Politics
‘PDP’s Loss In 2015, Blessing In Disguise’
The National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party, Emmanuel Enoidem, has described the party’s loss to the All Progressives Congress in 2015 as a blessing in disguise.
Enoidem stated this on Sunday while fielding questions from newsmen on the crisis rocking the party in the country.
He said that the loss of the party afforded Nigerians the opportunity to compare and contrast between the PDP and APC to know which of the two parties really meant well for the country.
“What has happened in Nigeria today has really brought to the fore the fact that PDP meant well for Nigerians; PDP is the better alternative for Nigeria, I am happy that we lost the election through a fraudulent means in 2015 so that Nigerians can really have opportunity to compare two extremes. We now have an opportunity to compare APC to the PDP.
“So, for me, the loss of the election in 2015 has become a blessing in disguise for PDP. That is what it is! Because if you take all indices of developments anywhere in Nigeria, you will discover that all of them that were pointing to 2015 downward.
“Inflation, unemployment has hit high heaven, foreign exchange value has hit the heavens. There is nothing in the country that is working. For the cost of living, Nigeria has become the world headquarters of poverty — it has overtaken India and China in the process.
“So, you can see that PDP managed Nigerian economy well, managed Nigerian differentials, including ethnic and religious differentials very well. Managed Nigeria Nationality and Constitutionalism very well. These are all clear indications that we did well as a political party. I believe that come 2023, Nigerians if they want the country to remain if they want this country to reconnect itself in the comity of states, they should definitely bring PDP back to come to government”
He called on Nigerians to continue to have faith in the party, adding that what is happening within the party is a normal process that has always been with the party since its creation.
“If you have followed the history of PDP, I keep telling people that PDP is an Organic party. Organic in the sense that it belongs to the people. It doesn’t belong to one man. It is a party that belongs to the entirety of Nigerians. No ward, no local government and no state in Nigeria that doesn’t have sufficient and sizeable members of PDP. So, to that extent, the stakeholders who are Nigerian people would not want the party to crumble; would not want anything to happen to the party. Whatever you see as rumblings within the party is normal as far as I am concerned; those rumblings are normal.
“If you check the history; the trajectory of the party, no National Working Committee of the party that has stayed up to three years before”.
Politics
Enugu Anti-Open Grazing Bill To Promote Peaceful Co- Existence – Speaker
The Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Edward Ubosi, says the anti-open grazing bill before the Assembly was not targeted at any group or persons, but rather to promote peaceful co-existence in the state.
Ubosi said this while declaring open a public hearing on the bill for the Prohibition of Open Grazing and Regulation of Cattle Ranching yesterday at the Assembly Complex in Enugu.
The speaker, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Uche Ugwu, said that the bill, now pending before the Assembly, was aimed at ending farmers/herders crisis which, he noted, had led to needless destruction of lives and property in the state.
Ubosi said that the public hearing was to afford residents the opportunity to make contributions to the crucial bill, adding that every opinions expressed would be considered in the passage of the bill.
The bill, when assented to by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, would forestall farmers/herders clashes, as well as the killing and raping of women by herdsmen.
The Chairman of the House joint Committee on the bill, Mrs Amaka Ugwueze, noted that the ban on open grazing would ensure protection of lives and property of Enugu people which, she said, was the primary responsibility of the government.
Ugwueze, who noted that both economic and social activities would be at a standstill in the absence of security, added that bill would also reduce the incidence of cattle-related road accidents.
In their separate submissions, the Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzo, and the Chairman of Town Union President General, Mr Paully Eze, said they supported the bill which, they described as long over due.
The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Matthew Idu, in his remarks, pointed out that the problem of farmers/ herders crisis was most prevalent in Uzo-Uwani, emphasising that his ministry was always inundated with complaints from farmers on the destruction of their crops.
Politics
NGO Decries Low CVR Registration In South-East
An NGO, Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Advocacy (LEAD) Network, has decried the low participation of eligible voters in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the five South-East states.
The Executive Director of LEAD Network, Mr Chukwuma Okenwa, disclosed this to newsmen in Enugu, yesterday.
Okenwa spoke on the sideline of reports of registration in CVR centres within the zone monitored by members of his NGO.
He blamed the low participation and seeming apathy to the negative activities of separatist groups in the zone that are against the CVR exercise.
According to him, separatist groups in the zone have continued to push negative and unfounded information concerning the exercise.
“One of the ideas they sell to prospecting eligible registrants for the exercise is that their votes will never count, so why waste time on the exercise,” he said.
He noted that critical stakeholders in the electoral system, especially political parties in the zone, had also done very little to counter such negative narrative and ensure mass participation in the exercise.
“As it stands, the South-East remains the zone with the least number of registrations.
“It is not encouraging, even as we are agitating for a President of South-East extraction come 2023 general election,” he said.
Okenwa noted that electoral stakeholders and gladiators should do more sensitisation to build the confidence of the people especially youths, being the active and numerous in population.
He said: “For us to get it right, all hands must be on deck; the electoral awareness and reawakening in the zone should not be left only in the hands of political parties and NGOs.
“Captains of industries and leaders at local and religious levels must join to convince the people that the CVR is the beginning of a successful political project/programme, since numbers matter in politics.”
The executive director said that last week, the LEAD Network organised a political workshop, “Youths Decide”, where it was made clear to over 150 youths that votes still count in the country.
“If votes do not count anymore, why is it that politicians are seeking ways to buy over anyone with voter card during election period with money and other gifts?’
Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received 3,325,741 applications from the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).
The commission disclosed this in the Week 9 update provided by the commission on Monday in Abuja.
Politics
12 Parties To Participate In Delta By-Election
Twelve political parties are participating at the Delta State House of Assembly by-election on Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said yesterday.
The poll will take place at Isoko South Constituency, according to a statement by INEC National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye.
On Tuesday 10th August 2021, the Commission released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Isoko South 1 State Constituency by-election, following the declaration of vacancy by the Speaker. Okoye said in a statement that the election will hold on Saturday September 11.
He added:”Twelve (12) political parties conducted primaries and nominated their candidates for the bye-election. The personal particulars of one (1) female and eleven (11) male candidates have been published in the constituency as required by law.
“The list has also been uploaded to the Commission’s website and social media platforms for public information.
“While we reassure all political parties of a level playing field, the Commission expects parties and candidates to conduct their electioneering campaign and Election Day activities with civility and decorum consistent with the provisions of the law.”
