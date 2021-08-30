Business
SAN Berates FG For Setting Up Committee On Open Grazing
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Norrison Quakers, has berated the Federal Government for setting up a committee on open grazing encroachment, describing it as an affront on the states.
The legal luminary said the Land Use Act has vested the ownership of lands in each state on the state governor and as such the Federal Government cannot talk about the extent or level of encroachment on grazing routes by the states.
Quakers who disclosed this while reacting to the recent committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari on grazing encroachment, during an interaction with journalists at the weekend, said the only land the President has control over is the FCT, being the federal capital and seat of government.
According to him, it will be difficult for the Federal Government to resurrect past grazing routes, since the Land Use Act has vested the ownership of lands on the state governors.
“Constituting a committee to review 368 grazing sites across 25 states is to put the government of the Federation on collision course with the states. The resurrection of grazing routes by the President is an open challenge to states that have outlawed open grazing, because the implication of the grazing routes is an endorsement of open grazing.
“The decision of the Governor of Benue State to seek judicial intervention is in order. The general disposition of the Federal Government to the states is worrisome.
“We have as it were a federal structure and not unitary. It is imperative for the judiciary to step in now and resolve this legal logjam before it assumes a dimension that might threaten our corporate existence.
“As a country even though there are festering problems already threatening our nation, the right thing should be done. So, let Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State take up this issue in court.
“If the grazing sites had long been abandoned as equally reported, it is possible the sites have been so encroached that it may not make sense chasing the encroachers to reopen the sites, particularly given the opposition from some host states.
“In areas where the sites are still available, I doubt that the Federal Government will want to force open grazing in the face of opposition.
“Open grazing policy will result into a myriad of legal and socio-political issues, and ultimately unnecessary confrontation between the Federal Government and the states”, he said.
By: Corlins Walter
Dubai: Emirates Extends Flights Suspension From Nigeria Till Sept 5
For the second time, Emirates Airlines has extended the suspension of flights from Lagos State and Abuja airports to Dubai till September 5, 2021.
The Dubai-based carrier had earlier announced that it would suspend flights from Nigeria to Dubai till August 28.
Emirates said passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any of its flights bound for Dubai.
Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates yesterday announced the extension of suspension of Nigeria flights until September 5.
“Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai”, the airline said, adding that affected flight bookings have been cancelled.
“If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to Covid-19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with your booking office or us to make new travel plans,” the airline said.
Travellers were encouraged to continue monitoring the airline’s official website for updates and flight availability.
This is the second time the Emirates Airlines will extend flight suspension from Nigeria to Dubai.
It will be recalled that on June 19, the Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management had announced the resumption of flights from Nigeria after several months of a ban in line with the country’s Covid-19 protocols.
In the statement released via the UAE government official website, travel protocols were also provided for inbound passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India.
In the statement, Nigerian passengers were required to “present a negative test result for a PCR test taken 48 hours prior to departure.”
The statement added that, “The negative PCR test certificate should carry a QR Code and the test must have been conducted by labs approved by the Nigerian Government. Passengers must also undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai”.
The decision which was meant to be effective by 23rd of June was, however, reversed by Emirates Airlines in a statement via its official website on June 21, 2021.
“In line with government directives, passenger flights to and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) are suspended with effect from 21 June 2021 until further notice.” the statement read.
Confusion As Disco Announces Tariff Increase, NERC Silent
There was confusion at the weekend over the increase in electricity tariff after a document allegedly released by Eko Electricity Distribution Company claimed that the power sector regulator had approved tariff hike.
In the document, with reference 023/EKEDP/GMCLR/0025/2021, dated August 25, 2021, it was alleged that the Disco officially informed its customers on the decision of upward tariff adjustment effective from September 1, 2021.
“The increase will be reflected on the energy bill for October 2021, which will represent energy consumption for September 2021,” the Disco allegedly stated.
In the notice to power users with meters, the Disco allegedly said, “For metered customers with internal vending arrangements, we urge you to adjust the rates accordingly to reflect the new tariff increase as released by NERC.”
Although Eko Disco later denied the document, it had allegedly informed its customers earlier that the NERC had directed Discos to increase tariff beginning from September 1, 2021.
But the Managing Director, EKEDC, Adeoye Fadeyibi, denied the document in a public notice which he personally signed last Saturday.
He said, “Our attention has been drawn to news making the rounds in the media from unsubstantiated sources of a planned adjustment in electricity tariffs.
“Eko Electricity Distribution Plc would like to inform the general public to disregard all such reports not emanating from the management or the company’s website – www.ekedp.com.”
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) was yet to react to this development as at the time of filing this report.
Also, all efforts to get the response of its spokesperson, Usman Arabi, proved abortive.
FAAN Unveils Service Charter To Stakeholders
As part of efforts to enhance effective service delivery, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria(FAAN) has unveiled the authority’s service charter to stakeholders in the aviation and cargo industry.
FAAN, in a statement made available to aviation correspondents, last Friday, said the unveiling of the service charter, which was performed by the Managing Director, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, last Thursday, was a new beginning in the aviation industry.
“The service charter demonstrates our commitment to providing quality service, communication and support for quick service delivery.
“We are dedicated in promoting a culture of openness, accountability and would equip our staff to be customer-centric and prioritize safety,” the FAAN boss said.
According to him, efforts must be put into challenging questionable acts in the authority’s service delivery.
Yadudu also hinted of the upgrade and equipment that will be installed at the airports to enhance safety, security and quick service delivery.
He noted that self-service was becoming increasingly prevalent with many of the world’s major airports already implementing it in one form or the other.
He, however, appealed for the understanding of the travelling public in areas that seem not to suit their comfort, promising that FAAN is making efforts towards ensuring a seamless facilitation.
By: Corlins Walter
