NPFL: 3SC GM Charges Players On Promotion

The General Manager, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), Rasheed Balogun, has charged 3SC players to ensure that the club secured promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) this season.

Balogun said this in a statement signed by the club’s Media Officer, Tosin Omojola, yesterday, in Ibadan.

Tidesports source reports that Balogun made the appeal ahead of the Nigeria National League (NNL) play-offs holding at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, from September 7 to September 11.

Balogun said that securing a slot in the NPFL was non-negotiable for the club this season.

He charged the players to ensure the realisation of the dream as they battle others for the ticket from the NNL play offs.

“Actualisation of 3SC’s promotion to the Nigerian topflight, NPFL is now or never. I commend you guys for a job well done in the regular season.

“It was a very commendable performance that you put up and I must say a big thank you to all of you for that impressive feat.

“However, I need not tell you that as much as our fans and supporters are happy, we did well in securing the play off ticket, what they are really after is the promotion ticket,” he said.

He added: “I want you, therefore, to brace up for the main challenge and replicate the good performance you put up in the regular season. This is what these people want as anything short of that, will be disappointing.

“Let us go there and prove that we do not belong in the NNL and come back home to deliver the ticket to our ever supportive governor, as well as the good people of Oyo State.

“On our part, we will do everything humanly possible to support you. You should all know it is time to gain promotion to NPFL,” he said.