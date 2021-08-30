Oil & Energy
NPDC Resumes OML 11 Operation As Court Rules In Its Favour
The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has hailed the recent Appeal Court judgement affirming its operatorship of the Oil Mining License 11 (OML 11), describing it as a huge victory for Nigeria and the beginning of addressing decades of host community restiveness.
The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja on Monday upturned the August 23, 2019 ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja which held that the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) was entitled to the renewal of the Lease on OML 11.
In the ruling, the Appellate Court held that the Minister of Petroleum Resources has the discretion whether or not to renew the OML 11 Lease in favor of SPDC. The Court further held that the Minister rightly exercised his discretion in awarding the OML 11 Lease to NPDC, a subsidiary of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
A statement by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Garba Deen Muhammad, quoted the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, as saying that the ruling has paved the way for the NPDC to lead a formidable OML 11 team towards bolstering productivity in a responsible, efficient, environmentally friendly, and sustainable manner.
Accordingly, resumption of operations on OML 11 will demonstrate the NPDC’s full commitment to develop and add value to its communities and the nation as a whole
“We now have an opportunity to reconstruct a new beginning on OML 11, driven by global best practices and a social contract that would put the people and environment of the Niger Delta above pecuniary considerations.
“This is a huge victory for the government and people of Nigeria as we now have the impetus to responsibly unlock the oil and gas reserves the block offers for the benefit of all Nigerians,” Mallam Kyari stated.
The statement further stated that the NPDC has taken over the assets and operations are in full gear, adding that the company is working closely with all stakeholders and partners to achieve the new vision of “responsible, smart engineering and environmental sustainability,” that the Federal Government has endorsed for OML 11.
The NNPC GMD stated that the NPDC will pursue promotion of clean energy via its gas production with prospects of gas-to-power initiatives to “light up opportunities in the region,” and provide the much deserved industrialisation.
The statement noted that the environment will be a top priority for NPDC’s operations, as well as implementation of a robust host community engagement strategy to address subsisting issues, while agreeing to a transparent engagement model going forward.
The NNPC cautioned against any further legal challenge by the SPDC, stressing that it was about time Nigeria derived the benefit of the OML11 after over three decades.
FG Parleys With Govs Over NNPC Equity Ownership Controversies
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has said that the Federal Government is already discussing with states over controversies on equity stake in the proposed NNPC Limited in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).
The states had requested equity stakes in the new company and are already threatening to drag the Federal Government to court over the issue.
But Sylva told newsmen in Abuja, last Thursday that the Federal Government is holding equity stake in the proposed company in trust for the subnational governments,
“Just like in the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG), the Federal Government will hold the equity in NNPC Ltd. in trust for the three tiers of government.
“You must agree that in this country, there is a Federal Government of Nigeria and there is a federation. The Federal Government of Nigeria can always hold something in trust for the federation.
“I can assure you that we are already discussing and we are clarifying some of these issues. In this case, what the Federal Government is doing is to hold the equity in trust for the federation,” he said.
The minister also said the Federal Government was in talks with the governors, and that there was no need for any controversy on the issue.
On gender balance in the PIA Steering Committee, he said selections were made based on different offices involved.
He assured that effort would be made to incorporate more women, adding that the implementation working group would be more diverse and inclusive.
“Let us not over flog this situation because when you say you are nominating, it is offices that are represented.
“I represent the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and then the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, there is no way because of gender equality I am going to look for somebody else to be here apart from the permanent secretary.
“When I say the Executive Secretary Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) is the secretariat, there is no way I can go and change the ES PTDF.
“If I say the GMD NNPC is to be a member, we cannot look for a South-South GMD or a South-East GMD,” he said.
He assured that the issues would be considered, and that they were some of the issues the PIA would correct; transparency and inclusiveness.
On the three per cent host community fund, he said those agitating on it were politicians as most respected Niger Delta leaders were yet to speak against it.
He expressed confidence that there would be no unrest in the region concerning the host community fund.
“Frankly I don’t know why there would be unrest in the Niger Delta. I know that there are a lot of politicians who have taken this as a political issue and they are politicising it but I have not heard the leaders of the Niger Delta that I respect kick against this.
“I see a lot of politicking around this issue but I have not really seen very senior Niger Delta people that we all respect that are apolitical speak about this.
“Let us wait and see what this money will do,” he said
He further assured that the government would have no role in the management of the fund as it would be determined by the operating companies and the communities.
PIA Does Not Mean Increase In Petrol Price – PPPRA
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), says the implementation of Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) does not mean automatic increase in the pump price of petrol in the country.
The Executive Secretary of the agency, Mr Abdulkadir Saidu disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.
“There is no gainsaying that the PIA signals the implementation of full deregulation of the downstream sector.
“However, it remains worthy of note that the PIA does not automatically translate to any immediate increase in the price of PMS.
“ The current price will remain until a negotiation with organised labour, which will develop a feasible framework that minimises the impact of a Market-Based pricing policy on the masses, is concluded,’’ he said.
He further congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva for making the historic Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) a reality.
“The PIA which provides legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry, the development of host communities and related matters, marks the beginning of a new era in the growth and development of the entire oil and gas industry.
“ Delivering on the promise to create an environment with a transparent, clear and robust legal and regulatory regime is sure to open up new vistas in the oil and gas industry, and the Nigerian economy,’’ he said .
He added that the implementation of the PIA would foster greater investment in the sector.
“ It will also lead to transparency and efficient resource management, provide a more consistent standard of operations and ensure less cumbersome regulatory control of the industry, among other gains,” Saidu added.
He also commended the Federal Government for taking the bold step at resolving longstanding hitches such as the issue of overlapping functions in the regulation of the sector.
Saidu said that the establishment of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NURC) as well as the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) clearly delineates the roles of industry operators and regulators.
Our correspondent reports that Buhari on August 16th passed into law the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and constituted a steering committee for immediate implementation of the Act.
The committee is to be chaired by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.
