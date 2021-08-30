Featured
PDP NEC Fixes Elective Convention In Abuja, Oct 30
The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved Abuja as venue for the party’s elective national convention scheduled for October 30 and October 31.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this while reading the resolutions of the party’s 92nd NEC meeting held, last Saturday, in Abuja.
Ologbondiyan said that the NEC would also meet on September 9, to review nominations and adopt zoning of national offices of the party.
“NEC has resolved that Abuja will be the venue of the PDP national elective convention slated for October 30.
“NEC will meet on September 9, to approve the various nominations into the respective national convention committees.
Ologbondiyan said that the party remained united and working assiduously toward removing the All Progressives Congress (APC) by 2023.
He urged members to continue to make personal sacrifices in the overall interest of the party.
“The NEC urges Nigerians to take a cue from our deliverables in our respective states as a sign of the improvements that our party wishes to deliver when elected in 2023
“NEC is confident that the PDP has earned the trust of Nigerians once again and our party will do better when given the opportunity to lead the nation.”
Ologbondiyan said that NEC condemned the harassment and intimidation of media outfits as a ploy to stifle freedom of speech.
Earlier in his remarks at the opening of the meeting, the acting National Chairman of PDP, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, said that the various interventions in the party leadership crisis were yielding desire results.
Akinwonmi said the meeting was to discuss the party’s forthcoming elective national convention proposed for October 30.
Akinwonmi appealed to party leaders and members to resist every attempt to sow disunity among them, urging everyone to work together to salvage the country.
“You are aware of the series of activities of our leaders to foster cohesion in the party. I am pleased to announce to you all that those interventions are yielding desired results.
“Let me say clearly that Nigerians are looking up to PDP to salvage this country,” Akinwonmi said.
He decried the various challenges facing the country including insecurity, banditry, kidnapping, as well as unemployment and lost value of naira, saying something must be done to address the challenges.
In his remarks, the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, pledged the commitment of the forum members to continue to deliver dividends of democracy to their states and loyalty to PDP.
Tambuwal, while commending various interventions into the party challenges by leaders and elders, called for unity among members.
He said that while challenges, disputes and disagreements are part of life and politics, what was important was how they were resolved.
He stated that all mechanisms were activated to resolve all PDP issues.
“We shall continue to hold and remain together because we are the hope of the people of Nigeria and Nigerians are looking forward to PDP and we cannot afford to fail them.
“The challenges are quite many and it is important for us to continue to work together as a family.
“We are going into warfare and we must go to warfare in unity and as a family, you cannot win if you are divided.
“So, let’s not lose hope. We must remain focused with our eyes on the ball. And we shall, by the grace of God, score that goal,” Tambuwal said.
The Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, said it was now clear to everyone that PDP was united and moving forward.
Abaribe urged Nigerians to give PDP their votes in 2023 to return the country to the path of greatness.
He pledged that PDP caucus in the Senate would continue to work in the best interest of the party and the nation.
“We will continue to fight, to make sure that any law that is obnoxious, any law that does not give us freedom, any law that seems to circumscribe your freedom in Nigeria, we will never agree with that law,” Abaribe said.
On his part, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said Nigeria should no longer be in doubt of the PDP’s sense of patriotism and commitment to get Nigeria moving again.
“We are being taken aback by the APC government and we have shown to Nigerians that when we are trusted again and we will do even much better than we had done before,” Abubakar said.
He said that PDP in crisis was better and more efficient.
“If you look at PDP, it has the most experienced people in this country, whether in the executive wing, whether in the legislature, whether in party administration.
“We have the most experienced and most competent individuals in this party.”
The Chairman, Board of Trustees, Sen. Walid Jibrin, who commended the votes of confidence passed in him by the board members, said PDP was now more strengthened than ever before.
The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, said the commitment of PDP leaders demonstrated that the party would always summon any challenge that came its way.
Elumelu, who was represented by Hon Gideon Gwani (Kaduna State), urged party members to sheath their swords, reconcile their differences and jettison all personal interests and lead by example through all efforts that will give hope.
“I am sure that a new government of our party can return our nation to the path of peace stability and progress.”
At the meeting were PDP governors, NEC members, BoT members, National Assembly caucus and states chairmen.
Featured
New Electricity Tariff Takes Off, Sept 1
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to increase their tariff with effect from September 1, 2021.
The highly revered body said the directive to increase tariff was contained in a document it obtained.
It said the document, obtained over the weekend, had it that the NERC has given the energy distributors the leverage to charge a service-based tariff.
This was contained in a letter, titled: “Tariff Increase Notification.”
The document, with reference number, “023/EKEDP/GMCLR/0025/2021,” dated August 25, 2021, showed that Eko Electricity Distribution Company officially informed its customers on the decision of upward tariff adjustment effective from September 1, 2021.
The energy distributor informed its customers that “the increase will be reflected on the energy bill for October, 2021, which will represent energy consumption for September, 2021”.
Informing its metered customers on the development, the company said, “For metered customers with internal vending arrangements, we urge you to adjust the rates accordingly to reflect the new tariff increase as released by NERC.”
The commission’s spokesman, Dr. Usman Arabi, neither received the calls nor replied the text message of inquiry.
Besides, the General Manager, Corporate Services of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Oyebode Fadipe, did not receive calls for inquiry.
Fadipe did not also respond to the text message as at the time of filing this report.
Featured
NDLEA Nabs Drug Baron With 87 Pellets Of Cocaine
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a drug kingpin, Mr Ibeh Ejike, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, for ingesting 87 pellets of cocaine.
The NDLEA spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi, said the 41-year-old suspect was arrested, last Wednesday, upon his arrival on board an Ethiopian Airline flight 911 from Kigali via Addis Ababa.
He said the suspect was taken in for secondary check during which he tested positive to ingestion of illicit substance.
“While under observation, he excreted 87 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.884 kilograms.
“Ibeh, who imports clothes for sale, hails from Owerrizikeala village in Orumba Local Government Area of Anambra State,” Babafemi said.
Also, Lagos-based drug dealer, Eze Okorie, has been arrested following the interception of 4.15 kilograms of methamphetamine consignment going to London, the United Kingdom.
Babafemi said the drug was intercepted at the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Ikeja, on August 13.
He said the drug was concealed in tins of tomato branded ‘sunripe’ and packaged for the driver of a freight forwarding company to deliver at the airport export shed for onward movement to the UK.
“Though the freight company’s driver was initially arrested, follow up investigations and subsequent sting operation led to the arrest of the kingpin behind the consignment.
“Okorie was arrested at his Coker, Surulere, Lagos, home on Wednesday, August 25. He hails from Isu village in Onicha LGA, Ebonyi State,” said Babafemi.
Babafemi also said the raid of drug joints continued across the states in the last week, and that one Anietie Attauba was arrested at Idundu community, Cross River State with 9.9 grams of cocaine.
He added that a 23-year-old Joy Odey was picked up in Nassarawa Bakoko Area of Calabar Municipality LGA on Friday, August 27 with 500grams of skunk.
“On the same day, one Ugwuanyi Basil was arrested at AK Divine Park, Harbour Road, Calabar with 2.6kg of cannabis; 10.33grams of cocaine and 30ml of swinol,” he said.
The NDLEA spokesperson said operatives of the FCT Command of the agency also intercepted a Hiace bus conveying bags of cannabis, and 30 parcels of skunk.
This, he said, was cumulatively weighing 310 kilograms along Abaji-Gwagwalada Expressway, where another 32kg of tramadol was equally seized on the same day.
“In Anambra State, operatives also raided the Onitsha Main Market, Marine Line on Thursday, August 26, with the support of soldiers.
“Recovered during the raid were: 50kg of cannabis; 150grams of meth and 27.6grams of cocaine. One of the dealers, Moses Obiahu was arrested,” he said.
Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, Brig-Gen Buba Marwa (rtd), as commending the resilience of the officers and men of the NAIA, MMIA, Anambra, Cross River and FCT commands of the agency.
He charged them and their colleagues across the country to intensify the ongoing offensive action aimed at cutting off availability and accessibility to illicit drugs in all parts of Nigeria.
Featured
Rivers, 27 Others Submit #EndSARS Panels’ Reports To NEC
Rivers State and all 27 other states that established judicial panels following the #EndSARS protests last year have now completed the assignment, except Lagos State’s panel which will conclude later in October.
The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed this, yesterday, at the virtual National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.
The Vice President further stated that eight states have turned in their reports and Council looks forward to discussing them in full at its next meeting.
This was among resolutions reached at the end of the Council’s 119th meeting, presided over by the Vice President.
The virtual meeting also had state governors, ministers, and senior government officials in attendance.
Speaking on the consideration of the panel reports, Osinbajo said already, the eight states of Abia, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ondo, and Rivers, have submitted reports of their respective panels, while Lagos State has also submitted an interim report.
Other highlights of NEC, yesterday, include: Excess Crude Account which stood at $60, 855,153.31 as at 13 July, 2021.
Stabilization Account: N30,757,901,458.81, Development and Natural Resources Account stood at N33,891,412,441.85.
The Special Adviser, Social Investment, Mrs Maryam Uwais, presented a memo to acquaint council on the at-risk children programme.
Her assignment was to facilitate programmes that will ensure the integration of at-risk children and young adults by creating opportunities for skills and empowerment to reduce their vulnerabilities.
