Environment
The Challenge Of Flooding In Ubie Kingdom
The season of rain is here, so also is the threat of flood. For some years now, especially since 2012, some communities in Rivers State especially those in flood-prone areas have been having sleepless nights over perennial floodings in their areas for this year as signs of flooding are very ominous especially going by the heavy down pour these days.
It would be recalled that the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NIMET) had early this year, predicted serious flooding in some states in the country including Rivers State. For Rivers State, the agency had said eight local government areas will be heavily impacted while the rest will be mild as far as flood was concerned.
The eight local government areas are Ahoada West, Ahoada East, Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas as well as Abua/ Odual.
The rest are Andoni, Opobo/Nkoro, Gokana and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas.
For the people of Ubie Kingdom in Ahoada West Local Government Area, it is no longer news that another devastating flooding is on the way.
Ubie Kingdom with over 23 communities is located along the Orashi River.
Sources within the Kingdom told The Tide that since 2012, Ubie Kngdom and other Kingdoms in the Orashi region of Rivers State have experienced series of devastating flooding.
The Kingdom has lost lives, property of inestimable value, as well as its economic value in the scheme of things.
According to the source, farmlands have been washed off by flood, buildings destroyed while hunger and starvation have become the lot of the people.
The Tide also learnt that since help is not coming from anywhere, the people have decided to take their destinies in their hands.
Meanwhile, a cross section of residents of communities in the area who spoke in an interview with The Tide on the issue said several people have been displaced by flood in the area since 2012. They said none of them had received any support from any quarters as far as flood incidence was concerned in the area.
They, however, blamed the Federal Government for abandoning the communities to their fate.
According to the Eze Igbu Ubie of Ubie Kingdom, Okpokiri, no Eze Augustine Maxwell Okpokiri no support in form of relief materials has been given to the people by the Federal Government.
Eze Okpokiri said his people have lost their farmlands and buildings to the flooding, adding that even last year, one life was lost.
He said even economic activities have been stalled, adding that farmers have started harvesting their crops and selling them at give away prices for fear of them being destroyed by the flood.
The Ubie monarch said hunger is staring his people in the face, stressing that the people need the support of the government.
Okpokiri also advised the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to ensure that relief materials get to the right people.
Also speaking, Eze Nelson .B. Okwa, the traditional ruler of Ekamini Ubie Kingdom, said his people are experiencing hardship as a result of perennial flooding in the area.
“The suffering is very much. We don’t know whether we belong to this country, whether the Federal Government is to take care of us or whether we belong to our own. “For now, there is no way out”, he said.
Eze Okwa said thousands of his people are struggling to survive after the devastation caused by last year’s flooding.
“As I,m telling you now, go to my house, go to my village, you will see the communities’ farmlands are in problem”.
He also said people are deserting the communities because of the disaster.
The community leader however absolved the Rivers State Government of blame, adding that the Federal Government should be solely held responsible as far as rehabilitation of flood victims is concerned.
Also speaking, Chief Jonah Odoyi from Ombo Community said his people are not happy, adding that since 2012, the area has experienced severe flooding on annual basis.
By: John Bibor
Environment
Climate Change: FG Hails UNDP Over Support On Investment, Financial Flow
The Federal Government has hailed the United Nations Development Programme’s commitment to support the country in developing Investment and Financial Flow (I&FF) to effectively address climate change adaptation and mitigation.
Dr Mohammad Abubakar, Minister of Environment, disclosed this in Abuja, while inaugurating Nigeria’s Long-term low emission Vision to 2050, Investment/Financial Flow Assessment Reports and Pledging Conference to support Youth Innovation for Climate Actions in Nigeria.
Abubakar said that the I&FF was for the purpose of conducting an assessment to determine the costs of climate change measures and potential sources of investment funds.
He said that the I&FF document would serve as a guidance note for government agencies as well as private sectors undertaking climate actions.
The minister added that by using the I&FF methodology, countries could determine how to organise investment and financial flows efficiently.
According to him, the UNDP is supporting the ministry to developing the I&FF, towards achieving the global commitment in order to properly map resource mobilisation.
“The I&FF is also to aid decision makers to recognise the need for solid information on current and future climate change-related investments and financial flows, as well as their timing, sources and investment entities.
“The purpose of this meeting is to give an update on the progress we have made as a country in our global commitments towards reducing Green House Gas emissions (GHG) under the UNF CCC process.
“We have submitted the 2021 revised Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), under the Paris Climate Agreement, to which most of your MDAs made tangible contributions.
“This new submission has recommitted Nigeria to reducing emission by 20 per cent unconditionally but with a slight increase from 45 per cent to 47 per cent conditionally by the year 2030,’’ he said.
The minister said that through the NDC Partnership Climate Action Enhancement Package, the 2050 Pathways supported the ministry to develop its first Nigeria Long–Term Vision 2050.
“The support is as an initial and first useful step towards designing Long Term–Low Emission Development Strategies (LT-LEDS).
“The support provides Nigeria the forum to discuss the opportunities and challenges that may arise in terms of a cleaner, more dynamic, and more sustainable growth model.
”The process also provides the options for the country to implement a less carbon-intensive model of economic development in the face of decreasing global reliance on fossil fuel energy for development practices.
”It is hoped that this vision will promote sustainable development and guarantee a climate proofed economy through multi-stakeholders’ engagement across multiple sectors,’’ he said.
Abubakar said that Nigeria was committed to empowering citizens by engaging in climate actions, through youth engagements, education, training, public awareness, public participation, public access to information and international cooperation.
He commended the youth for their tremendous input into promoting climate actions, adding that the efforts must be encourage at all levels across the country.
“As we launch the National Youth Climate Innovation Hub Reports, pledges and support are expected in all forms to optimise the energy and creativity of the Nigerian youth and make the innovative hub fully functional.’’
Chief Sharon Ikeazor, Minister of State for Environment, said that Nigeria was committed to fulfilling its pledge to combat climate change along with the international community through the Paris Climate Agreement.
Ikeazor said that undertaking such determination would require significant investment from both domestic and international sources with end-to-end contributions from private and public sectors.
“To appreciate the size of the investment that will be required for climate change mitigation and adaptation measure.
“Nigeria, through support from the UNDP, hired experts which included Climate Change Scientists, Data and Statistical Analysts, Economists and Financial.
“The team was tasked with the assessment and analysis of the expected Investment and Financial Flows (I&FF) to achieve the emission reduction targets.
“According to assessment which provides an estimation of costs on capital investment, operations, maintenance, and other financial requirements towards achieving this task albeit starting from a base year of 2015 to 2030 which put the figure required to be 547,035 billion dollars.
She said that the amount was needed to implement priority actions such as ending gas flaring by capturing and commercialising flared gas by 2030.
She said it was also for switching the use of power generators running on premium motor spirit and automotive gas oil towards Liquefied Petroleum Gas/Compressed Natural Gas.
The minister said that it was also for increasing renewable energy generation up to 13GW for grid, mini-grid and off grid connections by 2030.
She said that one of the goals of the government was to incentivise climate actions, creating economic value from the adaptation and mitigation actions that would be undertaken by the public and private sectors.
Environment
Minister Tasks Women, Youths On Open Defecation
Women and young people are key change agents towards ending open defecation practice in the country, the Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu has said.
Adamu, who said this at the unveiling of the Youth-Led Total Sanitation (YLTS) Strategy, noted that mainstreaming this category of persons was central to the country’s fight towards ending open defecation by 2025.
According to him, the formal launch of the YLTS strategy puts the youth on the frontline and emphasising their roles in reversing the ugly trend.
He said the theme, ‘The Role of Young People in Making Nigeria Open Defecation Free by 2025’, was apt and also a deliberate call to action by stakeholders in harnessing the young people towards achieving the target.
The minister while appreciating the Presidency for showing keen interest in the Water and Sanitation sector, noted that this was a collective desire to change the narrative of Nigeria’s open defecation status.
“I wish to reiterate the fact that open defecation pollutes the environment even as it poses a great threat to the entire population and the dignity of the human person.
“Therefore, our youths are a key resources not only in the clean Nigeria campaign initiative, but also in other aspects of our engagements.
“The need for awareness creation and mass sensitisation on the adoption of good sanitation and hygiene practices became imperative so as to maximise the benefits’’.
Adamu said the ministry had fostered partnerships with the National Orientation Agency and the Organised Private Sector on Water and Sanitation for scaling up sanitation and hygiene in Nigeria.
The partnership with NOA, the minister said was done with the use of Communication Orientation and Mobilisation Officers to disseminate key messages of the Clean Nigeria campaign.
Executive Director, Youth Water Sanitation and Hygiene Initiative Africa (YOUTHWASH), Mr Nature Obiakor, said the body was working and campaigning for right and access to potable clean water and sanitation.
According to him, the partnership to promote youth participation in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programs in Nigeria, is a deliberate one as they have the zeal and passion as tomorrow’s leaders.
Environment
Flood Displaces 2,000 People In Adamawa – SEMA
The Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), says no fewer than 2000 people have been affected by flood within a week across the state.
Dr. Mohamed Sulaiman, the Executive Secretary of the agency told The Tide source on Wednesday in Yola that 227 houses and 300 farmlands were also destroyed by the flood.
According to him, 850 of the victims and 161 houses were in Duhu district of Madagali Local Government Area.
He said that the people were displaced by heavy rains on Tuesday, which caused serious damages to farmlands and houses.
Sulaiman recalled that between Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, more than 150 farmlands and about 66 houses were also destroyed by flood in Lababiri village, Shelleng Local Government Area.
“In less than a week, the agency has recorded two heavy floods where about 227 houses, 300 farmlands and over 2,000 people were affected in the state,” the executive secretary said.
He assured that the agency and other sister organisations were working to offer assistance to the affected communities.
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Facebook To Launch Digital Wallet This Year …As Glo Launches Mobile TV
- Business3 days ago
CBN Threatens To Prosecute Forex Policy Defaulters
- Business3 days ago
Telecoms: Nigeria’s Data Usage Rises By 202% In Three Years
- Sports3 days ago
D’Tigers Beat Mali In Afrobasket Opener
- Sports3 days ago
Latifat Tijani Wins First Gold At Tokyo Paralympics
- Sports3 days ago
CCL Campaign: Coach Faults Disjointed NPFL Calendar
- Sports3 days ago
Eguma: Rivers United Is Set For New Season
- Sports3 days ago
Paralympic Games: Nigeria Suffers Heavy Losses In Table Tennis