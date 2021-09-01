Ict/Telecom
NBA President Receives Praises Over Free Data Provision
The President of Nigerian Bar Association ( NBA), Mr Olumide Apkata has continued to receive commendations over his promise to provide young lawyers with free data for one whole year.
Victor Wali ( Esq), in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Port Harcourt, said that Olumide has proven his claims of running a transparent Bar leadership.
Wali noted that the attempt by the NBA president to link lawyers to a notable electronic platform for free for one year was a remarkable step in the history of the Nigerian Bar.
He explained that the action was in line with modern day legal practice since most materials and researchers are currently done online.
The Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner, also said that there was no better way to encourage young lawyers than what Olumide has done.
He described as mundane the era of analogue system of legal practice, thus the need to lawyers to switch over to electronic system of practice.
On the flip side, he said that upon full implementation of the promise, that the NBA President would saved over N10,000 for a young lawyer in the country.
The Tide recalled that Mr Olumide has promised to link young lawyers to Law Pavilion site for a period of one year free of charge.
Senior lawyers are also to benefit from the system with a subsidised rate as part of the efforts of the Bar leadership to run a robust leadership.
Earlier, Wali has called on the NBA boss to also consider the need to introduce digital training programmes for young lawyers in order to enable them appreciate the benefits of electronic system of legal practice.
“The NBA President should know that the introduction of this digital system, to some of us is like learning how to make use of the left hand at old age. I think a training exercise will be of help to us”, he said.
By: King Onunwor
Ict/Telecom
Outfit Sets Aside $100m Fund For Creators Globally
YouTube Shorts says it has earmarked $100 million for creators globally aimed at helping creators to earn and build their growing businesses.
YouTube Partnerships Manager, Ms Addy Awofisayo said in a statement that it was necessary during this time that the world was focusing on economic recovery
The Tide source reports that YouTube Shorts launched in July has now introduced the YouTube Shorts Fund.
Awofisayo said that the $100m YouTube fund was available to in Nigeria creators and could receive up to $10,000 once their channels qualify.
She said that YouTube Shorts creators can now receive their share of a new $100 million YouTube Shorts Fund to be distributed over 2021-22, as a reward for creating exciting and engaging content on the platform.
According to her, the fund will be distributed to thousands of eligible creators each month as a bonus payment, based on their content’s performance in the previous month. “Creators can receive up to $10,000 based on viewership and engagement of their Shorts content.
“To qualify, channels must meet the minimum eligibility requirements refreshed each month to give other creators the opportunity to receive a reward for their creative and unique Shorts.
“The Shorts Fund is the first step in building a monetisation model for Shorts on YouTube and is a chance for creators to earn and build their growing businesses as the world focuses on economic recovery”, she said.
According to her, cross the world, Shorts creators have already attracted millions of subscribers via their Shorts-only channels.
She said that Nigerians were showing a growing interest in this new short-form video experience, as seen in the top ten most viewed YouTube Shorts videos watched by Nigerians.
Creators in Nigeria looking to make their own Shorts videos and take advantage of the Shorts Fund can try these six tips to create compelling and engaging content on the platform.
Ict/Telecom
Organisation Tasks IT Stakeholders On 2007 Act Re-Enactment
The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has called on stakeholders in the IT sector to participate in its 2007 Act re- enactment.
Mrs Hadiza Umar, NITDA Corporate Affairs and External Relations Head confirmed this on Monday in a statement in Abuja.
Umar said it was to align with the requirements of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS).
She said the re-enactment had become necessary because the NDEPS replaced the Nigerian National IT Policy of 2000 that instituted the agency and its activities.
“You may recall that the vision of the National IT Policy is to make Nigeria an IT capable country by 2005.
“We can all attest that Nigeria has gone beyond the vision of using IT but aiming to become the digital economy capital of Africa.
“Since the enactment of the NITDA Act 2007, NITDA has operated as the catalytic government agency for developing and regulating the Information Technology sector.
“However, in light of recent advancements in the IT sector and the shift in the global economy paradigm, the NDEPS was envisioned to transform Nigeria into a leading digital economy providing quality life and digital economies.
“It is a known fact that digital technologies have created new forms of economic activities that have been beneficial to the global economy,’’ Umar said.
According to her, these digital technologies come with their promises and perils such as cybercrimes, privacy invasion and other social problems.
Umar said the ups and downs necessitated proactively managing digital technologies’ adoption through the development of a stakeholder-led robust regulatory architecture.
She noted that it was to enable Nigeria to maximise the benefits of such technologies and mitigate the negative consequences.
Umar also pointed out that the agency had identified the need to update its legal framework for regulating and developing a digital economy for Nigeria to meet the needs of a digital economy, protect the rights and interests of stakeholders in the industry.
She assured that the review of the NITDA Act 2007 aimed to address contemporary digital issues, revamp Nigeria’s economy, build trust and protect the rights and interests of players in the ecosystem.
“The review of the NITDA Act 2007 will serve as an enabler for the growth and development of Nigeria’s digital economy.
“It will create a framework for promoting the startup ecosystem, promote indigenous products and services through standardisation.
“It will also be collaborating with the requisite public and private sector partners to carry out activities that will assist in electronic waste disposal.
“It will foster collaboration to facilitate the implementation of robust cyber security measures aimed at building trust in Nigeria’s digital economy, among other objectives,” she said.
She urged stakeholders to support the process, bearing in mind that the agency had engineered the contribution of 17.62 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of the year.
Umar explained that it had been creating jobs in the sector, which had saved the Federal Government more than N22.45 billion, among other benefits.
The official added that the agency’s proposed bill would create a regulatory framework to accelerate Nigeria into a digital economy and substantially catalyse prosperity, promote implementation of policies that support indigenous content.
She further explained that it would create access to digital services, investments, adoption of emerging technologies, innovation, research and development, with a particular focus on the rights of citizens and national interest.
She said the bill was undergoing the necessary review procedure before its anticipated adoption, assent by the president and stakeholders would be engaged as well.
“We, therefore, count on the support of Nigerians toward the successful passage of the Bill and eventual signing into law.
“This will undoubtedly help toward ensuring that Nigeria harnesses the potential of the ever-expanding digital economy,’’ she said.
Ict/Telecom
VC Lauds FG Over Introduction Of Joint Research Programme
The Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, Prof. Sagir Adamu-Abbas, has commended the Federal Government for introducing a joint academia and industry research programme that will assist to develop the country.
Adamu-Abbas gave the commendation during an interactive session between the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr Ogbonnaya Onu and members of the university community.
He said that the university was ever ready for the programme.
“The programme is a good policy that will assist to launch Nigeria into the comity of developed nations if implemented effectively and with adequate funding.
“Nigeria had all it takes to prosper and grow, but poor funding and lack of political will and commitment from various stakeholders have been the major problems that usually crippled well conceptualised policies and programmes,” he said.
The VC, who said that BUK had already established many reasearch centres, pointed out that adequate funding would assist to realise the set objective.
He said the new policy would serve as an avenue for collaboration between the academia, industry and the government.
“That was what obtained in many countries that are now developed,” he said.
In his remarks, the minister said that President Muhammadu Buhari was greatly concerned about the future development of the country.
According to him, that is why the government adopted the National Science, Technology and Innovation Roadmap (NSTIR 2017-2030), which is aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s economic growth and sustainable development.
“For a country to prosper, we must come together and work in close collaboration with the universities, research institutions and industry,” he said.
During the session, the Vice Chancellors of Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Prof. Shehu Alhaji Musa and his counterpart of Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Prof. Mukhtar Atiku-Kurawa, described the initiative as a welcome development.
They stressed the need for supporting that initiative by all and sundry for the development of the country.
