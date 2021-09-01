Niger Delta
Bayelsa Tasks Pharmacists On Local Production Of Medicine
The Bayelsa State Government has challenged the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) to embark on research for the production of quality medicines to meet the healthcare needs of the country.
The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the charge when the Bayelsa State branch of PSN paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.
In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor described the pharmaceutical industry as an essential sub-sector in the healthcare service delivery system of the country.
He, however, noted that the PSN had only been focusing on regulation of the pharmacy profession and welfare of its members at the expense of conducting research and the production of drugs.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who expressed concern at the over-dependence on foreign drugs for healthcare services, observed that the organisation was dissipating too much energy on condemning alternative medicine practice in the country.
He pointed out that although alternative medicine practitioners had created some problems, it is also true that the efficacy of their medicines in curing some ailments had been established.
The Deputy Governor called for the immediate setting up of a pharmaceutical research unit in the state Ministry of Health and the Department of Pharmacy at the state-owned Niger Delta University to undertake clinical research.
Condemning quackery in the profession, Senator Ewhrudjakpo said many pharmacy outlets in Yenagoa and elsewhere in the state do not maintain the right and prescribed temperature to preserve their drugs, which affects their potency.
Consequently, he urged the health ministry to work closely with the PSN in the area of monitoring and supervision to check unwholesome pharmaceutical practices in the state.
”The role of pharmacy in medicine, no doubt, is key. But sometimes due to either self-interest or delusion, we leave this our status and begin to hover in areas that are not our traditional areas.
“Unfortunately, over the years the pharmaceutical society and the pharmacy profession seem to be focusing on one direction. I think you are not doing enough in terms of encouraging the manufacturing of Nigerian-made drugs.
“I mean a situation where all coagulants and other necessary components were strictly obtained as a result of research in Nigeria. That seems to be lacking.
“In addition to this, we still have this tendency of pulling down ourselves. And when you operate in that kind of environment, it is not possible for anybody to grow.
“Our reliance on foreign drugs is a major issue, which is the reason why we are not looking at local capacity. Our traditional medicine practitioners or alternative medicine practitioners may not be doing right thing.
“But I think we have used so much energy trying to condemn alternative medicine than trying to do anything from it. Instead of antagonising alternative medicine practitioners, let us see how we partner with them and see what we can pick out of what they are doing”, he said.
Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Bayelsa State branch of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Pharmacist Ronari Charles, solicited the support and partnership of the state government in organising the 2021 World Pharmacists Day in the state billed for next month.
The PSN Chairman also requested the state government to provide logistical support for routine pharmaceutical inspections and the recruitment of more pharmacists at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa

Edo, BOI Unveil Fund For 50,000 Entrepreneurs
The Edo State Government and the Bank of Industry (BOI) have unveiled a Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) development fund worth N2billion to support entrepreneurs in the state.
The fund was launched during a citizens’ engagement session organised by the Edo State Skills Development Agency, also known as Edo Jobs, held at the Government House in Benin City.
Speaking at the event, Governor Godwin Obaseki said: “The Bank of Industry (BOI), which is a reliable partner, is here today to launch the MSME fund. The initial amount is N2billion. Edo State Government provided N1 billion, while BOI provided the other N1 billion, making it N2 billion, with an attractive interest rate.”
“In addition, we have a N165 million fund, as part of the first tranche from the Edo State Government. It will be made available to small businesses, which are currently domiciled in our production hub, to support and encourage them to grow their businesses.
“BOI had the capacity and resources to support this kind of programme. From this N2 billion fund, we estimate that we can impact as many as 50,000 businesses in Edo State. We have other facilities with other institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This is a start-up fund, as we expect it to continue to grow: If you start with N50,000, now and when you do well tomorrow in your business, you will need N200,000.
“Borrowing is part of business, provided you continue to grow.”
The Governor assured that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, his administration remained committed to improving the livelihoods of the people and creating opportunities for the youths to thrive.
He stated: “We have continued to create opportunities for Edo youths as our administration is open, transparent and competent in all we do. We urge Edo people to trust us, as all the opportunities that we present are real, and life-transforming for Edo people.”
On his part, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, BOI, Mr. Olukayode Pitan, said that “in a quest to grow and develop MSME businesses in the country, the Bank has resolved to continue to collaborate with existing enterprises, as well as reputable local and international partners.
“This MSME fund is aimed at providing business loans to enterprises located within the state, while the second fund is the N165m Edo Production Hub Fund, financed by the Edo State Government. The Edo Production Hub Fund is managed by the BOI and is to support businesses located within the state-owned production hub.”
Later, the governor and his team, as well as his guests were, also taken on a guided tour of the Edo Production Hub. They also commissioned the new Bank of Industry Building in Benin City.

FRSC Gets Obaseki’s Support To Reduce Mishap
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government will work with the Federal Road Safety Corp to reduce road accidents across the 18 local government areas of the state.
He said this during a courtesy visit by the FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone 5 Headquarters, Assistant Corp Marshal Andrew Kumapayi, at the Government House, in Benin City.
He said: “We will continue to work hard to improve our road networks. We will build the roads to reduce risks of accidents. We get very worried when we see ghastly road accidents arising from road users.
“We want to assure you that we take the lives of citizens very seriously. We also understand our unique location in terms of transportation in the country. Transportation is one of our top priorities.
“The traffic flow to the east, north and south makes Edo one of the busiest states in terms of vehicular movement. That is why we will ensure we have a very strong collaboration with you and we want to thank you for your support to our traffic agency.
“We will need more capacity building, training and planning to stabilise traffic flow.”
Earlier, the Assistant Corp Marshal, Andrew Kumapayi, commended the governor for the assistance the command is enjoying under his leadership, adding that his visit was in respect to ensure safety of road users in the state.
He also stated that he had a target of reducing road crashes in the zone.

Hausa Traders, Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Delta
Uneasy calm has engulfed residents of Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State as Hausa traders and Fulani herders in the area on Monday engaged in a bloody clash at the popular Hausa Market along Benin-Warri road, Amukpe.
Witnesses said that no fewer than 10 persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the ensuing pandemonium and were rushed to different hospitals in the area.
Some wooden shops at the market were also destroyed in the clash, which resulted into a massive gridlock, with many motorists hurriedly abandoning their vehicles by the roadside and fleeing for safety.
It was gathered that the two warring groups started engaging in a superiority battle last Sunday night after a Hausa boy from one of the Northern states was reportedly stabbed by a Fulani herder in the bush, and he rushed home with injuries.
Angered by the stabbing, the Hausas in the market, especially those of Nasarawa origin, were said to have hurriedly mobilised and attacked the Fulani herdsmen settlements in the bush.
But the Fulanis reportedly fought back, allegedly with dangerous weapons, a development which resulted in the battle that got even people running for their lives.
Meanwhile, Police operatives from the Sapele Police Station, led by CSP Harrison Nwaboisi, have waded into the incident by mobilising security to strategic locations with a view to dousing the tension and preventing further damage.
Commenting on the incident, a trader at the market, Ibrahim Umoru, told journalists that the crisis erupted after an Hausa boy was stabbed by a Fulani man because he was allegedly found around their camp.
“Maybe he (Fulani man) thought the boy came to steal from them. He did not ask why he (the boy) was there. The matter came to us this morning and we can’t just sit there and watch them attack us every time. We want to tell them that we are not fools,” the Hausa trader stated.
A Fulani herdsman who spoke with newsmen on the condition of anonymity blamed the Hausas for the clash, but did not elaborate.
The acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright, could not be reached for comment on the incident as of the time of filing this report.
