Future Stars FA Emerges Champions Of Sir P Tournament

Future Stars Football Academy (FSFA) of Port Harcourt, on Sunday emerged champion of the first edition of the Sir P Under -13 football competition after defeating Success Football Academy 4-0 in the final match at the Ruomuji football pitch in Port Harcourt.

Speaking to the Tidesports in an exclusive interview, after the final whistle of the game, the head coach of FSFA, Churchill Benibo, described his boys as the best side in Port Harcourt.

According to him, they are the best because, throughout the tournament they were not beaten by any team.

“ I think we are the best because we played unbeating throughout the competition.

I feel very happy because my boys have made me proud.

They were wonderful throughout the tournament I gave them kudos, Benibo said.

He stated that, grassroots football is one of the viable tools that brings unity among children adding that, the Sir P Under -13 tournament has given joy to children that participated in the competition.

He commended his players for combining sports and education, saying that it is not easy to attend training sessions after school.

“ They were too good during the competition,” he said.

He thanked God for winning the final game, adding that if the opportunity is given to his boys outside Port Harcourt they will do well in the game of football.

Also speaking, the organiser of the tournament, Prince Harry, stated that, he wanted to use the competition to develop youth as a way of boosting their interest in the round leather game.

“ Being my first experience in organising the Under-13 age grade competition, I think I am so happy for the turnout.

According to him, the most challenging factor in organising any event is finance, but in this case,he was very happy that every thing went successfully,” Harry said.

Harry, who is popularly called Sir P thanks all the participating teams, most especially their coaches and the fans who came out in their numbers to cheer up the players.

Climax of the event were given out of cash price, trophy and medal to the winning team, the runner up.

By: Kiadum Edookor