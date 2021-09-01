Sports
GOtv Boxing Night 23: Real One Vows To Punish Amateifo
World Boxing Federation WBF International lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, has vowed to punish Ghanaian Charles Amateifo when they clash at GOtv Boxing Night 23 on September
The international super featherweight challenge bout between the two boxers is one of the major fights lined up for the event, which will be held at the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.
Tidesports source reports that Real One, who won the WBF title at GOtv Boxing Night 22, boasted that his clash with the Ghanaian will be a procession.
“I’m familiar with Amateifo and Ghanaian boxers, many of whom I’ve defeated. He will be seriously punished. The bout is made more important to me because of the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana. I will make Nigeria proud,” he said.
His namesake and fellow WBF champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde will also be in action. The WBF (Intercontinental) welterweight champion will seek redemption after his first professional loss in the Ukraine.
He is scheduled to face Republic of Benin’s Naimou Aziz Samson in an international welterweight challenge duel.
Another major bout on the night will be the national light welterweight title defence between Taiwo “Joy Boy” Olowu, reigning champion; and the ambitious Isaac “I-Star” Chukwu.
Akaraonye Hails Organisers Of Aisha Buhari Tourney
Former Nigeria international, Regina Akaraonye has posited that the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament is a game-changer that will guarantee a future assured for the girl-child in Africa.
Akaraonye, who is an assistant coach of NWFL Premiership side, Rivers Angels, said the six-nation football showpiece with its theme Playing For Good under the Aisha Buhari Foundation’s Future Assured Programme, is a laudable project with the grain to further empower the girl-child, take her away from the streets and permanently shield her from anti-social vices.
“It’s a big honour being done to women and the girl-child in Nigeria and Africa by the First Lady of Nigeria, Dr (Mrs) Aisha Buhari, with the upcoming invitational tournament in Lagos, Nigeria.
“Mrs Aisha Buhari’s Future Assured Programme is all about the women and girl-child and this Aisha Buhari Cup is going to be a game-changer for the women and girl-child in Africa. I have to say this: the introduction of women football into our lives and Nigeria has helped a lot to take away the girl-child from the streets and other vices.
Today we have educated ones among them still playing football and most of the women footballers are bread-winners of their respective families.
“I appeal to parents to see what the First Lady is doing in her foundation and the Aisha Buhari Cup as a wake-up call on them to allow their children especially the girl-child to participate in football and other sports. It will not stop them from studying or realising their conjugal obligations and other potentials,” said Akaraonye.
The Future Assured Programme (FAP) focuses on women and girl-child as well as vulnerable people like widows, orphans and the disabled across the country.
The programme involves training for entrepreneurial skills and provision of starter packs, conditional and unconditional cash transfers and provision of business tools.
Tidesports source reports that the Aisha Buhari Cup in honour of Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari will be played among Africa’s six powerhouse teams, namely hosts Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, South Africa, Mali and Morocco, 13th – 21st September in two stadia in Lagos: Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan and the ‘Soccer Temple,’ Agege Stadium.
D’Tigers Crash Out Of Afrobasket After Losing To Uganda
Nigeria’s D’Tigers yesterday ended their 2021 FIBA AfroBasket campaign on a sour note with a 68-80 loss to lowly-rated Uganda in Kigali, Rwanda.
The Nigerian senior men’s basketball team who were the competition’s champions in 2015 had qualified for this Qualification to Quarter-Finals fixture by finishing second from Group C.
But at the Kigali Arena yesterday against Uganda, who finished the group phase as Group D’s third-placed team, the Nigerian side simply failed to come to the party.
They lost 12-24 and 19-20 in the first two sets to trail by 13 points in the opening half.
After an 18-23 loss in the third quarter further worsened their situation to trail by 18 points, they fought back to win the fourth quarter 19-13.
This was however a little too late as Uganda went away with a 12-point lead to advance into the competition’s quarter-finals where they will face Cape Verde tomorrow.
Tidesports source reports that Nigeria’s top performer in the game against Uganda was Uzodinma Utomi.
He scored 23 points, with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks.
Andrew Edogi also had seven rebounds, and Ikenna Ndugba six assists.
Tidesports also reports that in other Qualification to Quarter-Finals fixtures played on Monday, Angola had beaten Egypt 70-62 to book a Wednesday quarter-final meeting with Senegal.
Also, Guinea beat hosts Rwanda 72-68 to advance to a quarter-final meeting with Cote d’Ivoire today.
The last quarter-final fixture will hold tomorrow with Tunisia taking on the winners of the South Sudan versus Kenya fixture which was ongoing later yesterday.
The competition, which now holds every four years, will end on Sunday.
Ulessons Cricket Camp Counts Gains For Kids
Leading EdTech App, uLesson was a major part of the three-day cricket camp that held simultaneously at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval in Lagos, and the Moshood Abiola ‘Package B’ Cricket Oval in Abuja last week, with Nigeria’s premium cricket blog, The Middle Stump as the facilitators.
With the backing of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, the camps taught kids on the three key skills of the game; batting, bowling and fielding, alongside other life skills.
Vice President, Distribution and Marketing at uLessson, Tayo Sowole said: “we see strong correlation between physical activity and the mental readiness of kids to learn. Investing in sports and education fits perfectly into our purpose. Physical well-being is a foundational part of knowledge building.”
“The number of children we had and the excitement shown by the kids at the different centres speak volume to openness of the kids to new learning, especially ones that grows their psychomotor skills. This to us is very crucial, hence our resolve to back the initiative.” he added.
According to the Middle Stump’s coordinator Olumide Akintokun, Cricket in Nigeria and the recent upward trajectory that the immediate past executive committee of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, had helped the sport gain, leave stakeholders with no choice than to band together with them to promote it further.
“This Summer Camp is our expression of support for the gain, the game has made in the last few years, and of course, we hope it will continue to make. We enjoin more groups to line up and give back to the game and the society at large. This is especially as the game has the capacity for enormously influencing kids with positive societal values; one which we are in dire need of now,” he noted.
