Army Clarifies Helicopter Fire On Bonny River

The Rivers State Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi, has called on the staff of the state judiciary to cultivate the habit of acquiring further knowledge, through workshops, training in order to improve on their job performances and service delivery.

Justice Amadi made this call while declaring open a two- day workshop organised for staff of the state judiciary with the theme , “Repositioning the Staff of the State Judiciary for Effective Service Delivery,” held at the main auditorium of the State High Court in Port Harcourt, Monday.

The state chief judge described the registrars, assistants and other categories of staff of the judiciary as important and integral part in the judiciary administration, saying that they play a very crucial role in the administration of justice service delivery in the society.

He averred that the essence of the workshop was to equip them for the task ahead and improve the standard of their job performances and service delivery in line with the present administrations core mandate which centred on effective service delivery.

According to him, their duties and responsibilities are very important, as no court or courts can function without the registrars and other categories of staff.

“You are all aware of your roles, no court can function without registrars, assistant registrars and other support staffs.

“ I decided to revive this training and workshop because of the enormous role you play in justice delivery. If you do not know what you are to do in the job, how can you control your subjects, because if you allow your subjects to know more than you and be the ones to teach you the job, then you will lose the confidence and cannot to exercise control over them. Therefore, you all must take the workshop serious so as to improve yourself. “he stated.

Justice Amadi, however, told them that computer literacy will be one of the conditions for promotion in the judiciary, saying that the world is moving, leaving the old analog fashion and has fast embraced digitalization.

“Today most states’ judiciary write examination before promotion, though such principles were in practice here before now, however we shall reintroduce the practice again.” he stated.

Earlier in his address, the Acting Chief Registrar of State High Court, David Davis Ihua-maduenyi thanked the chief judge for approving the workshop, adding that in doing so, the chief judge has demonstrated his passion and commitment in repositioning the state judiciary for service delivery.

Ihua-maduenyi explained that the essence of the workshop was to involve the staff to key in to the various programmes, efforts and commitment laid out by the present administration to reposition the judiciary for better service delivery to the public

“The workshop is to explain all these goals so that staff will be ready for the task ahead, every staff is called to service. The workshop will be practical and interactive to enhance job performance and effective service delivery,” he stated

He used the opportunity to assure the chief judge of the resolve by the judiciary staff to support his administration’s quest to reposition and move the state judiciary forward.

By: Akujobi Amadi