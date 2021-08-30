The Challenge Of Flooding In Ubie Kingdom

The season of rain is here, so also is the threat of flood. For some years now, especially since 2012, some communities in Rivers State especially those in flood-prone areas have been having sleepless nights over perennial floodings in their areas for this year as signs of flooding are very ominous especially going by the heavy down pour these days.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NIMET) had early this year, predicted serious flooding in some states in the country including Rivers State. For Rivers State, the agency had said eight local government areas will be heavily impacted while the rest will be mild as far as flood was concerned.

The eight local government areas are Ahoada West, Ahoada East, Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas as well as Abua/ Odual.

The rest are Andoni, Opobo/Nkoro, Gokana and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas.

For the people of Ubie Kingdom in Ahoada West Local Government Area, it is no longer news that another devastating flooding is on the way.

Ubie Kingdom with over 23 communities is located along the Orashi River.

Sources within the Kingdom told The Tide that since 2012, Ubie Kngdom and other Kingdoms in the Orashi region of Rivers State have experienced series of devastating flooding.

The Kingdom has lost lives, property of inestimable value, as well as its economic value in the scheme of things.

According to the source, farmlands have been washed off by flood, buildings destroyed while hunger and starvation have become the lot of the people.

The Tide also learnt that since help is not coming from anywhere, the people have decided to take their destinies in their hands.

Meanwhile, a cross section of residents of communities in the area who spoke in an interview with The Tide on the issue said several people have been displaced by flood in the area since 2012. They said none of them had received any support from any quarters as far as flood incidence was concerned in the area.

They, however, blamed the Federal Government for abandoning the communities to their fate.

According to the Eze Igbu Ubie of Ubie Kingdom, Okpokiri, no Eze Augustine Maxwell Okpokiri no support in form of relief materials has been given to the people by the Federal Government.

Eze Okpokiri said his people have lost their farmlands and buildings to the flooding, adding that even last year, one life was lost.

He said even economic activities have been stalled, adding that farmers have started harvesting their crops and selling them at give away prices for fear of them being destroyed by the flood.

The Ubie monarch said hunger is staring his people in the face, stressing that the people need the support of the government.

Okpokiri also advised the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to ensure that relief materials get to the right people.

Also speaking, Eze Nelson .B. Okwa, the traditional ruler of Ekamini Ubie Kingdom, said his people are experiencing hardship as a result of perennial flooding in the area.

“The suffering is very much. We don’t know whether we belong to this country, whether the Federal Government is to take care of us or whether we belong to our own. “For now, there is no way out”, he said.

Eze Okwa said thousands of his people are struggling to survive after the devastation caused by last year’s flooding.

“As I,m telling you now, go to my house, go to my village, you will see the communities’ farmlands are in problem”.

He also said people are deserting the communities because of the disaster.

The community leader however absolved the Rivers State Government of blame, adding that the Federal Government should be solely held responsible as far as rehabilitation of flood victims is concerned.

Also speaking, Chief Jonah Odoyi from Ombo Community said his people are not happy, adding that since 2012, the area has experienced severe flooding on annual basis.

By: John Bibor