Rivers
RIWAMA Arrests Six Persons For Violating Sanitation Laws
The Monitoring Team of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA),has arrested six persons for dumping construction/building wastes on the median of Market Road in Rumuomasi area of Port Harcourt, in the early hours of last Friday.
The Sole Administrator of RIWAMA, Bro. Felix Obuah, who disclosed this in a statement, condemned the unwholesome practice of dumping construction/building wastes at the median of roads, stressing that such actions not only sabotage the efforts of the Agency but also destroy the aesthetic beauty of the roads.
Bro. Obuah said the six sanitation defaulters were caught in the act while littering the median of the road with construction/building wastes, long after the approved dumping hours of 6pm to 12 midnight.
“In the early hours of today, some unpatriotic persons, bent on sabotaging the activities of Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, emptied into the road and on the median of Market Road, Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt, large volume of debris, mainly construction/building wastes, and defaced the beauty of the road, contrary to sanitation laws of Rivers State”, Bro. Obuah said, adding that the arrested persons would be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.
Bro. Obuah regretted that the activities of these unpatriotic persons were geared at frustrating the good efforts of the Agency, but assured that RIWAMA remained resolute and would not be deterred by activities of these individuals whom he described as destructive elements.
Rivers
Banigo Eulogises Harry
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, says the late Alabo (Dr) Ombo Clinton Odibo Tom Big Harry, was a very patriotic Nigerian and illustrious son of Rivers State, who contributed much to the development of Nigeria and Obuama, his hometown.
Banigo made this assertion during the funeral service in his honour at the African Church, St John’s Parish, Obuama on Saturday.
According to the Deputy Governor, when Alabo (Dr) O.C Tom Big Harry was in the NNPC, he ensured that there was a good representation of the Rivers people in various positions, where he could have influence and made sure that the local content was observed to the best of his ability, stressing that he was a devout Christian who was an epitome of humility, honesty and diligence in the things of God.
Banigo, who urged Christians to intensify their faith and commitment to the work of God said at this time and season, the people of God must be watchful and prayerful, adding that with what is happening around the nation, Christianity seems to be endangered.
”This is a time for the Christian Church in Nigeria to come together and unite, no matter the denomination. The Lord will continue to build His Church in this nation and no gates of hell wherever they shall come from, external or internal, shall prevail,” Dr Banigo said.
Rivers
IAUOE Suspends Students Over Cultism, Illegal Possession Of Guns
The authorities of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port-Harcourt, have suspended three students for alleged possession of guns and cultism.
Their suspension is pending the outcome of the investigation of their cases by the Students’ Disciplinary Committee of the institution.
The students are Nwankwo Sunday Gift with matriculation number : UE/2018/POL. SC/B.Sc.ED4/0852 of the Department of Political Science for unlawful possession of a locally made pistol.
He also attempted to dispossess his fellow student of his mobile phone at gunpoint.
Okwe Michael Amaogechi, with matriculation number U/2019/5848 of the Department of Guidance and Counselling for unlawful possession of a locally made pistol and attempted robbery of his fellow student’s mobile phone at gunpoint.
The third student is one George Thank God Tamunoimana, with matriculation number: UE/2018/COMP/B.Sc.ED4/0201 of the Department of Computer Science.
He was said to have attacked and caused bodily harm to one of his fellow students with his gang members, who are suspected to be cultists.
The students have been handed over to the Special Investigations and Intelligence Bureau of the State Police Command for further investigation.
Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, who confirmed the development, said the names of the students have been submitted to the Department of State Services (DSS) for profiling.
He equally advised students to stay out of trouble and concentrate on their academic pursuits.
Rivers
Group Tasks Govts, Firms On Human, Business Rights
Nigeria Government, business companies, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and communities have been charged to work towards the tenets of human and business rights as stipulated in the United Nations Guiding Principles of 2011.
Speaking during a two-day training programme organised by Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre in collaboration with Oxfam, one of the resource persons, Programme Lead: Even It Up Campaign Oxfam International in Nigeria, Mr Henry Ushie, called for open civil space to give room for citizens’ contributions in the country, so as to make economy more physically responsible and beneficial to all.
Ushie stated that Oxfam was committed to works that would make women more active in decisions that concern them, particularly with oil and gas facility, adding that over time Oxfam realised that women were not involved, as such not active in decision making.
“At the training programme today, we have a ratio of 60:40 women to men, this is deliberately done to see how we can bring women up to stage.
“As we know, vulnerability has the face of a woman and so we want to see how we can build women’s capacity and their confidence and provide the enabling environment and platform for them to be able to engage stakeholders within the oil and gas sector, have their voices heard and demand for accountability.
“So that women are included in decisions that concern them directly at their own level and ensure that there was adequate inclusiveness in the kind of projects and services that women need at various levels,” Ushie added
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana.
