanwu Quits Politics At 79, Regrets Not Being President
Elder Statesman and Chairman, Board of Trustee of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu yesterday announced his exit from the nation’s partisan politics.
Iwuanyanwu hitherto, a chieftain of the PDP, founded numerous organisations including “the Iwuanyanwu Foundation, Iwuanyanwu National Ambulance Foundation, the Iwuanyanwu Nationale Football Club and a three-time presidential aspirant said that he resolved to call it a quit with partisan politics to pave way for the younger generation of leaders.
As the Chairman of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders and having groomed and mentored many young politicians across the country who belong to different political parties and are doing well, at 79 it is only neat and imperative for him to quit the stage and to allow the younger ones to grow forward with relevant advice.
The Elder Statesman who is also the Grand Chancellor of State of Imo (GCS) spoke while addressing newsmen in Owerri as part of activities to mark his 79th birthday celebrations during which he once more, bared his minds on a number of national questions yearning for urgent answers.
He listed these to include politics, education, infrastructure/ Engineering Health care delivery, economy, youth development, job creation, security, industrialisation, agriculture, corruption/national conscience.
This, he said, lured him into politics and actually aspired thrice for the nation’s number one position in the hope to fix the nation.
“We need to have strong federating units and a week centre so that everybody will leave Abuja and go back to their regions/states and develop the place, people will now pursue opportunities in their respective states and not in Abuja. The local governments will now be made to be very functional to bring opportunities and development closer to the people”.
The septuagenarian who decried the current rots in the nation’s education curriculum, called for the creation of a functional educational system that could match courses read in the tertiary institutions with the existing needs in the society.
Commenting on the nation’s wobbling economy, the elder statesman also bemoaned the nation’s rising debt profile and equally called for a drastic reduction on excessive borrowing as well as the cost of governance.
“Politics and legislative duties must be seen as a part time job for people who are already successful in their chosen field of endeavours and who now desire to make selfless impact in the larger society as against a means of livelihood”.
He argued that the nation’s security challenges could be curtailed when her security architecture is restructured to create room for state police.
By: Joe Nwachukwu, Owerre
Nation
Marwa Calls For Stakeholders’ Collaboration In Fight Against Drug Abuse
The Chairman, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), on Wednesday urged stakeholders to intensify collaboration with the agency to fight against drug abuse and trafficking.
Marwa made the call during an interactive session with the media in Kano.
He said he was in Kano to strengthen the synergy and collaboration between various stakeholders to win the fight against drug menace.
Marwa said he had met and discussed the way forward with the governor, traditional rulers, religious leaders, heads of tertiary institutions, security agents, transport unions, people in Kannywood and the elders’ forum.
“This is an advocacy visit for people to understand the negative consequences of drugs.
“We should stop it in the society, so as to cut down criminal acts.
“Wherever I go, I tell people that drug abuse is very bad, we should join hands to eradicate it,” he said.
Marwa said he was impressed with the assurance made by the stakeholders to intensify collaboration with the agency in that direction.
He, therefore, urged the media to continue to work hard in enlightening people on the dangers associated with drugs abuse.
Marwa also called on state governments and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to construct more drug treatment centers in their respective states for the treatment of drug addicts.
He said the call had became imperative because the Federal Government had only about 11 treatment centers in the country which was inadequate.
The chairman added that there were other mini-treatment centres domiciled at state headquarters of the NDLEA, hence the need for more of such centres.
Marwa pointed out that in spite of inadequacy of the treatment centers, NDLEA is able to treat about 4,000 drug addicts from January to August.
Nation
No Fewer Than 5,890 Terrorists Surrendered, 48 Killed-DHQ
The Defence Headquarters says no fewer than 5,890 terrorists and their families have so far surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in North East due to the intensity of military fire power.
The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this while giving an update on the operations of the armed forces across the country yesterday in Abuja.
Onyeuko said the troops have sustained their operations against the terrorists, adding that the kinetic and non-kinetic efforts had compelled the terrorists to surrender in large numbers.
He said that 565 of the surrendered terrorists, three commanders, four Amirs, five Nakibs and five cattle rustling specialists had been handed over to Borno government for further management after profiling.
Onyeuko said the troops on August 14, repelled terrorists’ attack with the support of the Air Component through air interdiction missions and inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists and their equipment.
According to him, no fewer than 48 of the terrorists were neutralised, 20 arrested including fighters and commanders.
“Their logistics base and facilities including three gun trucks were destroyed in the process.
“A cumulative total of 52 assorted arms and 1,977 rounds of 7.62mm assorted calibre ammunition including AK-47 and FN rifles with magazines, hand grenades, commando mortar guns, locally fabricated rifles, Dushka anti-aircraft guns, Dane guns and Nigerian Police rifles among other items were recovered from surrendered terrorists and operations within the period.
“Also, a total of seven terrorists collaborators/informants and logistics suppliers were arrested and handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies for necessary actions,” he said.
Nation
FG Donates 20 Tonnes Capacity Waste TruckTo Ekiti
The Federal Government on Wednesday delivered one 20 tonnes capacity Mistubishi Fuso waste collection truck to the Ekiti State Government.
The Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Mr Akin Omole, in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti, said the truck was donated by the Federal Ministry of Environment.
Omole said the Commissioner for Environmental and Natural Resources in Ekiti, Mrs Iyabode Fakunle-Okieimen took delivery of the Mistubishi Fuso Waste truck on behalf of the government.
He described the development as part of the government’s collaborative efforts toward strengthening the capacity of the state Waste Management Authority in order to achieve the desired objectives in sanitation and hygiene.
“This waste collection truck has the capacity of carrying about 20 tonnes of waste products.
“This development is a result of the ongoing efforts of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration to collaborate with relevant institutions including the Federal Government.
“This is to strengthen the capacity of the Waste Management Authority to achieve sanitation and hygiene in Ekiti State,” the statement added.
