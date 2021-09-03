Politics
Court Stops Buni As APC Chairman
Delta State High Court sitting in Asaba, Wednesday, restrained Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State along with other members from acting or parading themselves as the All Progressives Congress, APC, Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC until the determination of a substantive suit before the court.
The presiding Judge, Justice Onome Marshal Umukoro stopped the scheduled APC Local Government Congress in Delta State slated for September 4, 2021.
APC Deputy Chairman, Olorogun Elvis Ayomanor leading other officials of the Delta APC had approached the Court to challenge the outcome of the Ward Congress in the State.
In the ex-parte motion by the Claimants/ Applicants, lead counsel Mr Daubry Ebipade Richard prayed the Court to grant the seven-point reliefs sought, adding that going ahead with this Saturday, September 4 Local Government Congress in Delta State, would cause more damage to his clients.
Principal among the reliefs sought by the Claimants/Applicants was “An order of interim injunction of this Honourable Court restraining the 2nd – 14th Defendants/Respondents from further acting or parading themselves as the members of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the 1st Defendant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed and served in the suit;
“Alternatively: An order of interim injunction of this Honourable Court restraining the 2nd – 14th Defendants/Respondents from conducting the Local Government and State Congresses slated for September 4, 2021 or any other date, and other Congresses of the 1st Defendant in Delta State, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed and served.
“An order of interim injunction of this Honourable Court restraining the 2nd – 14th Defendants/Respondents from further acting or parading themselves as the members of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the 1st Defendant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed and served in the suit”.
Lead counsel to the Defendants/ Respondents, Robert Emukpoeruo, SAN, had initially challenged the jurisdiction of the Court to entertain the suit but later on sought that certain parties be joined as co-Defendants/Respondents.
But counsel to the Claimants/Applicants, Mr Richard guided the learned silk to the fact that the matter before the court was an ex-parte motion, which does not require parties consideration.
In his ruling, Justice Umukoro granted seven days order of interim injunction restraining Governor Buni and the CECPC from conducting the Local Government and State Congresses slated for September 4, 2021, or any other date, and other Congresses of the APC in Delta State, or parading as National Caretaker Committee of the party, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed and served.
Umukoro also granted that Governor Buni and others at the National leadership be served originating summons “by means to wit by serving same on any officer or staff of the All Progressives Congress, at the All Progressives Congress National Secretariat at No. 40 Blantyre Street, Wuse, Abuja, and deeming such service in the circumstances of this case;
While also “granting Leave to the Claimants/Applicants to serve the Originating Summons and all other processes in this suit on the 15th Defendants/ Respondents by substituted means to wit by serving same on any officer or staff of the Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress at the All Progressives Congress Delta State Secretariat, Asaba, Delta State and deeming such service proper in the circumstances of this case”.
The matter was adjourned to September 7, 2021, for further hearing.
Politics
Group Lauds Council Boss’ Performance …As Ace Entertainer Dubs Him Face Of Wike
A group known as the Degema Political Forum (DPF) has lauded the performance of the Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, noting that his actions showed that he came prepared.
Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Chairman at the Council headquarters, Chairman of DPF, Dr. Oteiva Mokie Frank, noted that the Chairman had justified his election through his numerous people-oriented projects littered across the LGA.
“Judging from the steps you have taken as Chairman, we are happy to say that the people of DELGA did not make a mistake by putting you in the saddle of the local government as the Chief Executive.
“The actions you have taken so far have shown that you came prepared to give the good people of the local government purposeful and eventful leadership.
“You came to replicate the outstanding performance of our indefatigable and workaholic governor, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike in the LGA.
“In less than three months of assumption of duty, you have littered the entire LGA with visible and verifiable projects, not on paper, that have direct bearing on the existential well-being of the people,” Dr. Frank stated.
The group thanked the Council Boss for the appointments given to their sons and daughters, pledging the continued support of the Degema people to his administration.
The elitist group also used the occasion to appeal to the Council Chairman to assist the Degema people with the construction of a Community Hall for social gatherings, procurement of two 500 KVA transformers for improved electricity distribution as well as completion of their uncompleted Youth Development Centre.
In his response, the Council Boss commended the DPF for their support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his administration, assuring that Degema Town will surely get a good project from his administration.
He noted that the delay in embarking on a project in Degema Town was due to the fact that several groups from the community had met him with different requests, adding that he was taking his time to identify the immediate need of the people, and would execute same in the shortest possible time.
In the area of electricity, he apprised that Degema Town and the Axis area were the first to receive power supply upon his assumption of office, adding that he was aware of the transformer challenge, but that efforts were on to resolve it.
He reiterated his campaign promise that every community in Degema LGA will be touched by his administration, calling on Degema people to remain steadfast in their support for the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike and the PDP, as that would guarantee a better future for them.
Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of a portrait and roll-up stand to the Council Chairman.
Meanwhile, ace comedian, Prince Hezekiah, has extolled the Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, describing him as the face of Governor Nyesom Wike in Kalabari Land.
Prince Hezekiah, who spoke, when his team paid a courtesy call on the LGA Chief Executive at Degema, headquarters of the council added that the Chairman was a true replica of the governor due to his developmental strides in the LGA.
The Kalabari-born entertainer, stated that the essence of the visit was to intimate the Chairman of his forthcoming event, tagged: Prince Hezekiah MADE IN PORT HARCOURT, slated for September 5, 2021, at the Aztec Arcum Event Centre, Port Harcourt.
Prince Hezekiah noted that the event, which is first of its kind, is aimed at showcasing Port Harcourt-based talents to the world.
While calling for support from relevant stakeholders for the entertainment industry in the State, the veteran comedian noted that Port Harcourt had potentials to compete favourably with other big cities of the world.
He appealed to the Council Boss to support the event by buying and distributing free tickets to Degema people to go and watch the show.
Responding, the Council Chairman commended him for being a worthy Ambassador of the Kalabari Ethnic Nationality, thanking him for coming up with such a laudable idea to revive the ailing entertainment industry in the State. He stated that the present Chairmen of the three Kalabari speaking LGAs were working in synergy to promote the unity, peace and development of the Kalabari Nation.
The Council Boss assured the entertainer that, as one of their own, he and his counterparts would collaborate and give all necessary support to him to ensure that the event turned out successful.
Politics
Enugu Assembly Passes Anti-Open Grazing Bill
Enugu State House of Assembly has passed the anti-open grazing bill brought before it.
The bill which is for a law to prohibit open grazing, regulate cattle ranching and for connected purposes was passed during the Assembly plenary in Enugu, yesterday.
The leader of the Assembly, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, said the passage followed the consideration of the report of the public hearing, presented by the chairman of its joint committee, Mrs Amaka Ugwueze.
The Joint Committee is on Agriculture and Natural Resources, Judiciary, Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges, Youth, Sports and Security Matters.
Ezeugwu said that the bill would be cited as Enugu State Prohibition of Open Grazing, Regulate Cattle Ranching and other Connected Purposes (HB.7) 2021.
The lawmaker explained that the bill would ensure security and peace in the state.
The joint committee had on Tuesday held a public hearing on the bill.
It was where residents represented by the traditional rulers, town union leaders, leaders of various groups and institutions gave the Assembly the support to go ahead with passage of the bill.
The House had alaso received and accepted the report from the member representing Isi-Uzo constituency Mrs Amaka Ugwueze wthat all the oral and written submissions received by the committee were in support of immediate passage of the bill.
The bill is a 16-page document with 36 sections.
Speaking after the passage, the Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, emphasised that the bill was not targeted at anybody or group but for the good people of the state and others that live in it.
Ubosi thanked the sponsors, noting that the people of the state had been clamouring for the law for a long time.
He also expressed optimism that Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi would not waste time in accenting to it.
Politics
Enugu Anti-Open Grazing Bill To Promote Peaceful Co- Existence – Speaker
The Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Edward Ubosi, says the anti-open grazing bill before the Assembly was not targeted at any group or persons, but rather to promote peaceful co-existence in the state.
Ubosi said this while declaring open a public hearing on the bill for the Prohibition of Open Grazing and Regulation of Cattle Ranching yesterday at the Assembly Complex in Enugu.
The speaker, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Uche Ugwu, said that the bill, now pending before the Assembly, was aimed at ending farmers/herders crisis which, he noted, had led to needless destruction of lives and property in the state.
Ubosi said that the public hearing was to afford residents the opportunity to make contributions to the crucial bill, adding that every opinions expressed would be considered in the passage of the bill.
The bill, when assented to by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, would forestall farmers/herders clashes, as well as the killing and raping of women by herdsmen.
The Chairman of the House joint Committee on the bill, Mrs Amaka Ugwueze, noted that the ban on open grazing would ensure protection of lives and property of Enugu people which, she said, was the primary responsibility of the government.
Ugwueze, who noted that both economic and social activities would be at a standstill in the absence of security, added that bill would also reduce the incidence of cattle-related road accidents.
In their separate submissions, the Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzo, and the Chairman of Town Union President General, Mr Paully Eze, said they supported the bill which, they described as long over due.
The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Matthew Idu, in his remarks, pointed out that the problem of farmers/ herders crisis was most prevalent in Uzo-Uwani, emphasising that his ministry was always inundated with complaints from farmers on the destruction of their crops.
Trending
- Editorial4 days ago
CBN’s E-Naira Gamble
- Business4 days ago
SAN Berates FG For Setting Up Committee On Open Grazing
- Sports4 days ago
I’m Not Scared Of Eagles Sack -Rohr
- Sports4 days ago
Nigeria To Face Italy At FIVB U-19 Tourney
- Sports4 days ago
Squash Clinic Ends In Lagos
- Sports4 days ago
Nigeria Loses Again At FIVB U-19 Tourney
- Sports4 days ago
D’Tigers Lose To Cote d’Ivoire, Fail To Gain Automatic Afrobasket Quarter-Final Ticket
- Sports4 days ago
Sport Is A Catalyst For Peace – Akanni