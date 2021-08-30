Nation
‘More Women Than Men Are HIV Positive In Nigeria’
A new report has indicated that the percentage of women living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria increased between 2016 and 2019 while that of men decreased within the same period.
The result from the Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS), which was conducted in 2018, shows that about 1.9 million people under the age of 64 are living with HIV in the country.
But according to the latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), approximately half of the projected population of HIV persons in the country are women.
The report noted that the percentage of women with the infection increased from 53.1 per cent in 2016 to 55.5 in 2017, 55.83 in 2018 and 56.03 per cent in 2019.
However, the percentage of men with the infection decreased from 46.9 per cent in 2016 to 44.5, 44.17 and 43.97 per cent in 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively.
The report which is tagged; “2020 statistical report on women and men in Nigeria” was published by the NBS on August 25, 2021.
NBS is the apex statistical agency responsible for the development and management of official statistics in Nigeria.
The agency said the data included in the publication were “carefully and systematically collected, compiled, processed and analysed from a wide variety of primary and administrative data sources across the National Statistical System”.
It also said the data should serve as a useful resource for policy makers at all levels and the public.
Although the infection rates amongst women increased between 2016-2019, the use of antiretroviral treatment by them declined.
Data extracted from the NBS report shows that the percentage of female patients who had access to antiretroviral in 2016 was 69.05 per cent.
It, however, declined slightly in 2017 to 68.71 per cent and rose to 68.93 per cent in 2018.
Meanwhile, male counterparts witnessed an increase in use of antiretroviral treatment from 30.95 per cent in 2016 to 31.29 per cent in 2017.
The percentage, however, dropped to 31.07 per cent in 2018.
Since early 1980s, HIV/AIDS has been a critical health issue for women and men in Nigeria.
The survey also shows that women aged 15-49 years are more than twice as likely to be living with HIV than men, placing this at 1.9 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively.
It also indicates that the prevalence between women and men is greatest among younger adults, with young women aged 20-24 years more than three times as likely to be living with HIV as young men in the same age group.
Among children aged 0-4 years, HIV prevalence according to the survey is 0.2 per cent.
Nation
2021 Floods: NEMA Calls For Stakeholders’ Effective Response
The new Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc (NBL), Mr Hans Essaadi, has revealed that NBL has concluded plans to upgrade the Ama-Brewery at the 9th Mile, Enugu, to an ambitious capacity of 6 million hectolitres in the second phase mega business expansion with a total capital investment of N56 billion.
Mr Essaadi, who made this known when he led some management staff of the company on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, told Gov. Ugwuanyi that the company took a decision in 2019 to embark on a major capacity expansion and structural upgrade of its facilities to 4.8 million hectolitres in the first phase because of the milestone achievements they have recorded at the Ama Brewery as well as “the peaceful operating environment in the state under your leadership”.
His words :”Your Excellency, I look forward to inviting you as our Special Guest of honour as we mark the completion of the expansion in 2022″.
He expressed delight at the commitment of the administration of Governor Ugwuanyi to the protection of lives and promotion of investments in the state, describing it as exceptional.
The NBL boss thanked the governor for his unwavering support in providing an enabling environment for their business to thrive, pointing out that “this is reflected by the immense support we enjoy from your esteemed self as an invaluable bridge builder in establishing a sustainable relationship between us and our host community and more recently your remarkable intervention in the reopening of the Tiger Bar”.
Assuring Gov. Ugwuanyi that ,“we are committed to long term investors in the state”, the NBL MD disclosed that the company had been part of the story of industrial growth in Enugu State since 2003, adding that, “over the years, we have grown the brewing capacity at our facility to 3 million hectolitres, making Ama Brewery the largest of our nine (9) breweries in the country”.
“Our corporate social investments in the areas of women and youth empowerment, access to potable water, healthcare, sports development, and most recently our support to the state in the fight against Covid-19 speak for themselves”.
Responding, Governor Ugwuanyi, who welcomed the new MD of NBL and his entourage to the Government House, Enugu, acknowledged with appreciation the organisation’s corporate social investments in the state as well as its planned expansion of operational capacity to consolidate its leadership of the Nigerian beverage market through enhanced market share.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Nation
IPOB Dismisses Plans To Attack Journalists In S’East
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has described as fallacious statement credited to one Petrus Obi, alleging plans by the group to attack journalists in the South-East.
The group explained that it had nothing against the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and would continue to support and defend them, stressing they have been on the side of truth.
In a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB urged the public to disregard the statement which it alleged was sponsored by the Nigerian Government and enemies of Biafra.
The statement reads in part, “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the fallacious statement credited to one Petrus Obi, against IPOB concerning NUJ in the South-East.
“We want to make it clear that IPOB has nothing against NUJ and will support and defend NUJ because they have been on the side of truth regarding the atrocities of Fulani herdsmen, bandits and terrorists in Nigeria.
“IPOB can never resort to attacking NUJ in southeast because journalists are not our problem; rather they are partners in progress. IPOB remains the most peaceful freedom movement in the world today but detractors and enemies are trying to portray IPOB in bad light to demonise our hard-built images across the world.
“We reiterate that IPOB is a friend of NUJ, and will never take any action injurious to their interest. Importantly, IPOB is peace-loving and committed to Biafra restoration.
“The fabricated and fallacious statement from Petrus Obi against IPOB should be ignored and disregarded. We are aware that he is sponsored by the wicked Nigerian Government and enemies of Biafra who are not happy with the reportage of pro-Biafra groups by journalists.
“Petrus Obi has been in loggerheads with his people in the village as well as NUJ. He now was to get cheaper popularity by attacking IPOB but we will not dignify him with a response.
“We, therefore, caution him to retrace his steps and stop dragging IPOB into his NUJ politics. He is too little to contend with IPOB.”
Nation
NSA Denies Conflict Over Tenure Extension At Amnesty Office
Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), has dismissed report of alleged conflict, between the National Security Adviser (NSA) and Interim Administrator of Presidential Amnesty Programme, over tenure extension.
The Head, Strategic Communication, ONSA, Mr Zakari Usman, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.
Usman noted that the said news report on an online medium was falsely concocted to stoke confusion and mislead the public.
He said the NSA, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, had called on stakeholders and amnesty beneficiaries to continue to support ongoing reforms at the programme’s office.
According to him, the interim administrator of the presidential amnesty programme enjoys full support and confidence of the NSA.
“Therefore, stakeholders across the Niger Delta, public and media are advised to disregard and dismiss the report as a spurious work of journalism.
“The amnesty beneficiaries are equally encouraged to continue to support ongoing reforms of the programme,” he said.
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Facebook To Launch Digital Wallet This Year …As Glo Launches Mobile TV
- Business3 days ago
CBN Threatens To Prosecute Forex Policy Defaulters
- Business3 days ago
Telecoms: Nigeria’s Data Usage Rises By 202% In Three Years
- Sports3 days ago
D’Tigers Beat Mali In Afrobasket Opener
- Sports3 days ago
Latifat Tijani Wins First Gold At Tokyo Paralympics
- Sports3 days ago
CCL Campaign: Coach Faults Disjointed NPFL Calendar
- Sports3 days ago
Eguma: Rivers United Is Set For New Season
- Sports3 days ago
Paralympic Games: Nigeria Suffers Heavy Losses In Table Tennis