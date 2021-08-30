Politics
Voters Registration: Yiaga Solicits Support For INEC
A civic society organisation labelled as YIAGA Africa has enjoined the public and citizenry to support the Independent National Electoral Comission (INEC)in the ongoing voter registration exercise.
In a statement last weekend by State Coordinator and Focal Point Officer, Obinna Ebogidi, the body called for patience as the electoral body improves on its servers to cover the pressure observed from the exercise.
The call is coming at the heels of state-wide monitoring of the exercise by the organisation as it deployed 23 Local Government supervisors who are currently serving as stationary observers in the 23 INEC Registration centers on Rivers State.
It said, “They have been reporting to each of the centres on designated days and have been monitoring the process very closely.”
The body observed that the exercise so far had challenges as a result of poor network and connectivity issues, especially within the first two weeks of commencement of the in-person registration.
“Yet we have noticed appreciable improvement in access to the portal and the speed with which it now takes to conclude individual registrations and issue a slip,” it added.
It noted that the challenge was not peculiar to Rivers alone as Yiaga Africa’s observers across the country even those stationed at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja also registered same complaints particularly within that period.
The statement further said “As an organization, we anticipated there will be some toothing hitches, especially as INEC has only just deployed the INEC Voters Enrolment Device (IVED) for the first time, and to replace the Direct Capturing Device which was fraught with irregularities.”
Meanwhile,Yiaga Africa has commenced its pre-election observation of Anambra state ahead of the November 6 governorship election in the state.
In a statement, Director of Programs, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, said that the organisation would be tracking and reporting pre-election activities for the immediate response of stakeholders through, its ‘Watching the Vote (WTV), citizens’ election observation project.
According to Mbamalu, through the observation, Yiaga Africa would also be tracking the efficacy of the role of major election stakeholders, early warning signs and any form of incidents that can hinder the successful conduct of the elections.
“This will enable us to share the information with recommendations to respective stakeholders in the Anambra election.
“Pre-elections observation findings will also be shared with the public via various channels of communication, including social media.
“The pre-election observation builds on the observation of the political party primaries and the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the state.
“ The ‘Watching The Vote’ project has trained and deployed Long Term Observers (LTOs) across all 21 local government areas of the state,’’ she said.
Mbamalu said that as part of its comprehensive pre-election observation efforts, the WTV pre-election observers would also observe issues related to the activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
She identified some of the activities to include recruitment and training of ad hoc personnel, identification of polling units, meeting with stakeholders, voter education and information campaigns and the collection and distribution of Permanent Voters Card (PVC).
The Yiaga Africa official also said the pre-election observation would also include activities relating to security agencies and incidents capable of undermining the electoral process; voter information campaigns by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).
“Also, as political parties launch their campaigns across the local government areas, our Long Term Observers will be tracking campaigns and rallies associated with various political parties.
“Observers will also observe adherence to Covid-19 guidelines, as well as the level of citizens’ education on the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 virus.
“WTV pre-elections observers will also observe and report issues relating to hate speech campaigns, intimidation and harassment of any electoral stakeholder and attacks on media or INEC officials.’’
Government’s restrictions on political activities or unjustifiable military deployments into the state, would also form part of the pre-election observation, which would enable Yiaga Africa to verify and report this information to the relevant authorities for proper action, Mbamalu said.
She added that periodically, Yiaga Africa would release its pre-election observation reports to stakeholders, especially INEC, security agencies and the general public.
By: Kevin Nengia
Enugu Assembly Assures On Collaborating With Other Arms
The Enugu State House of Assembly, has given the assurance that it will continue to collaborate with other arms of the government to actualise the dreams of the forefathers.
The Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, stated this in a statement released on Friday in Enugu to mark 30 years since the creation of the state.
He said that the event called for celebration in appreciation of God’s goodness in the state.
Ubosi stressed that the state had firmly maintained its place as the administrative and industrial nerve centre of the Eastern region through the concerted efforts of successive administrations in the state.
He revealed that the seventh Assembly under his leadership had initiated and passed people-oriented bills, motions and resolutions, which had helped to sustain the peace and progress in Enugu State.
According to him, the impressive developmental stride being recorded is because of the active support of the people of the state and that should not be taken for granted.
“Our sincere appreciation must also go to our fore fathers who made sacrifices and were resolute in their struggles to achieve the creation of Enugu State.
“These men of honour and great minds which posterity will forever remember as the founding fathers of Enugu State are: Chief Christian Onoh, Igwe Charles Abangwu, Igwe John Nwodo and Chief Enechi Onyia.
“Others are Justice M. U. Obayi, Chief P. C. Ndu, Chief Dan Ogbobe, Chief D. O. Nnamani, Igwe Edward Nnaji, Igwe Udemgaba Maduka, HRH Justice Eze Ozobu, Justice Achi Kanu, and other heroes and heroines.
“The creation of Enugu State 30 years ago, therefore, birthed excitement and sense of accomplishment for all the Wawa speaking people of Igbo land.
While wishing the citizens well in the celebration, the Speaker said the administration of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had kept faith with the dreams and aspirations of its founding fathers.
‘I’m Still An Active APC Member’
Former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole, says he is still an active member of the party, in spite of his removal from office.
Oshiomhole said this when he spoke with newsmen on the sidelines of the fundraising and investiture of Mrs Victoria Unuoarumi as the 10th President of Rotary Club of Maitama, Abuja.
He said although an Appeal Court had voided his removal from office, he had chosen to sleep on his right on the matter.
“The court judgement was delivered on July 2, 2020 about two weeks after I was removed from office. I decided to make it public because I saw many commentaries suggesting that people were not aware that the case was dismissed. It was over a year that the case was dismissed.
“Initially I was not bothered, but when I saw the way commentators were talking on the issue, I realised that they were apparently not well informed that the case was dismissed.
“I said I should let the world know about it and we published it,” Oshiomhole who was also the chairman of the event said.
He said however, that he had no regret leaving as APC chairman.
“I have no regret leaving as APC chairman.
“Let me repeat what I said shortly after the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC was dissolved, when I spoke with journalists then.
“I said then that regardless of the legality or illegality of the issue, I accepted what happened in good faith and I remain committed to doing whatever I can to support the party.
“Am still active in all APC activities and I don’t think that I needed to be a chairman to be of relevance.
“I didn’t join the party to become chairman, I joined in order to form an alternative platform capable of kicking PDP out of power and that objective was achieved.
“It doesn’t matter the way things have gone. The primary purpose was not for me to be APC chairman,” Oshiomhole said.
The former national chairman expressed optimism that Nigeria would hold a hitch-free general elections in 2023.
“I have hope for 2023. God will not forsake a nation of 200 million people in 2023, our democracy has come to stay, although it’s not perfect, a couple of things could be done to strengthen it.
“I believe that God in his infinite mercy will help Nigeria to sustain its democracy and guide us, as we move towards 2023 and the country will go forward.
“I want all of you to realise that I always make this point, because Nigeria is much bigger than the total sum of the problems bedevilling it. So am an optimist, “ he said.
Earlier in her acceptance speech, Unuoarumi promised to strive hard to take the club to the next level.
“I am indeed humbled and immensely grateful to all members of our great club for finding me worthy to serve them. It is with great joy and humility that I accept to serve as the 10th President of our great club.
“As a servant leader, I pledge to work with my fellow teammates and volunteers in selfless service to take our club to the next level,” she said.
The Tide source reports that some distinguished Nigerians were honoured at the event for their numerous contributions towards the development of the country.
They included Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, Minister for State for FCT, Dr Edwin Clark, Sen. Sani Ahmed, Chief Lawrence Ojemeni, former FCT Minister Aliyu Modibbo, Chief Sanni Felicia, Dr Joy Okoro and Mr Yusuf Ali.
Aregbesola Is My Brother – Osun Gov
The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, says members of ‘The Osun Progressives,’ a factional group within the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, are not speaking the mind of his predecessor and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, regarding his reelection.
Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Saturday, said having worked for the success of Aregbesola’s eight-year reign, there was no reason Aregbosola would not support his reelection bid.
According to Omipidan’s statement, Oyetola spoke at the weekend while featuring on a live radio interview as part of the activities to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the creation of Osun State.
The governor was answering a question on the activities of some chieftains of TOP, who are claiming to be Aregbesola’s loyalists.
He said, “Well, those people – I’m not too sure about the people that have been saying that they are saying his (Aregbesola’s mind). I believe he (Aregbesola) is my brother and I believe at any point in time, he wants my success because I worked very hard for eight years for his own success as well.
“If people are saying that (that they won’t support me) I’m not too sure they are telling the story from his (Aregbesola’s) own heart. He remains my brother. They are not speaking his mind. Like I said, I don’t see why he would not be willing to support me if the people say they want me.
“Talking about issue of second term, my attitude is to deliver on what I am currently doing. I don’t want to be distracted. It is service to the people. If the people believe that they want me to continue, so be it. It is not a desperate situation.”
Meanwhile, the wife of Osun State governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, has implored tertiary institutions of learning in the country to be involved in the campaign against gender-based violence.
Mrs Oyetola, who spoke at the inauguration of the Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, declared that the state government had stepped up its legal framework for the elimination of all forms of sexual harassment and gender-based violence.
Speaking further in a statement by Olubunmi Badiora of Osun State Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, she said, “The challenges of gender inequity has been with the society since ages and draped with all forms of practices that perpetuate and sustain gender inequity.
“The practices tend to foster in boys the unsubstantiated idea that being male confers superiority over the girls and many men grow up with this idea which get infused into society.”
The OAU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede, said the varsity Senate had approved the revised Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy since April 2020.
