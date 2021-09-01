Health
Edo Civil Servants Get Ultimatum On Covid-19 Vaccination
Civil servants in the Edo State Ministry of Health have been given a seven-day ultimatum to get vaccinated against Covid-19 pandemic.
The ultimatum was contained in a memo dated August 30, with reference number HA.429/1/16, issued by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Frederick Irabor.
The memo, obtained by The Tide source in Benin, stated that any staff member who failed to get vaccinated within the period would not be allowed into office.
“I am directed to refer to the above subject and to notify all staff (members) of the Ministry of Health to get vaccinated against the deadly Covid-19 within the week.
“I am further directed to inform all that from September 6, any staff (member) who has not taken the Covid-19 vaccine will not be allowed into the office premises,” the memo stated.
Governor Godwin Obaseki had said that from September 15, anyone who had yet to take the vaccine would not be allowed into public places, such as banks and worship centres.
Covid-19 related deaths have risen to 11 in Edo State while 92 new infections were confirmed on Monday.
The state Covid-19 Incident Manager, Andrew Obi, who disclosed this in Benin, said all deaths recorded in the third wave of the virus were of unvaccinated persons.
South-West NMA Set To Embark On Solidarity Strike
The South-West Caucus of the Nigeria Medical Associaiton (NMA), has given the government a 21-day ultimatum to meet the demands of striking National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD).
Its Secretary, Dr Bolaji Salako, said the ultimatum, which lapses on September 18, also covers the demands of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria.
Salako The Tide’s source in Ibadan yesterday that if the demands of the two associations were not met before the expiration of the ultimatum, the caucus might embark on strike.
He said the strike would pressurise the government into attending to their demands.
Salako noted that at the expiration of the ultimatum on September 18, the association would hold an emergency meeting to decide on the strike or to take other actions.
“What NMA is doing is not only pertaining to NARD alone; we have other affiliates that have issues also; some of them are doctors in the universities.
“But the NARD issue is the pressing one, as it is on strike and we want to ensure that we get them back to their duty posts.
“The government should try and always ensure that they fulfil their promises and not shy away from them. The citizens must be able to trust the government.
“This strike is something that is preventable if they have fulfilled their end of the bargain,’’ he said.”
According to him, the country could not afford to have all its doctors go on strike especially with the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.
He also noted the non-payment of full and appropriate salaries to doctors by the Ekiti State Government.
The NMA South-West caucus also condemned as injustice the refusal of Osun State Government to pay call duty and allowances to female doctors at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, when they are on maternity leave.
Avocado Pear Helps The Eyes
Avocados are power foods that should not be taken for granted. Though they are highly seasonal and expensive, yet contain eye friendly nutrients like lutein, a natural antioxidant in the carotenoid family, and beneficial fats that may aid its absorption.
Currently, we know of about 600 different carotenoids that exist in nature; lutein is one of only two (the other is zeaxanthin) comprehensively shown to help maintain eye health as we age.
It works by filtering out blue light which can damage the macula – the small area at the centre of the retina responsible for what we see straight in front of us, at the centre of our field of vision. The yellow colour of the macula comes from the lutein and zeaxanthin in our diets.
Macular damage, or age-related macular degeneration, is a leading cause of vision loss among people aged 50 and older and lutein supplements are often recommended to help maintain the thickness or density of the macular pigment.Researchers in the US have found that a daily use of avocado can help preserve the macula – the part of the retina responsible for our central vision.
According to them, avocados contain lutein – though at lower levels than are found in most supplements. Yet daily consumption doubled the density of the macular pigment compared to previous studies using supplements. It is believed that the fats in avocados aid bioavailability.
A supplemental finding was that the increase in macular pigment density was related to improvements in working memory and problem solving.
The small study, published in the journal Nutrients, involved 40 healthy adults aged 50 and older, who ate either one avocado each day or a control diet consisting of either one potato or a cup of chickpeas daily over a six month period.
Chickpeas and potatoes were selected as a control diet because they have a similar calorie content to avocados but contain a negligible amount of lutein and monounsaturated fats.
After six months, the scientists from the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University found that blood lutein levels in avocado group had significantly increased, by 25 percent compared to a 15 percent increase in the potato/chickpea-control group. However, only participants in the avocado group experienced significant increases in macular pigment density (MPD).
Lutein supplements typically contain 10-12 mg of lutein and 0.5 mg of zeaxanthin per day. Previous research by this same team found significant increases in MPD after four months of supplementation.
In contrast, avocados provided a lower daily lutein dose (0.5 mg) but, in this study, more than doubled the MPD compared to the supplement.
“This suggests that other components in avocado are particularly effective in the enrichment of neural lutein. The most likely components are monounsaturated fatty acids,” they wrote.
The study also had a bonus finding: the increase in macular pigment density was related to improvements in working memory and problem solving.
The researchers were not able to explain the finding but, earlier this year, data examining paediatric brain tissue suggested that 60 percent of the total carotenoids in the paediatric brain were lutein, even though lutein is only about 12 percent of the carotenoids in the average infant’s diet. This accumulation suggests that the brain has a preference for lutein.
Other studies have shown that consumption of lutein is linked to the preservation of what is termed the “crystallised intelligence” – essentially, the ability to use the skills and knowledge one has acquired over a lifetime.
Lead investigator, Jean Mayer, observed that a balanced diet including fresh avocados may be an effective strategy for health.
By: Kevin Nengia
Catholic Body Unveils New Morgue In PH
Our Lady Health Of the Sick, a charity arm of the Catholic Church, Port Harcourt Diocese, has opened a new morgue capable of housing 500 bodies.
The morgue was unveiled last weekend in Port Harcourt labelled Lazarus Home.
Aside preserving dead bodies, the facility will offer ancillary health services that will cover medical treatment and therapies.
The Hospital Administrator, Rev. Father Noel Nalelo told newsmen during the ceremony that the facility covers both social care and therapeutic services.
“ Our target is to compete with the best mortuaries in the state and country at large, “ Rev. Father Nalelo said.
He assured that their services will be open to the public but driven with the eye for international standards.
In his words, “ our motto is “ Dignifying the Dead. We pledge to treat and care for the bodies of the dead with utmost respect.”
The Rev father drew examples from the Bible citing the case of Lazarus where he was laid in a tomb where Jesus Christ came to raise him later.
As far as he was concerned, the morgue is built in such a way that dead bodies will not be treated with levity.
By: Kevin Nengia
