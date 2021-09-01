Rivers
Again, Gunmen Kill Two In Ogoni Community
Some unidentified gunmen in the wee hours of last Sunday invaded Ka-Bori Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, killing, two persons.
An indigene of the area who craved annonimity told newsmen that the victims were two females and a male.
One of the females and male victims reportedly died on the spot.
The other victim was rushed to a medical facility where she is currently receiving treatment.
The natives have in the meantime, accused people of Kono- Boue Community of complicity in the attack.
The natives said security agencies had moved into the community to restore normalcy even as no arrest had been made.
Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of Kono-Boue Community Development Committee (CDC),Golden Nwibakpo, has described as untrue insinuations that his people were responsible for the attack.
Mr Nwibakpo in a telephone interview said his community had been deserted and his people are roaming about in Bori and did not have the time to plan such an attack.
The image maker of Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), is yet to react.
Army Clarifies Helicopter Fire On Bonny River
The Nigerian Military has admitted that its combat helicopter shot at a local cargo boat, popularly known as ‘Cotonou Boat’, but clarified that the boat was suspected to be conveying illegally refined petroleum products along the Bonny River.
A statement signed by the Director of Defence Information, Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr disclosed that the Air Component of the Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) carried out the attack while providing air support to ground troops engaged in clearance operations in the incident area.
“The Air Component of the Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) received reports from ground troops, who were on clearance operations but encountered resistance at the point of encounter.
“On receiving the report, a combat helicopter was despatched to provide close air support mission along the Cawthorne Channel.”
The statement said the helicopter, upon accosting the ‘Cotonou Boat’ which was being escorted by two speedboats on high speed, fired warning shots to dissuade the crew of the boat from hostile action but was fired at by the crew and had to engage it accordingly.
“The helicopter encountered an illegal oil bunkerers’ boat popularly called “Cotonou Boat”. The boat which was being escorted by two speedboats was suspected to be carrying illegally refined oil products in large drums along the Channel in the direction of OPDS patrol boats.
“On sighting the boat, warning shots were fired to dissuade the crew from hostile action. The crew fired back at the helicopter and the boat was engaged accordingly.
“The two speedboats detached from the convoy at high speed, leaving the “Cotonou Boat” which was neutralised. The helicopter later went after the two speedboats but was unable to track it. The suspects are still at large and a manhunt has been sent out to apprehend them.”
The defence headquarters reiterated that the military “remains a professional institution that operates in line with best practices through the application of the rules of engagement and code of conduct”.
It further asserted that, “It is also positioned to protect the populace rather than victimising them,” adding that “efforts by anyone to protect criminality by disparaging the actions of the military in preventing economic sabotage and other sundry crimes need to be condemned by all”.
Recall that the media space was awash with reports of an attack on unarmed civilians travelling in a local cargo boat on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from Port Harcourt to Bonny Island, with two of the victims telling journalists that their boat was attacked along the Bonny River near the Dawes Island (Dutch Island) fishing settlement in Okrika Local Government Area of the State.
According to one of the victims, Awwal Rufai, the military helicopter dropped one of its occupants via a rope, who checked the boat and was later pulled back up into the aircraft, which flew off and later resurfaced and dropped to about 500 meters above sea level and opened fire on them but flew off again when they cried out for help.
“Between 1:30 and 2pm a chopper was seen around that area, it came around the first time, went back, came back again the second time and left. The third time it came around, it dropped a rope from the chopper and a personnel was seen coming down from the chopper into the boat and later went back up, next thing they opened fire and started shooting at us.”
NAFDAC Warns Against Patronising Drug Hawkers
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has warned against patronising drugs hawkers.
The agency also decried abuse of codeine drugs and self medication.
Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, gave the warning during flag-off of the Agency’s seven- day Awareness Campaign in Port Harcourt.
Adeyeye cautioned against the use of kerosene tanker to load groundnut oil and the danger of using potassium bromate to bake bread.
The message of the director general which was delivered by the Agency’s South South Zonal Director, Subulade Isijola also warned against the use of sniper to preserve any type of food or to keep flies away from meat, saying that the chemical in the sniper could be dangerous to human health.
He emphasised on the dangers of transfer and consumption of excessive oil, use of formalin on food and its associated health hazards and low level of exclusive breastfeeding practice by lactating mothers and its associated health hazards.
According to Prof. Adeyeye, the sensitisation became necessary to promote health of the people, intensify and expand the scope of the informal and formal behaviour change communication strategies in order to reach the vulnerable communities especially at the grassroots.
The Tide reports that representatives of Pharmaceutical Organisations, Nigerian Custom, Road Sefaty, Civil Defence, Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Civil Society Organisations, Community Leaders amongst others, were present at the flag-off awareness campaign.
Rivers Chief Judge Tasks Staff On Training, Job Improvement
The Rivers State Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi, has called on the staff of the state judiciary to cultivate the habit of acquiring further knowledge, through workshops, training in order to improve on their job performances and service delivery.
Justice Amadi made this call while declaring open a two- day workshop organised for staff of the state judiciary with the theme , “Repositioning the Staff of the State Judiciary for Effective Service Delivery,” held at the main auditorium of the State High Court in Port Harcourt, Monday.
The state chief judge described the registrars, assistants and other categories of staff of the judiciary as important and integral part in the judiciary administration, saying that they play a very crucial role in the administration of justice service delivery in the society.
He averred that the essence of the workshop was to equip them for the task ahead and improve the standard of their job performances and service delivery in line with the present administrations core mandate which centred on effective service delivery.
According to him, their duties and responsibilities are very important, as no court or courts can function without the registrars and other categories of staff.
“You are all aware of your roles, no court can function without registrars, assistant registrars and other support staffs.
“ I decided to revive this training and workshop because of the enormous role you play in justice delivery. If you do not know what you are to do in the job, how can you control your subjects, because if you allow your subjects to know more than you and be the ones to teach you the job, then you will lose the confidence and cannot to exercise control over them. Therefore, you all must take the workshop serious so as to improve yourself. “he stated.
Justice Amadi, however, told them that computer literacy will be one of the conditions for promotion in the judiciary, saying that the world is moving, leaving the old analog fashion and has fast embraced digitalization.
“Today most states’ judiciary write examination before promotion, though such principles were in practice here before now, however we shall reintroduce the practice again.” he stated.
Earlier in his address, the Acting Chief Registrar of State High Court, David Davis Ihua-maduenyi thanked the chief judge for approving the workshop, adding that in doing so, the chief judge has demonstrated his passion and commitment in repositioning the state judiciary for service delivery.
Ihua-maduenyi explained that the essence of the workshop was to involve the staff to key in to the various programmes, efforts and commitment laid out by the present administration to reposition the judiciary for better service delivery to the public
“The workshop is to explain all these goals so that staff will be ready for the task ahead, every staff is called to service. The workshop will be practical and interactive to enhance job performance and effective service delivery,” he stated
He used the opportunity to assure the chief judge of the resolve by the judiciary staff to support his administration’s quest to reposition and move the state judiciary forward.
By: Akujobi Amadi
