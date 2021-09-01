Nation
FRSC Confirms Death Of 12 Persons In Ghastly Automobile Crash
Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC),in Kaduna State, Mr Hafiz Mohammed, yesterday confirmed the death of 12 persons in a ghastly automobile accident along Kaduna- Abuja road.
Mohammed told The Tide source that the crash involved a lone Toyota Hiace bus carrying 18 passengers.
He said the incident, which occurred at about 12:00pm on Monday, also resulted in the injury of six other occupants of the vehicle.
It was gathered that tyre burst was the cause of the crash, and that the vehicle was on its way to Zaria in Kaduna state.
Nation
FG Disburses Monthly Stipend To 15,562 Poor People In Osun
The Federal Government (FG), through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs , Disaster Management and Social Development, has embarked on the disbursement of monthly stipends, using debit cards, to 15,562 poor and vulnerable persons in Osun State.
The Tide source reports that at Boripe Local Government Secretariat, on Tuesday, 187 vulnerable persons were issued Debit Cards for the payment of their monthly stipends.
Osun Coordinator of Household Uplifting Programme-Conditional Cash Transfer (HUP-CCT), Mrs Iyabo Ayofe, explained that the FG has now digitalised the payment system.
Ayofe told the beneficiaries that their stipends (money) would be paid/loaded on the debit cards henceforth, stating that they can always withdraw their money on any Point of Sales (POS) machine or Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) at any time.
She said that the debit card has now erased the “cash by hand” mode of payment, and that anytime the beneficiaries are notified of payment, they can go to the ATM or use the POS closer to them to collect their money.
“The cards being issued to beneficiaries today are preloaded with N30,000 for the payment of the backlog of 2020 stipends.
“About 4,000 of the beneficiaries, however, would have more than N30,000 loaded on their cards because these category of beneficiaries have additional health expenses and dependants like pregnant women, breast feeding mothers and those with children from zero to five years.
“This digitalisation mode of payment makes payment easy, eliminates attack on beneficiaries by criminals and makes it easier for beneficiaries to withdraw their money wherever they are, at any point in time,” she said.
She, however, said the distribution of the debit cards to beneficiaries would only cover eight local government areas (as the pilot phase), but would be extended to the remaining 22 local government areas and area offices subsequently.
Ayofe said the Household Uplifting Programme/Conditional Cash Transfer is part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to pull 100 million poor and vulnerable Nigerians out of poverty.
Also speaking, Osun Focal Person on National Social Investment Programme and the Senior Special Adviser to the Osun Governor on Social Investment Programme, Mr Lukman Bello, said the HUP-CCT, the new digitalised method of payment, is far better than the old “cash by hand” system because it eliminates insecurity. He advised beneficiaries to always keep the PIN of their debt cards secured.
He said the FG was paying the poor and vulnerable people in the state the stipends bi-monthly from January to June 2020, but had to suspend the payment because of the Corona Virus outbreak.
Bello said the FG has, however, re-continued the payment and that what the government is now paying the beneficiaries is the balance payment for July to December 2020.
“What we are owing beneficiaries is actually about 14 months stipends, but what we are paying now is the six months backlog of last year/July to December.
“After the end of the payment exercise, in the next three to four months, the stipend payment shall continue seamlessly,” he said
Mrs Isiah Olaitan and Mrs Muyilatu Oyewole, two of the beneficiaries from Boripe Local Government, praised the FG for the intervention, saying the money had really helped them to sustain themselves and also help their business growth.
They both, coincidentally, said they rear goats and chickens and that the stipends had been of immense help in boosting their little businesses.
Nation
Brain Drain: Group Advocastes Public, Private Partnership Of Hospitals
Moole Charity Foundation, an NGO, has advocated for Public Private Partnership (PPP), of government hospitals, to curb mass exodus of doctors abroad and ensure effective service delivery.
Dr Ogungbemi Olalekan, a humanitarian health expert and founder of the organisation, made the call in an interview with The Tide source, yesterday in Lafia.
According to Olalekan, the mass exodus of doctors for greener pastures abroad is not totally new, but has only become worse due to several reasons, ranging from deplorable state of facilities in hospitals to poor remuneration.
He said that government’s continuous inadequate funding of health facilities had gradually reduced the quality of healthcare services being provided at its facilities, thereby decaying the sector slowly.
Olalekan, who currently works with the National Health Service in the UK, said he left Nigeria because he was unable to achieve the dream healthcare system of every Nigerian due to sabotage.
“If the government is unable to do its job, then it should start a mass private-government partnership for the healthcare system, where the private sector funds the system and government regulates.
“The mass exodus at the moment is due to deplorable facilities, poor remuneration, insecurity, lack of recognition and corruption amongst others,” he said.
He described the situation as ‘unfortunate’, that a country adjudged to be the giant of Africa, had lost a good number of its doctors to smaller African countries, including Niger Republic.
According to him, the mass exodus of health personnel calls for concern, especially now that the country is witnessing an outbreak of cholera, Lassa Fever, and still battling with the third wave of Covid-19.
“I foresee a crisis situation should there be more outbreaks. The Covid-19 situation has got Nigerian doctors thinking if they should die for a country that does not value them.
“We have invested millions of Naira into a charity movie titled “Migrant Doctor”, to show the world the impact of the problem on Nigerians. As an entity, I am working with my organisation to do a public social campaign to drive home the message.
Nation
Group Kicks Over NERC’s Proposed Upward Review Of Electricity Tariff
The Coalition for Affordable and Regular Electricity (CARE), Oyo chapter, has kicked against the proposed upward review of electricity tariff by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).
CARE in a statement jointly signed by its conveners, Mr Akinbodunshe Shadrack and Mr Ayodeji Adigun yesterday in Ibadan, condemned the proposed hike in the electricity tariff effective from September 1.
According to the statement, the attention of CARE has been drawn to the news of the recent approval of a new hike in electricity tariff to a value between N42.44 and N58.94 per kwh.
“This depends on the respective class of the electricity consumers. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission NERC has also reportedly issued a subsequent directive to all the Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to commence the implementation of the new tariff from September 1.
“CARE rejects both the approval of the new tariff hike and the subsequent directive by the NERC.
“This tariff hike at a time when the mass of the Nigerian working people are still struggling to cope with the adverse effects of socio-economic dislocations occasioned by both the Covid-19 pandemic and the pre-existing economic crisis, is inhuman.
“CARE does not see any justification for a new hike in electricity tariff given the fact that the previous electricity tariff hikes have not translated into any significant improvement in the electricity supply and its availability.
“Instead, the electricity supply remains epileptic while the mass majority of the working people are forced by DISCOs to pay heavily for darkness,” the statement reads.
Meanwhile, Ms Busolami Tunwase, the Public Relations Officer, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) told newsmen that the company had not communicated its customers about any hike in electricity tariff.
“I’m not aware that IBEDC has communicated any hike in tariff to customers.
“If it’s a NERC directive, then please speak to NERC,” Tunwase said.
Speaking on the issue, Mr Shaibu Shittu, the Deputy General Manager, Consumers Affairs Division, NERC, Abuja said the increase on electricity tariff was not a rumour per se; saying it is a standard.
“As a commission, what we normally do is to do the standard operations”, Shittu said.
Trending
- Editorial3 days ago
CBN’s E-Naira Gamble
- Sports3 days ago
I’m Not Scared Of Eagles Sack -Rohr
- Business3 days ago
SAN Berates FG For Setting Up Committee On Open Grazing
- Sports3 days ago
Nigeria Loses Again At FIVB U-19 Tourney
- Sports3 days ago
Squash Clinic Ends In Lagos
- Sports3 days ago
Nigeria To Face Italy At FIVB U-19 Tourney
- Sports3 days ago
Sport Is A Catalyst For Peace – Akanni
- Sports3 days ago
D’Tigers Lose To Cote d’Ivoire, Fail To Gain Automatic Afrobasket Quarter-Final Ticket