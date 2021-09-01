Crime/Justice
Chief’s Council Boss Rates Wike High On Security
The Chairman, Igwuruta Council of Chiefs, Chief Earnest Wosu has rated Governor Nysom Wike high over the steady security network of the state.
Wosu said this when he spoke in an exclusive chat with The Tide at the weekend in Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area.
He said that Governor Wike had so far, proven that he has the interest of Rivers people at heart.
According to him, the security network of the state has risen to a stable height where interlopers and crime merchants would be forced to have a rethink.
Wosu who also is the Eze Omu Wosu family in Igwuruta, pointed that people now sleep with both eyes closed both in his community and the entire state unlike in past administrations.
Concerning his community, he said that total peace enjoyed in the area recently was courtesy of the embracement of a local vigilante group code named OSPAC.
The Igwuruta Council of Chiefs Chairman, recalled how some criminal elements operating under various secret cult group terrorised the area before the advent of vigilante group.
He said that his town was now among the most peaceful in the entire state, as people go about their lawful business without any form of fear.
He also expressed regrets that some humans could abandon their normal lives and venture into crime.
For the communities who are yet indecisive about the issue of considering OSPAC as a security option, he said that they should so do in their own interest.
“Before this period, our tenants were packing out. People abandoned the land they bought due to insecurity, but toady, we have bounced back to live”, he said.
Meanwhile, he pointed out that such feat would not have been achieved without synergy between the Nigerian Police and the Igwuruta Council of Chiefs, as he urged all in the area to shun crime and embrace peace.
By: King Onunwor
Crime/Justice
Not Guilty
A plea of not guilty means you believe you have not violated the law. It also means that there was not sufficient evidence to determine that you committed the crime. Everyone charged with a criminal offence is presumed innocent, until proven guilty according to law in a public trial at which he has had all the guarantees necessary for his defence (Article II of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights).
The presumption of innocence is the legal principle in criminal cases that one is considered innocent until proven guilty. It is sometimes referred to by the latin expression Ei Incumbit protatio qui dicit, non qui negat (The burden of proof is on he who declares, not on he who denies). In many nations, the presumption of innocence is the right of the accused in a criminal trial. The burden of proof is on the prosecution, which has to collect and present enough compelling evidence to convince the trier of fact (ie the judge or magistrate), who is restrained and ordered by law to consider only actual evidence and testimony that is legally admissible. And in most cases lawfully obtained that the accused is guilty beyond reasonable doubt.
In practice, the presumption of innocence is animated by the requirement that the government proves the charges against the defendant BEYOND A REASONABLE DOUBT. This due process requirement is a fundamental tenet of our criminal justice system. It is contained in statutes and judicial opinion like Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which provides that every person who is charged with a criminal offence shall be presumed innocent until he is proven guilty. This provision of the constitution has been grossly violated by members of the Nigeria Police Force who in discharge of their duties have arrested peaceful protesters and subject them to inhuman treatment without a court of competent jurisdiction, declaring them guilty of any crime. A good reference is last Saturdays #Occupy Lekki Toll Gate# protest.
In the past and now, some suspects have been paraded as armed robbers in various media when they are yet to be declared guilty of the crime they were suspected of, by a court of competent jurisdiction. Under the administration of justice in Nigeria an accused person is presumed to be innocent. In most jurisdiction, across the globe, prosecutions are not allowed to predicate their allegation on mere suspicion. There must be an overwhelming evidence. It follows therefore that the prosecution must prove each element of a crime to which an accused is charged beyond reasonable doubt. In State V. Ajayi (2016) LPELR 40663 (SC), Okoro JSC at Page 50 held thus:
“It is trite that in criminal proceedings, the onus is always on the prosecution to establish the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt and the prosecution will readily achieve this result by ensuring that all the necessary and vital ingredients of the charge or charges are proved by evidence. See Yango Vs COP (1992) 4 SCNJ113, (1992) LPELR – 3528 (SC), Uche Nilliams V. the State (1992) 10SCNJ 74. It must be noted that under our system of criminal justice,an accused person is presumed innocent until he is proved guilty and the burden of proof is always on the prosecution. See Okputuobiode & Ors, V. The State (1970) All NLR 35, (1970) LPELR – 2524 (SC).”
In spite of plethora of cases in this regard many have suffered undue hardship, molestation and harassment before they are charged to court.
Today Nigeria ranks as one of the countries with the lowest respect for the rule of law. Our democracy is laughable, because the baseline requirement for democracy anywhere in the world is respect for the rule of law, which we no longer have. God help us.
By: Nkechi Bright-Ewere
Crime/Justice
Conflicting Decisions Of Court Of Appeal On Stamp & Seal
Whether where there is an NBA seal on a Court process, the name of counsel whose name is in the seal as the signatory on the document/process must be ticked; effect of failure
“The said Amended Statement of Claim as it were, has the names of four counsel listed thereon with one signature appended on the right-hand side of the first-two names to wit: J. B. Ifer, Esq. and V. S. Asen, Esq. In the very recent decision of this Court inMaina vs. EFCC (2020) 2 NWLR Pt. 1708, pg. 230 at 251-252, it was no doubt held per Abundaga, J.C.A., that: “Where a Court process has affixed to it, the seal of the Legal Practitioner who prepared it in line with Rule 10(1) of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2007, it is otiose to tick the name of the counsel whose name is in the seal as the signatory on the document or process.”
Consequent upon the foregoing and on a careful perusal of the seal and stamp affixed on the appellant’s Motion upon which the Amended Statement of Claim was brought in as a process of the Court, it is clear that the said Stamp bears the name of “Ian Solomon” who in turn is listed as the 3rd counsel in the line-up of counsel on the said process. The impression thereby created is that “Ian Solomon” prepared the Amended Statement of Claim. Be that as it may, this position to my mind, would still not obliterate or dispense with the need to tick or tie the signature to the particular counsel who prepared the process, and as enunciated in the earlier decision of Oyama vs. Agibe (2015) LPELR-40600(CA). The need to tick or tie the signature or contraption remains indispensable, given the fact that most law firms operate in partnership of more than one counsel. In such circumstances of multiple partners or counsel as has played out in the instant case, the processes filed in Court by such firms cannot have the Seal and Stamp of each of those counsel in the firm. Rather, the process can only accommodate one NBA Seal and Stamp which invariably may not belong to the very counsel that prepared the said process. For a firm with only one counsel, the need to tick or tie signature to name of the counsel may not arise.
However, in the case of multiple counsel in the firm, the need of specificity of the counsel who prepared such process, cannot be overemphasized. To this end, the needed identification will be met by way of ticking the name of the particular counsel that prepared the process. Furthermore, and in order to authenticate the process, the signature or contraption as it were of the said counsel must be appended on the process, in such a manner that the Court will not be left in doubt as to the owner of the signature. In order to achieve this clarity and avoid confusion, the signature of the particular counsel shall be linked to its owner.
This mode of linkage has always been achieved by the age-long practice of ticking. As it is in the instant case, the Court is still left to speculate as to who, between J. B. IFER, ESQ., V. S. ASEN, ESQ., and SOLOMON IAN, ESQ., specifically prepared and filed the process in Court, since the particular owner of the signature is not identifiable. Notwithstanding the Seal and Stamp affixed thereon, the process could have been signed by any of the first-two counsel, beside whom the signature is appended. What I have tried to say so far is that, the affixing of NBA Seal and Stamp alone, without proper identification of the particular counsel out of multiple counsel in a firm, who prepared and filed a process in Court, still leaves the Court to speculate. For proper identification therefore, and without prejudice to the affixing of the NBA Seal and Stamp, the counsel’s name ought to be ticked also.
Besides that, the apex Court in a plethora of authorities which include SLB. Consortium vs. NNPC (2014) 3-4 MJ.S.C., 145 at 146 – 151, Ratio 1 thereof, made it clear that all processes filed in Court are to be signed as follows: “First, the signature of counsel which may be any contraption. Secondly, the name of counsel clearly written. Thirdly, who counsel represents. Fourthly, name and address of legal firm …” See further the authorities ofCitibank (Nig.) Ltd. vs. Titan Energy Ltd. (2018) LPELR-4464(CA); Nweke vs. FRN. (2018) LPELR-460033(CA); Daniel vs. INEC.&Ors. (2015) LPELR-24566(SC); Ewukoya vs. TajudeenBuari (2016) LPELR-40492(CA) at 9 – 12 (D-B); Bank of Industries Ltd. vs. Awojugbagbe Light Industries Ltd. (2018) LPELR-43812(SC); Min. of Works & Transport, Adamawa State vs. Yakubu (2013) All FWLR (Pt. 694) 23, 27-28; and Bello vs. Adamu (2013) All FWLR (Pt. 671) 1582, 1881, Ratio 1. It follows from the foregoing that either way, be it an originating process such as a Writ of Summons or any other process such as the Statement of Claim, once it is a process meant for use in Court, it is desirable that the signature of the specific Legal Practitioner who prepared same or that of the Claimant as the case may be, is appended thereon in order for such a process to attract validity.
While a document devoid of the maker’s signature would be rendered invalid and of no consequence, a process like the Amended Statement of Claim which has an unidentifiable signature appended thereon, can only be said to be irregular. This is to say that, the Amended Statement of Claim such as the one in the instant case wherein three counsel, as already enumerated above are contending for one signature or contraption, cannot but be deemed to be irregular and voidable as opposed to being void. ?
Furthermore, a Statement of Claim, unlike a Writ of Summons and a Notice of Appeal, is not an Originating Process for which its defect will go to the root of the matter. Reliance is placed on the recent case ofHeritage Bank Ltd. vs. Bentworth Fin. (Nig.) Limited (2018) 9 NWLR Pt. 1625, page 420 at 434, paras. B – C, wherein our noble Eko, J.S.C., brought home the fact that: “Whether an irregularity renders a process void and not voidable depends on the type of irregularity. An irregularity affecting an originating process is a fundamental irregularity that goes to the roots.
The Statement of Claim is not an originating proces …” (Underlining mine for emphasis). Given the foregoing pronouncement in gold of the Supreme Court, it follows that the appellant’s Amended Statement of Claim which sole defect touches on who, out of four listed counsel signed same, ought not be viewed as a fundamental defect and so capable of rendering same void. There is a signature on the process no doubt, just that the Court cannot pin-point the particular counsel out of the four that signed same.
Aside from the confusion of who out of the four counsel signed the process, there is nothing on record to suggest that any of them is not a legal practitioner as envisaged by Sections 2(1) and 4 of the Legal Practitioners Act, 1975. In other words, any of the four listed counsel is qualified to sign the process and indeed the same was signed by one of them. It is worthy of note that the accepted or adopted practice, is for the signature to sit on top of the name of the signatory and in the case of multiple or listed number of counsel as is obtainable in firms of legal practitioners, the ticking of the name of the particular signatory.” Per CORDELIA IFEOMA JOMBO-OFO, JCA (Pp 9 – 15 Paras B – C)
Anyanwu Wrote from Enugu State
By: King Onunwor with Reports from C.K. Anyanwu Esq.
Crime/Justice
Rivers CP Urges Officers To Emulate Retiring AIG
Amid surmountable challenges, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday has urged police officers to emulate the outgoing Zone 16 ,Assistant Inspector General of police, AIG Austin Agbonlahor
CP Eboka said police would overcome its surmountable challenges when citizens show more support and appreciation to the sacrifices officers make in the course of duties
The Rivers state CP made the remark during the send off /60 birthday Anniversary of the outgoing AIG zone 16 on Sunday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital
CP Eboka urged officers to emulate Austin whom he described as a refined officer whose wealth of experience and knowledge had been a source of inspiration
He pointed out that his former boss, AIG Agbolahor had been handy to advised him in carrying out his duties effectively, describing him as exceptional officer whose contribution and impact to the force will be greatly missed.
While thanking God for successful retirement after 35 years of service.
CP Eboka further assured that the police would not relent in their duties of protecting lives and property despite evil imagination of few elements.
In his remark, the celebrant, AIG Austin Agbonlahor said he remained grateful to God for successful completion of service.
AIG Austin said he lacked words to thank God for his benevolence upon him and his family
He said since 1988 he joined the police till date God had been awesome hence the double celebrations.
AIG Austin said although he is retired but not tired, encouraging other officers to put in their best in the service to the country
In her speech, Woji Divisional police Officer, SP Henrietta Eboka lauded AIG Agbolahor for his commitment and selfless service to safeguard Zone 16 during his tenure
SP Henrietta said while it was germane to appreciate and recount his noble contributions in ensuring that residents of both Rivers and Bayelsa enjoy peaceful environment, the public should as well support the force in the fight against crime
Earlier, the zone 16 Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Kevin Lafieye said her joy knew no bound for the successful and fruitful retirement of her boss.
CSP Kevin said she is thrilled because her boss retired alive aside the enormous challenges
She said successful completion of his course after 35 years calls for joy.
Also speaking, former Rivers State Police image maker and current Chief Superintendent of police in charge of administration zone 16 Yenagoa, CSP Rita Inoma-Abbey has described out going AIG zone 16 as a teacher, counsellor and boss.
CSP Abbey said his wealthy of experience and things he has taught officers like her will be utilised maximally even in his absence
Former Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer said retiring alive was the dream of every officer, thanking God for his contributions in the force/
