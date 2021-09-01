Sports
Sports Minister Dubs Nigeria’s Paralympians Global Ambassadors
Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has lauded Nigeria’s contingent to the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, describing them as global ambassadors worth emulating.
The minister’s commendation is contained in a statement by his Special Assistant on Multimedia, Toyin Ibitoye, in Abuja yesterday.
Dare said the contingent were heroes and heroines of sports in Nigeria for demonstrating the never-say-die Nigerian spirit and excelling in tough, challenging and very competitive fields.
He also commended their coaches and other support staff for the hard work done behind the scene.
Tidesports source reports that Team Nigeria has put up some world record performances at the games, earning standing ovations on some occasions.
In powerlifting, Bose Omolayo set a new Paralympic Record (PR) with a lift of 141kg in the women’s 79kg category.
Also, Oluwafemiayo Folashade set a new World and Paralympic Record (WR & PR) with a lift of 152kg in the -86kg category.
The minister urged the paralympians to go for more podium finishes while pledging cash rewards for their efforts.
Tidesports also gathered reports that Team Nigeria has so far won three gold, one silver and two bronze medals after day eight of the games.
The 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games which started on August 24 will come to a close on September 5.
Sports
Akaraonye Hails Organisers Of Aisha Buhari Tourney
Former Nigeria international, Regina Akaraonye has posited that the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament is a game-changer that will guarantee a future assured for the girl-child in Africa.
Akaraonye, who is an assistant coach of NWFL Premiership side, Rivers Angels, said the six-nation football showpiece with its theme Playing For Good under the Aisha Buhari Foundation’s Future Assured Programme, is a laudable project with the grain to further empower the girl-child, take her away from the streets and permanently shield her from anti-social vices.
“It’s a big honour being done to women and the girl-child in Nigeria and Africa by the First Lady of Nigeria, Dr (Mrs) Aisha Buhari, with the upcoming invitational tournament in Lagos, Nigeria.
“Mrs Aisha Buhari’s Future Assured Programme is all about the women and girl-child and this Aisha Buhari Cup is going to be a game-changer for the women and girl-child in Africa. I have to say this: the introduction of women football into our lives and Nigeria has helped a lot to take away the girl-child from the streets and other vices.
Today we have educated ones among them still playing football and most of the women footballers are bread-winners of their respective families.
“I appeal to parents to see what the First Lady is doing in her foundation and the Aisha Buhari Cup as a wake-up call on them to allow their children especially the girl-child to participate in football and other sports. It will not stop them from studying or realising their conjugal obligations and other potentials,” said Akaraonye.
The Future Assured Programme (FAP) focuses on women and girl-child as well as vulnerable people like widows, orphans and the disabled across the country.
The programme involves training for entrepreneurial skills and provision of starter packs, conditional and unconditional cash transfers and provision of business tools.
Tidesports source reports that the Aisha Buhari Cup in honour of Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari will be played among Africa’s six powerhouse teams, namely hosts Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, South Africa, Mali and Morocco, 13th – 21st September in two stadia in Lagos: Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan and the ‘Soccer Temple,’ Agege Stadium.
Sports
GOtv Boxing Night 23: Real One Vows To Punish Amateifo
World Boxing Federation WBF International lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, has vowed to punish Ghanaian Charles Amateifo when they clash at GOtv Boxing Night 23 on September
The international super featherweight challenge bout between the two boxers is one of the major fights lined up for the event, which will be held at the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.
Tidesports source reports that Real One, who won the WBF title at GOtv Boxing Night 22, boasted that his clash with the Ghanaian will be a procession.
“I’m familiar with Amateifo and Ghanaian boxers, many of whom I’ve defeated. He will be seriously punished. The bout is made more important to me because of the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana. I will make Nigeria proud,” he said.
His namesake and fellow WBF champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde will also be in action. The WBF (Intercontinental) welterweight champion will seek redemption after his first professional loss in the Ukraine.
He is scheduled to face Republic of Benin’s Naimou Aziz Samson in an international welterweight challenge duel.
Another major bout on the night will be the national light welterweight title defence between Taiwo “Joy Boy” Olowu, reigning champion; and the ambitious Isaac “I-Star” Chukwu.
Sports
D’Tigers Crash Out Of Afrobasket After Losing To Uganda
Nigeria’s D’Tigers yesterday ended their 2021 FIBA AfroBasket campaign on a sour note with a 68-80 loss to lowly-rated Uganda in Kigali, Rwanda.
The Nigerian senior men’s basketball team who were the competition’s champions in 2015 had qualified for this Qualification to Quarter-Finals fixture by finishing second from Group C.
But at the Kigali Arena yesterday against Uganda, who finished the group phase as Group D’s third-placed team, the Nigerian side simply failed to come to the party.
They lost 12-24 and 19-20 in the first two sets to trail by 13 points in the opening half.
After an 18-23 loss in the third quarter further worsened their situation to trail by 18 points, they fought back to win the fourth quarter 19-13.
This was however a little too late as Uganda went away with a 12-point lead to advance into the competition’s quarter-finals where they will face Cape Verde tomorrow.
Tidesports source reports that Nigeria’s top performer in the game against Uganda was Uzodinma Utomi.
He scored 23 points, with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks.
Andrew Edogi also had seven rebounds, and Ikenna Ndugba six assists.
Tidesports also reports that in other Qualification to Quarter-Finals fixtures played on Monday, Angola had beaten Egypt 70-62 to book a Wednesday quarter-final meeting with Senegal.
Also, Guinea beat hosts Rwanda 72-68 to advance to a quarter-final meeting with Cote d’Ivoire today.
The last quarter-final fixture will hold tomorrow with Tunisia taking on the winners of the South Sudan versus Kenya fixture which was ongoing later yesterday.
The competition, which now holds every four years, will end on Sunday.
