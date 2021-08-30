Nsirim Extols Virtues Of Late Editor, The Tide

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has advised the Federal Government to take measures to ensure that schools are safe for all children.

The Fund made the appeal in a statement issued to rejoice with parents and 91 students of Salihu Tanko Islamiya School Tegina, in Niger State, who were abducted three months ago.

It also condemned the death of six-year-old Hayatu Hashimu, one of the children, who lost his life while held in captivity.

“Children who went in search of knowledge were abducted at their school – which is supposed to be a safe place for them – while exercising their fundamental right to an education.

“They spent 88 days in the hands of their abductors before being freed yesterday. It is a tragedy and utterly unacceptable that one of these children died in captivity.

“We rejoice with the families whose children have been freed – and express our deepest condolences to little Hayatu’s family, who have just suffered the worst loss on top of the tragedy they have gone through for the last 88 days.

“No family should lose a child just because it took the right decision to send that child to school. Schools should not be a target. Children should not be a target. Education is a fundamental right of every child and any attack on an educational institution is a violation of that right.

“We reiterate our call to authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure schools are safe for all children,” the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins said.

UNICEF said it will work with partners to provide mental health, psychosocial support and counselling services to both the freed learners and their parents.

An estimated 200 Nigerian students are believed to still be held after school abductions that have plagued the country since December, 2020.

More than 1,000 have been abducted in these attacks from December, 2020 to date.

The release of the Tegina students comes in the run-up to the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, on September 9.

Nigeria is set to host the Fourth International Conference on the Safe Schools Declaration between October 25 and 27, 2021.

The theme of the conference is, “Ensuring Safe Education for All: From Commitment to Practice”.

The Safe Schools Declaration, a political commitment to protect education during armed conflict, has been endorsed by 108 states – including Nigeria.

The October Conference will be the first to be held in Africa and provide an opportunity to galvanise support for, and accelerate implementation of, the Declaration by bringing together governments, practitioners, and civil society to share good practice and strengthen cooperation to save lives and safeguard the right to education for all.