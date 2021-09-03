Rivers
Assemblies Of God Holds Thanksgiving, Identifies Ingratitude As Bane
The District Superintendent of Assemblies of God Nigeria, Rivers District, Rev. Daddy Ibulubo, has urged Christians to cultivate the sterling virtue of appreciation and gratitude.
Dr Ibulubo gave the charge on the sidelines of this year’s Golden Jubilee Annual Thanksgiving Service celebrations of the district.
The district superintendent, who is also the Special Adviser to Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on Pastors’ Children and chairman, Board of Governors, Pentecostal Theological Seminary, Port Harcourt, decried what he described as “ingratitude” of many people.
The man of God who noted that there was no substitute for gratitude, said, the lack of appreciation was the bane and cause of several ills in society.
According to Dr Ibulubo, gratitude is a balm that soothes the emotional, psychological and physical components of humans and urged for a continuous expression of appreciation to God and humanity for good deeds.
He said it was to celebrate the Faithfulness of God during the Golden Jubilee anniversary of the District held four years ago and several other benefits and achievements that the presbytery resolved to thank God every year.
Ibulubo, who is the Director, Africa-Israeli Initiative and Chairman, Local Government Area Coalition of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), PHALGA, lauded the planning committee for ensuring that no stone was left unturned for the success of the programme.
He said the programme will take place at the 105 Aggrey Road Church of the denomination.
According to him, special features include, Choir ministrations, rededication of the District to God and a renewal of commitment to the Great Commission.
By: Igbiki Benibo
Rivers
Expert Tasks Media Practitioners On Constitutional Roles
Reputation management and communications expert, Dr Jossy Nkwocha, has urged journalists across the country to uphold the roles assigned to them in the 1999 Constitution, to engender sustainable peace and unity in the country.
Dr Nkwocha, a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), was speaking, Wednesday, at a two-day conference of the Association of Communications Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) holding at the Rivers State University (RSU) in partnership with UNESCO.
Speaking on the “Role of the Mass Media in Accountable Governance and Sustainable Peace in Society”, Dr Nkwocha dwelt extensively on the roles of media practitioners in helping to bring peace to Nigeria.
He said that journalists were the only professionals given a role in chapter 2 of the 1999 Constitution to hold government accountable to the people.
It states: “The press, radio television and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people.”
According to Dr Nkwocha, the constitution goes further to mention some of the fundamental objectives that the mass media should uphold.
Dr Nkwocha, who is Group Head of Corporate Communications at Indorama, Eleme Petrochemicals and Fertiliser Ltd, Port Harcourt, recommended that journalists should be courageous enough to draw government attention to the fundamental objectives to reduce agitations of marginalisation and enhance peace in the country.
He also recommended that ACSPN and UNESCO should organise workshops or seminars for journalists on, crisis reporting and peace building reporting skills.
Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, who declared the conference open, spoke on the need for all Nigerians to be part of Government.
President of the Association, and Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, Prof Umaru Pate, said the conference would come up with a communiqué to help build press release.
Rivers
LG Boss Awards Contract For School’s Renovation
The Executive Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Dr Obinna Anyanwu, has ordered the immediate reconstruction of the dilapidated Community Primary School, Amaku-Igbodo.
The chairman gave the directive when he paid an unscheduled visit to the school last Thursday, following concerns being raised by the people of Amaku-Igbodo over the poor learning environment.
Anyanwu said that his administration had identified education as a sure liberator of the people from mental and physical slavery, describing it as the most important tool for individual development.
The Etche council chairman assured that he remained committed to delivering democracy dividends to the people and working with organisations, especially those directly involved with the grassroots, to promote good governance.
Some indigenes of Amaku-Igbodo Ward 14 in Etche Local Government Area commended the council chairman for his commitment to provide a conducive learning environment for pupils of the school.
They also lauded him for his administration’s drive towards making education comfortable for pupils in the local council area.
They described the chairman’s intervention and what they described as his good works so far in the local council, as a strong indication of his capability in understanding the urgent needs of his people.
Rivers
Army Clarifies Helicopter Fire On Bonny River
The Nigerian Military has admitted that its combat helicopter shot at a local cargo boat, popularly known as ‘Cotonou Boat’, but clarified that the boat was suspected to be conveying illegally refined petroleum products along the Bonny River.
A statement signed by the Director of Defence Information, Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr disclosed that the Air Component of the Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) carried out the attack while providing air support to ground troops engaged in clearance operations in the incident area.
“The Air Component of the Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) received reports from ground troops, who were on clearance operations but encountered resistance at the point of encounter.
“On receiving the report, a combat helicopter was despatched to provide close air support mission along the Cawthorne Channel.”
The statement said the helicopter, upon accosting the ‘Cotonou Boat’ which was being escorted by two speedboats on high speed, fired warning shots to dissuade the crew of the boat from hostile action but was fired at by the crew and had to engage it accordingly.
“The helicopter encountered an illegal oil bunkerers’ boat popularly called “Cotonou Boat”. The boat which was being escorted by two speedboats was suspected to be carrying illegally refined oil products in large drums along the Channel in the direction of OPDS patrol boats.
“On sighting the boat, warning shots were fired to dissuade the crew from hostile action. The crew fired back at the helicopter and the boat was engaged accordingly.
“The two speedboats detached from the convoy at high speed, leaving the “Cotonou Boat” which was neutralised. The helicopter later went after the two speedboats but was unable to track it. The suspects are still at large and a manhunt has been sent out to apprehend them.”
The defence headquarters reiterated that the military “remains a professional institution that operates in line with best practices through the application of the rules of engagement and code of conduct”.
It further asserted that, “It is also positioned to protect the populace rather than victimising them,” adding that “efforts by anyone to protect criminality by disparaging the actions of the military in preventing economic sabotage and other sundry crimes need to be condemned by all”.
Recall that the media space was awash with reports of an attack on unarmed civilians travelling in a local cargo boat on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from Port Harcourt to Bonny Island, with two of the victims telling journalists that their boat was attacked along the Bonny River near the Dawes Island (Dutch Island) fishing settlement in Okrika Local Government Area of the State.
According to one of the victims, Awwal Rufai, the military helicopter dropped one of its occupants via a rope, who checked the boat and was later pulled back up into the aircraft, which flew off and later resurfaced and dropped to about 500 meters above sea level and opened fire on them but flew off again when they cried out for help.
“Between 1:30 and 2pm a chopper was seen around that area, it came around the first time, went back, came back again the second time and left. The third time it came around, it dropped a rope from the chopper and a personnel was seen coming down from the chopper into the boat and later went back up, next thing they opened fire and started shooting at us.”
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
NPFL: 3SC GM Charges Players On Promotion
- Business3 days ago
NNPC Incurs N756.99bn Petrol Subsidy Cost In Seven Months
- Business3 days ago
CBN Engages British Fintech To Dev Digital Currency
- Sports3 days ago
Akaraonye Hails Organisers Of Aisha Buhari Tourney
- Business3 days ago
Firm Launches $10m Support For African Startups
- Politics3 days ago
NGO Decries Low CVR Registration In South-East
- Politics3 days ago
Enugu Anti-Open Grazing Bill To Promote Peaceful Co- Existence – Speaker
- Politics3 days ago
‘PDP’s Loss In 2015, Blessing In Disguise’