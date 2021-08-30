Voters Registration: Yiaga Solicits Support For INEC

A civic society organisation labelled as YIAGA Africa has enjoined the public and citizenry to support the Independent National Electoral Comission (INEC)in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

In a statement last weekend by State Coordinator and Focal Point Officer, Obinna Ebogidi, the body called for patience as the electoral body improves on its servers to cover the pressure observed from the exercise.

The call is coming at the heels of state-wide monitoring of the exercise by the organisation as it deployed 23 Local Government supervisors who are currently serving as stationary observers in the 23 INEC Registration centers on Rivers State.

It said, “They have been reporting to each of the centres on designated days and have been monitoring the process very closely.”

The body observed that the exercise so far had challenges as a result of poor network and connectivity issues, especially within the first two weeks of commencement of the in-person registration.

“Yet we have noticed appreciable improvement in access to the portal and the speed with which it now takes to conclude individual registrations and issue a slip,” it added.

It noted that the challenge was not peculiar to Rivers alone as Yiaga Africa’s observers across the country even those stationed at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja also registered same complaints particularly within that period.

The statement further said “As an organization, we anticipated there will be some toothing hitches, especially as INEC has only just deployed the INEC Voters Enrolment Device (IVED) for the first time, and to replace the Direct Capturing Device which was fraught with irregularities.”

Meanwhile,Yiaga Africa has commenced its pre-election observation of Anambra state ahead of the November 6 governorship election in the state.

In a statement, Director of Programs, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, said that the organisation would be tracking and reporting pre-election activities for the immediate response of stakeholders through, its ‘Watching the Vote (WTV), citizens’ election observation project.

According to Mbamalu, through the observation, Yiaga Africa would also be tracking the efficacy of the role of major election stakeholders, early warning signs and any form of incidents that can hinder the successful conduct of the elections.

“This will enable us to share the information with recommendations to respective stakeholders in the Anambra election.

“Pre-elections observation findings will also be shared with the public via various channels of communication, including social media.

“The pre-election observation builds on the observation of the political party primaries and the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the state.

“ The ‘Watching The Vote’ project has trained and deployed Long Term Observers (LTOs) across all 21 local government areas of the state,’’ she said.

Mbamalu said that as part of its comprehensive pre-election observation efforts, the WTV pre-election observers would also observe issues related to the activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

She identified some of the activities to include recruitment and training of ad hoc personnel, identification of polling units, meeting with stakeholders, voter education and information campaigns and the collection and distribution of Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

The Yiaga Africa official also said the pre-election observation would also include activities relating to security agencies and incidents capable of undermining the electoral process; voter information campaigns by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

“Also, as political parties launch their campaigns across the local government areas, our Long Term Observers will be tracking campaigns and rallies associated with various political parties.

“Observers will also observe adherence to Covid-19 guidelines, as well as the level of citizens’ education on the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 virus.

“WTV pre-elections observers will also observe and report issues relating to hate speech campaigns, intimidation and harassment of any electoral stakeholder and attacks on media or INEC officials.’’

Government’s restrictions on political activities or unjustifiable military deployments into the state, would also form part of the pre-election observation, which would enable Yiaga Africa to verify and report this information to the relevant authorities for proper action, Mbamalu said.

She added that periodically, Yiaga Africa would release its pre-election observation reports to stakeholders, especially INEC, security agencies and the general public.

By: Kevin Nengia