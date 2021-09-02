Business
NBS Rates Manufacturing Sector High In 2021
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), has rated the manufacturing sector of Nigeria high, as the sector recorded a total output of N12.2 trillion in the first half of the year.
Data obtained from the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report of the NBS shows that aggregate manufacturing output in the first and second quarters stood at N6.1 trillion each.
According to the record, a total output of N12.2 trillion for Q1 2021 represents an increase of N1.1 trillion when compared to the N11.1 trillion recorded in the second half of 2020.
The statistical analysis explained that seven out of 13 sub- sectors of the manufacturing sector recorded positive economic performance between Q2 2020 and Q1 2021, while six sub-sectors experienced a decline in productivity.
The seven sub-sectors that recorded increase in economic performance include cement, from N2trn to N2.5trn; food, beverage and tobacco, from N3.8tn to N4trn; textile, apparel and footwear, from N2.6trn to N3trn; and wood and wood products, from N233.9trn to N235.trn.
Other sub-sectors that had increase are pulp, paper and paper products, from N146.2bn to 162bn; non-metallic products, from N624bn to N752.5bn; and motor vehicles and assembly, from N274bn to N498bn.
The oil refinery subsector recorded a huge decline in productivity within the period under review, from N32.5bn to N13bn.
The other five sub-sectors that recorded decline in output are chemical and pharmaceutical products, from N288.9bn to N275.3bn; plastic and rubber products, from N351.1bn to N307.4bn; electrical and electronics, from N8.3 trn to N7.2bn; basic metal, iron and steel, from N250bn to N200.9bn; and other manufacturing, from N392.7bn to N300.4bn.
From the data, the performance of the manufacturing sector shows resilience amid the major challenges in the sector such as limited access to credit and financial services, poor infrastructure and unreliable power supply that forces businesses to rely on generators, and as such, increasing their input costs and reducing their overall competitiveness and profitability.
Meanwhile, a financial expert , Dr Felix Ebete, has hailed the resilience of the manufacturing sector and its strong performance in the economy, in spite of the negative impact of Covid-19.
Business
Remittances: Senate Accuses NNPC, CBN, Others Of Underpayment
The Senate has accused government owned enterprises of worsening the current dwindling revenues in the country by engaging in spending spree instead of remitting the appropriate funds into the federation account.
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola, made the accusation on Wednesday at a public hearing on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure and Fiscal Strategy Paper organised by his panel.
Adeola noted with concern that big spenders like the Central Bank of Nigeria, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation among others had yet to remit their operational surplus to the consolidated revenue fund account over the years.
He said: “In budgeting, some revenue generating agencies spend their revenue hiding under the disguise that what accrued to them is not enough for them to carry out their functions.
“From the preliminary investigation carried out by this committee, our findings are not palatable at all. A lot of heads of agencies have taken over the agencies as their personal property.
“They have decided to embark on a spending spree with nobody challenging them.
“Out of the 60 Government Owned Enterprises, I can conveniently say that agencies like the NNPC, I don’t know when last they contributed from their excess revenue into the Consolidated Revenue Fund, except recently when they declared profit.
“The Central Bank of Nigeria, out of an average budget of about N2.3 trillion a year, it is expected that at the end of every financial year, whatever accrues to you as excess revenue, a certain portion of it must be paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund. As we speak, within the last five to six years, CBN has not contributed anything.”
The Deputy Governor of the CBN, in charge of Economic Policy, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, who represented Godwin Emefiele at the session, disagreed with the assertion of the Senate Committee chairman.
Obiora said: “I just want to, with due respect and deep reverence, categorically say that the allegation that the CBN has not remitted surpluses in any year, let alone the last five years, is 100 per cent not correct.
“We have in the last five years remitted our surpluses in accordance with the law.
“As responsible government agency, we follow the Fiscal Responsibility Act and we do remit 80 per cent of our surpluses every year.”
The Chairman of the committee directed the CBN to produce documentary evidence of its remittances within the last five years unfailingly, Friday.
He also told the apex bank to produce its audited account in the last five years as well as its position paper on monetary policy.
There was a mild drama when the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Colonial Hameed Ali (rtd.), expressed frustrations over the inability of his agency to raise enough revenue from tariff on import.
He therefore solicited the support of the federal lawmakers to empower the NCS through appropriate legislation to impose excise duty on carbonated drinks.
But the senators disagreed with Ali’s proposal and maintained that such action could lead to the total collapse of the manufacturing companies which were currently struggling to survive the harsh economic situation in the country.
Business
Developer Urges Diversification In Real Estate
A real estate practitioner and developer, Soji Adebanjo, has stressed the need for real estate companies and practitioners to adopt diverse development approach and roll out products in line with the need of existing target markets.
He said that time has come when real estate developers must take a deeper analysis and research to determine what works and what doesn’t, as well as assess the need within their environment.
Adebanjo, who is the Chief Executive Officer of UT Finance and Properties Limited, made this known while interacting with aviation correspondents, recently.
He explained that new challenges that have emerged, including the Covid-19 pandemic had made it imperative for practitioners to look inward and assess the need in their immediate environment.
“If due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, office development is not as buoyant as it used to, you reduce the square meterage that you put out in the market and see what residential and other development types have to offer.
“You must study your market and environment to ensure that you keep on going in the business. Standard of living in our environment has reduced, and many can hardly afford the basics.
“Currently, smaller units such as studio apartments; one-bedroom and self-contained apartments are selling out faster, because many people do not have money in their pocket”, he said.
Adebanjo hinted of his company’s plan to start a retail real estate in Port Harcourt for low income earners.
“We are delving into medical real estate as well as boutique shopping malls. We have just commissioned a block of residential apartments in Parkview, Ikoyi and are about to start our development for young professionals which consists of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in Ikeja.
“Our most ambitious is a residential estate coming up in Abuja which makes up the majority of our residential offerings for low and medium income earners
“We are going to replicate same in Port Harcourt, and our firm is considering retail real estate as an important part of its activities.
“Through our diversification strategy, we have built a block of lock-up shops in Egbeda in mainland Lagos, and following the success of the Egbeda shops, we will be kicking off another similar development in Abule Egba, also in mainland Lagos”, he said.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
NLC Threatens Industrial Action Over Proposed Electricity Tariff Hike
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), says it would call out workers on industrial action if the Federal Government implements a proposed hike in electricity tariff.
It reminded the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, about the agreement reached between the Federal Government and Organised Labour Committee on Electricity Tariff on September 28, 2020.
The meeting had agreed to freeze further increases in electricity tariff until the committee concluded its work and its report adopted by all the principals in the committee.
The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, handed down the notice in a reaction to speculations that the 11 power distribution companies had received approval to slightly increase electricity tariffs with effect from September 1.
The hint came from an August 25 notification to customers from the Eko Electricity Distribution Company titled ‘Re: Tariff increase notification’, purportedly signed by the General Manager, Loss Reduction, Olumide Anthony-Jerome.
The notice claimed that the approval was from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.
It read, “This is to officially notify you that there will be an increase in electricity tariff with effect from September 1, 2021”.
However, Eko DisCo denied the said notice, saying customers would be informed of any change on its website.
But reacting to the report in a statement on Wednesday titled ‘Notice on speculations on increase in electricity tarrifs’, Wabba cautioned that the organised labour would not tolerate any tariff hike.
He stated: “We wish to draw your attention to the wave of speculation, especially as widely reported in the media that there are fresh plans to grant approval to electricity distribution companies to hike electricity tariff.
“We write to remind the Honourable Minister that the organised labour on September 28, 2020 through the Federal Government-Organised Labour Committee on Electricity Tariff agreed to freeze further increases in electricity tariff until the committee concludes its work and its report adopted by all the principals in the committee.
“It is in light of this that we dismiss the ongoing speculation on increase in electricity tariff as mere speculations.
“We, however, find it prudent to put you on notice that should government make true the swirling speculation by approving an increase in electricity tariff, Organised Labour would be left with no option than to deploy the industrial mechanisms granted in our laws for the defence of workers’ rights”.
Trending
- Editorial4 days ago
CBN’s E-Naira Gamble
- Business4 days ago
SAN Berates FG For Setting Up Committee On Open Grazing
- Sports4 days ago
I’m Not Scared Of Eagles Sack -Rohr
- Sports4 days ago
Nigeria To Face Italy At FIVB U-19 Tourney
- Sports4 days ago
Squash Clinic Ends In Lagos
- Sports4 days ago
Nigeria Loses Again At FIVB U-19 Tourney
- Sports4 days ago
D’Tigers Lose To Cote d’Ivoire, Fail To Gain Automatic Afrobasket Quarter-Final Ticket
- Sports4 days ago
Sport Is A Catalyst For Peace – Akanni