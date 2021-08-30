Maritime
One Million TEU Containers Move From Lagos Ports Annually – BOAN
The Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN), says no fewer than one million TEUs of containers and about 500,000 metric tonnes of general cargo move from Lagos ports on annual basis.
President, BOAN, Edeme Kelikume, disclosed this during the first Annual Conference of the association in Lagos.
He said the operators plan to double the figure “given the desirable enabling environment and support of all stakeholders”.
Kelikume said commercial barging of cargo from the port has its teething challenges, noting that its members have contributed to reducing perennial gridlock on the port access road by taking some volume off the road.
“BOAN as an Association has become a child of necessity with the objectives of sustaining the barging industry as well as organising the activities of its members in a professional and efficient manner owing to the emergence of barging as a viable compliment and alternative to road transportation, particularly in the wake of the perennial traffic gridlock along the Apapa port corridor which had resulted to our nation losing huge earnings due to port congestion and poor vessel turn around”, he said.
The President listed regulatory, navigation, infrastructural and human capacity as some of the challenges militating against commercial barging operations in the country.
He said in spite of the challenges, “the future looks very bright for the industry to rise up to the occasion of contributing and revamping of our economy by improving the maritime sector and boosting revenue earning especially in the export sector, as the nation prepares to take full advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA)”.
Kelikume called on the government to urgently embark on the removal of hazardous wrecks from the waters, as well as provide navigational aids to ensure safety and smooth sailing of barges at all times.
He urged the operators to carry out their activities in line with the laid down rules and regulations that govern the operations.
“We are all aware that barge operation serves as efficient means of transport to move containerized cargoes from the port in Lagos to designated points through barges using waterways”, he said.
Maritime
NPA Set To Regulate Barge Operations In Ports
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), says it will soon come up with a regulatory standard on all barge operations in the nation’s ports.
NPA said the regulation is under a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), which must be complied by all operators effective September 1, 2021.
Acting Managing Director, NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, disclosed this during an interactive session with members of Barge Operators of Nigeria (BOAN) in his office, recently.
Koko said the Authority was poised to review the modalities for the registration of barge operating license with emphasis on operators meeting the minimum safety standards of their barges.
He said failure to meet this requirement would place a ban on operators from using the channel.
“Under the new set of regulations, an electronic call-up system is being developed for deployment of barge operations in which barges would remain at their anchor until they are called to pick or discharge cargo.
“This is aimed at streamlining their movements to reduce congestion and possible threat to ocean going vessels”, he explained.
Koko also said that the NPA had set out to capture a comprehensive profile of all barge operators meant to highlight the carriers’ corporate name, to make for easy identification, especially in line with efforts to check the deployment of dilapidated barges that are in poor state and do not meet the minimum standards for barges and tugboats.
According to him, “it is a new era in barge operations and all operators are required to key into this regulatory provisions”.
Koko also told the barge operators that the government has instituted a binding tariff scheme payable to NPA as well as to the operators.
“There would be a harmonised interactive session (berthing meetings) between the barge operators and the relevant designated port managers for specific areas where information sharing would be prioritised accordingly.
“These meetings are envisaged to create a forum where illegal barge and jetty operators would be identified and stopped”, Koko said.
Maritime
MWUN Condemns Attack On Bonny Passenger Boat
The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Rivers State Chapter, has condemned the recent military helicopter attack on Bonny passenger boat that claimed the lives of innocent passengers.
Many people also sustained injuries during the attack.
The union described the attack as unnecessary, saying it is unacceptable for armless passengers and driver who were on their legitimate duty to be shot by the military personnel.
Trustee, Dockworkers, MWUN, Rivers state Chapter, Comrade Harry Waite, stated this while condemning the unlawful attacks on the passenger boat by the military.
Harry regretted that the military helicopter instead of chasing sea pirates that were terrorizing the waterways, decided to shoot at innocent civilians that were on a lawful duty.
“The passengers were doing their lawful duty when the military helicopter opened fire at them, killing and injuring the occupants”, he said.
He urged the military to go after the Boko Haram bandits and kidnappers of school children in the North and stop shooting at innocent passengers and drivers travelling to Bonny Island for their legitimate business.
“Where are this military helicopter when the Boko Haram were killing and terrorizing the North, killing soldiers and civilians? Where are the helicopters when the bandits were abducting innocent school children and killing farmers in the North East?”, he charged.
Harry called on Nigerians to challenge the ill activities of the military on Bonny waterways.
He also called for a probe into the cause of the attack on the passengers with a view to getting justice for the victims.
“We must not fold our hands and watch, until justice is prevailed on these innocent passengers”, he said.
Ship Owners Protest Outrageous Tax Burden
The Ship Owners Association of Nigerian (SOAN) has raised the alarm over alleged tax burden imposed on them by the Federal Government.
The body alleged that Nigerian ship owners were being subjected to outrageous tax that cripples the development of the industry.
President, SOAN, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, made this allegation while speaking to newsmen in Lagos, recently.
Ogebifun lamented the loss of revenue by Nigeria due to poorly developed ship building industry in the country.
“When you want to build a ship, let’s assume in Ghana, what do you do? You take your money to them to get it done for you. So, by implication, you are improving Ghana’s economy, creating jobs, and making provision for skill sets for their youths.
“Nigeria as a country does not have the enabling environment to build ships and to make matters worse, the tax placed on ship owners is outrageous,” he said.
He, however, commended the Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, for his efforts towards reviewing the tax burden on indigenous ship owners.
“Jamoh’s effort, if it comes through, will further alleviate the numerous challenges facing indigenous operators in the shipping industry”, he noted.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Ports Operators Demand Reduction Of Lease Fee
The Ports Terminal Operators of Nigeria Limited (PTOL), has called on Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Rivers Port Complex, Port Harcourt to reduce its current lease fee value to One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($100,000) per month.
PTOL said the reduction would be in line with the fee paid by her neighboring terminal operators in the complex.
Company Secretary, PTOL, Chioma Okwuanyi, made the call during a facility tour of the Rivers Port Complex, Port Harcourt, by the House of Representatives Committee on Privatization and Commercialisation led by Hon Victor Kolade Akinjo.
Okwuanyi called on the NPA to reduce the lease fee charges to enable the terminal meet its targets and pay its dockworkers in her payroll.
“Reduce our current lease fee value to $100,000 US Dollars per month as this will be in line with the fee paid by our neighboring terminals.
“We have been clamouring for peer review in order to align with our co-operating terminal. We believe that a lot of work has been done in this regard and we urge the committee to favourably consider granting our prayer”, Okwuanyi said.
The company also called on the NPA to write off her outstanding lease fee balance as there was limited income to warrant its accumulation.
Okwuanyi said the company’s operations were affected by the government policy, explaining that there is no terminal in Nigeria with about the size and number of berths that is paying much as PTOL.
By: Chinedu Wosu
