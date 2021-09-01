Featured
NLNG Clarifies Role In Domestic LPG Market
The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) says it is not responsible for the supply shortfall of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, and the consequent price hike across the country.
The company made the clarification in a statement by its General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mrs EyonoFatayi-Williams, last Monday in Lagos.
Fatayi-Williams said it was grossly inaccurate to state that NLNG produces 22 million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) of LPG.
According to her, NLNG is primarily an export company that produces 22 MTPA of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and five MTPA of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs).
She said, “The price of LPG in the domestic market is dependent on several market factors, including the forces of demand and supply.
“On the supply side, NLNG plays a pivotal role in the Nigerian domestic LPG market in line with the commitment it made to help deepen the market.
“Recently, the company increased the volume of its annual commitment to the market from 350,000 to 450,000 metric tons, which is about 100 per cent of its Butane production.
“Butane gas is less volatile and is, therefore, suitable for cooking. In 2020 alone, NLNG supplied over 80 per cent of its LPG sales (Butane/cooking gas) to the Nigerian market.
“By committing 100 per cent of its Butane production, NLNG has prioritised the domestic market, thus realising its domestic supply target safely.”
Fatayi-Williams said NLNG’s current maximum Butane production meets about 40 per cent of domestic demand.
She said the balance was supplied by other domestic producers or via imports because NLNG’s production alone was not sufficient.
“In order to achieve its aspiration for the domestic supply, a dedicated 13,000 metric ton vessel, LPG Alfred Temile, delivers the product to the market through Lagos and Port Harcourt terminals.
“The vessel’s delivery to these terminals is occasionally hampered by challenges at the terminal, including storage capacity, terminal access, draft restrictions and prioritisation of other products over LPG.
“NLNG’s domestic LPG pricing is most competitive compared to all other alternatives (imported and domestic supply).
“However, it is important to note that several factors such as Value Added Tax, Forex, etc., impact the pricing of the product which is indexed to the international pricing model,” Fatayi-Williams said.
She noted that NLNG’s drive towards deepening the domestic LPG market was pivotal in line with NLNG’s vision of helping to build a better Nigeria.
Fatayi-Williams said the company was optimistic that the eventual completion of its Train 7 Project would further provide deepening the domestic LPG market.
Featured
Rivers Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease Centre’ll Reduce Death Cases-Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says that the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre in the state was conceived as a response to save the life of Rivers people and other Nigerians.
The governor explained how sad it is to see so many people dying because they do not know that they have cancer or heart related diseases, and cannot also afford the cost of going abroad to seek adequate medical attention.
Wike gave the explanation, yesterday, shortly after inspecting the progress of work done at the health facility at Rumuokwuta Town and the sand-filled area located in Ogbum-nu-abali Town in Rivers State.
“Most of our people have died as a result of heart diseases, not being able to diagnose it on time. And you ask yourself, how many people have money to travel overseas. Even by the time it’s diagnosed, having the money to travel overseas becomes a problem.”
The governor stated that with such health facility in Rivers State, those who suspect that they have cancer ailment or heart related diseases can diagnose it on time.
According to Wike, experts in such field will also be attracted to the centre to support the staff strength to offer the best medial attention to Rivers people and Nigerians.
“So to us, it will act as a medical tourism. It will earn foreign currency for us. People will come from outside Nigeria, just like we travel overseas all the time.
“For example, see the facility that we have at the Government House Clinic today. That has reduced the level of people traveling overseas. Look at me; I’ve not travelled since 2019 because we have the best equipment that will be able to take care of whatever that is diagnosed.
“The Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre will reduce the time our people spend going overseas to spend money. Again, it will reduce the level of death as regard to this problem of cancer and heart diseases.”
The governor also explained that because of the importance attached to the project, 70 percent of the contract sum had already been paid to the contractor, Julius Berger, and assured that the remaining funding will not be a problem.
Wike expressed the optimism that the project will be completed by July 2022 given the commitment already demonstrated by the contractor.
“It’ll be the first of its kind in Nigeria, if not in Sub-Sahara Africa. Again, it is to give our people the best in terms of health care system. We are quite happy with what we are giving to our people.”
Speaking further, Wike said politics is beyond political meetings.
According to him, it also includes governance in which there is an effective monitoring of activities and projects to ensure that promises made to the people are fulfilled.
“We have made promises to the people; we brought the minister of health to lay the foundation stone of this cancer centre. God willing, next year, we will bring back the minister of health to commission this facility.”
Speaking about 16 hectares of land that was dredged at the Ogbum-nu-Abali Town, Wike said the area will be developed into a modern city with all the trappings that will make living pleasurable.
According to Wike, that place that was once a mangrove swamp and robbers’ den is undergoing transformation and Julius Berger Nigeria PLC has been contracted to do land mapping to mark out the utility lines, and lay asphalt on the 2.5km road network.
The governor also pointed out the need to provide best security around the dredged land and has directed Julius Berger Nigeria PLC to work with both the Bureau for Special Projects and the State Police Command on this.
Featured
JAMB Cancels General Cut-Off Marks …Asks Schools To Decide Benchmarks
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), yesterday, cancelled general cut-off marks for admission into tertiary institutions and gave schools the freedom to set their individual minimum benchmarks for admission.
The board took the decision at the 2021 policy meeting, which was held virtually, and chaired by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.
Speaking during the meeting, Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haqOloyede, said, “Some universities such as the University of Maiduguri, proposed 150; Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, proposed 140; Pan Atlantic University proposed 210; University of Lagos 200; Lagos State University, 190; Covenant University 190; and Bayero University, Kano, 180.
“Institutions have now been given the liberty to decide cut-off marks; there will be no cut-off marks (stipulation) from JAMB.”
On the deadline for the closure of admissions, the stakeholders resolved to allow the education ministry to decide, as they could not agree on the December 31, 2021 deadline for all public institutions and January 31, 2022 for all private institutions.
Stakeholders also adopted the 2021 admission guidelines, which provide that all applications for part-time or full-time programmes for degrees, NCE, OND, and others must be posted only through JAMB.
The meeting approved that, for Direct Entry, the maximum score a candidate could present is six and the minimum is two or an E, as required by law.
The policy meeting, chaired by the minister of education, usually has all heads of tertiary institutions, heads of regulatory agencies in the sector, and other critical stakeholders such as the chairmen of the committees on education at the lower and upper chambers of the National Assembly in attendance.
Earlier in August, JAMB had released a bulletin on the policy meeting, stating, “This meeting kick-starts the admission process into the nation’s tertiary institutions.
“It will discuss critical issues emanating from the presentation of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), and Direct Entry applications, in addition to setting the tone for the 2021/2022 admission exercise.
“The meeting is expected to chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions, set admission guidelines and present application statistics, candidates’ performance as well as evaluate the 2020 admission exercise.
“The meeting, in addition to other deliberations, would take a stand on acceptable minimum admissions standards to be applied in all admissions to be undertaken by all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.
“Given the critical nature of the decisions to be taken at the meeting, it would be streamed live on the Board’s website, www.jamb.gov.ng, on its Facebook handle ‘@JAMBULLETIN’ and other social media platforms.”
Warning tertiary institutions against commencing admission process before the policy meeting, the bulletin added, “The Board makes it clear that it is an abuse of process for any institution to commence any admission exercise before this meeting, as it is this forum that gives this authorisation.”
Featured
New Electricity Tariff Takes Off, Sept 1
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to increase their tariff with effect from September 1, 2021.
The highly revered body said the directive to increase tariff was contained in a document it obtained.
It said the document, obtained over the weekend, had it that the NERC has given the energy distributors the leverage to charge a service-based tariff.
This was contained in a letter, titled: “Tariff Increase Notification.”
The document, with reference number, “023/EKEDP/GMCLR/0025/2021,” dated August 25, 2021, showed that Eko Electricity Distribution Company officially informed its customers on the decision of upward tariff adjustment effective from September 1, 2021.
The energy distributor informed its customers that “the increase will be reflected on the energy bill for October, 2021, which will represent energy consumption for September, 2021”.
Informing its metered customers on the development, the company said, “For metered customers with internal vending arrangements, we urge you to adjust the rates accordingly to reflect the new tariff increase as released by NERC.”
The commission’s spokesman, Dr. Usman Arabi, neither received the calls nor replied the text message of inquiry.
Besides, the General Manager, Corporate Services of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Oyebode Fadipe, did not receive calls for inquiry.
Fadipe did not also respond to the text message as at the time of filing this report.
