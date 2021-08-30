Politics
‘I’m Still An Active APC Member’
Former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole, says he is still an active member of the party, in spite of his removal from office.
Oshiomhole said this when he spoke with newsmen on the sidelines of the fundraising and investiture of Mrs Victoria Unuoarumi as the 10th President of Rotary Club of Maitama, Abuja.
He said although an Appeal Court had voided his removal from office, he had chosen to sleep on his right on the matter.
“The court judgement was delivered on July 2, 2020 about two weeks after I was removed from office. I decided to make it public because I saw many commentaries suggesting that people were not aware that the case was dismissed. It was over a year that the case was dismissed.
“Initially I was not bothered, but when I saw the way commentators were talking on the issue, I realised that they were apparently not well informed that the case was dismissed.
“I said I should let the world know about it and we published it,” Oshiomhole who was also the chairman of the event said.
He said however, that he had no regret leaving as APC chairman.
“I have no regret leaving as APC chairman.
“Let me repeat what I said shortly after the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC was dissolved, when I spoke with journalists then.
“I said then that regardless of the legality or illegality of the issue, I accepted what happened in good faith and I remain committed to doing whatever I can to support the party.
“Am still active in all APC activities and I don’t think that I needed to be a chairman to be of relevance.
“I didn’t join the party to become chairman, I joined in order to form an alternative platform capable of kicking PDP out of power and that objective was achieved.
“It doesn’t matter the way things have gone. The primary purpose was not for me to be APC chairman,” Oshiomhole said.
The former national chairman expressed optimism that Nigeria would hold a hitch-free general elections in 2023.
“I have hope for 2023. God will not forsake a nation of 200 million people in 2023, our democracy has come to stay, although it’s not perfect, a couple of things could be done to strengthen it.
“I believe that God in his infinite mercy will help Nigeria to sustain its democracy and guide us, as we move towards 2023 and the country will go forward.
“I want all of you to realise that I always make this point, because Nigeria is much bigger than the total sum of the problems bedevilling it. So am an optimist, “ he said.
Earlier in her acceptance speech, Unuoarumi promised to strive hard to take the club to the next level.
“I am indeed humbled and immensely grateful to all members of our great club for finding me worthy to serve them. It is with great joy and humility that I accept to serve as the 10th President of our great club.
“As a servant leader, I pledge to work with my fellow teammates and volunteers in selfless service to take our club to the next level,” she said.
The Tide source reports that some distinguished Nigerians were honoured at the event for their numerous contributions towards the development of the country.
They included Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, Minister for State for FCT, Dr Edwin Clark, Sen. Sani Ahmed, Chief Lawrence Ojemeni, former FCT Minister Aliyu Modibbo, Chief Sanni Felicia, Dr Joy Okoro and Mr Yusuf Ali.
Politics
Enugu Assembly Assures On Collaborating With Other Arms
The Enugu State House of Assembly, has given the assurance that it will continue to collaborate with other arms of the government to actualise the dreams of the forefathers.
The Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, stated this in a statement released on Friday in Enugu to mark 30 years since the creation of the state.
He said that the event called for celebration in appreciation of God’s goodness in the state.
Ubosi stressed that the state had firmly maintained its place as the administrative and industrial nerve centre of the Eastern region through the concerted efforts of successive administrations in the state.
He revealed that the seventh Assembly under his leadership had initiated and passed people-oriented bills, motions and resolutions, which had helped to sustain the peace and progress in Enugu State.
According to him, the impressive developmental stride being recorded is because of the active support of the people of the state and that should not be taken for granted.
“Our sincere appreciation must also go to our fore fathers who made sacrifices and were resolute in their struggles to achieve the creation of Enugu State.
“These men of honour and great minds which posterity will forever remember as the founding fathers of Enugu State are: Chief Christian Onoh, Igwe Charles Abangwu, Igwe John Nwodo and Chief Enechi Onyia.
“Others are Justice M. U. Obayi, Chief P. C. Ndu, Chief Dan Ogbobe, Chief D. O. Nnamani, Igwe Edward Nnaji, Igwe Udemgaba Maduka, HRH Justice Eze Ozobu, Justice Achi Kanu, and other heroes and heroines.
“The creation of Enugu State 30 years ago, therefore, birthed excitement and sense of accomplishment for all the Wawa speaking people of Igbo land.
While wishing the citizens well in the celebration, the Speaker said the administration of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had kept faith with the dreams and aspirations of its founding fathers.
Politics
Aregbesola Is My Brother – Osun Gov
The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, says members of ‘The Osun Progressives,’ a factional group within the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, are not speaking the mind of his predecessor and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, regarding his reelection.
Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Saturday, said having worked for the success of Aregbesola’s eight-year reign, there was no reason Aregbosola would not support his reelection bid.
According to Omipidan’s statement, Oyetola spoke at the weekend while featuring on a live radio interview as part of the activities to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the creation of Osun State.
The governor was answering a question on the activities of some chieftains of TOP, who are claiming to be Aregbesola’s loyalists.
He said, “Well, those people – I’m not too sure about the people that have been saying that they are saying his (Aregbesola’s mind). I believe he (Aregbesola) is my brother and I believe at any point in time, he wants my success because I worked very hard for eight years for his own success as well.
“If people are saying that (that they won’t support me) I’m not too sure they are telling the story from his (Aregbesola’s) own heart. He remains my brother. They are not speaking his mind. Like I said, I don’t see why he would not be willing to support me if the people say they want me.
“Talking about issue of second term, my attitude is to deliver on what I am currently doing. I don’t want to be distracted. It is service to the people. If the people believe that they want me to continue, so be it. It is not a desperate situation.”
Meanwhile, the wife of Osun State governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, has implored tertiary institutions of learning in the country to be involved in the campaign against gender-based violence.
Mrs Oyetola, who spoke at the inauguration of the Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, declared that the state government had stepped up its legal framework for the elimination of all forms of sexual harassment and gender-based violence.
Speaking further in a statement by Olubunmi Badiora of Osun State Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, she said, “The challenges of gender inequity has been with the society since ages and draped with all forms of practices that perpetuate and sustain gender inequity.
“The practices tend to foster in boys the unsubstantiated idea that being male confers superiority over the girls and many men grow up with this idea which get infused into society.”
The OAU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede, said the varsity Senate had approved the revised Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy since April 2020.
Politics
Anambra Poll: PWDs Task INEC On Braille Ballot Guides
Inclusive Friends Association (IFA), through its ‘Access Nigeria Campaign’ has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deploy braille ballot guides to all polling units in Anambra State, ahead of the governorship election.
Executive Director, IFA and the convener of Access Nigeria Campaign, Grace Jerry, made the call at the Stakeholders Roundtable on inclusive elections in Nigeria, in Abuja, recently.
The meeting was organised by IFA, in collaboration with the National Democratic Institute (NDI), United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
Jerry said that the group recommended that INEC deploy the braille ballot guides to all polling units in Anambra State due to the unavailability of data for the blind in the state.
She said that INEC should ensure that the braille ballot guides dimensions matched the ballot paper to ensure successful use of the guides during the elections.
“INEC in collaboration, with NOA broadcasts voter education messages in the media on the use of the braille ballot guide, form EC30 E Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), magnifying glasses to assist voters vote appropriately.
“INEC ad-hoc staff must also be trained on PWD friendly aids and processes, like the braille ballot guide, EC30 E PWD, EC40H, priority and so on to ensure reasonable accommodation and better interaction with PWDs in governorship elections and other upcoming elections.
“This is because our observation from previous elections has shown that elections officials know little or nothing about these PWD election assistive materials.
“The Election Day Written Instructions (EC30PWD) should be properly deployed to all polling units and pasted at good locations to ensure that deaf voters understand election day procedures and vote without any communication problems,’’ she added.
Jerry said that magnifying glasses should also be provided for voters with impaired vision and those with Albinism, to ensure that they voted without difficulties.
She said that the group had commended INEC for observing and practicing priority registration at the ongoing CVR in Anambra as reported by its observers.
“We recommend that INEC should also strengthen observance of priority voting at the forthcoming governorship elections, to assist voters with disabilities to vote without difficulties,’’ she added.
Jerry said that while the group commended the efforts of the security architecture in previous elections, there was need to call for a more robust security deployment that prioritises PWDs, considering the recent insecurity issues in the country.
Deputy Director, Chief Security Officer, INEC Headquarters, Mrs Lakunuya Bello, commended the efforts of IFA and other partners for deepening the participation of PWDs in the electoral process, through the mainstreaming of disability issues in their operations.
She said that there was an additional online registration portal, where 2,763 centres and citizens could register physically nationwide and as it was their custom, PWDs who showed up at those centres were given priority to register.
Bello stressed that it was INEC’s responsibility, under the law, to provide every eligible Nigerian the opportunity to register, irrespective of where they live or other circumstances of life .
She reassured that preparations were in top gear for the conduct of the Anambra governorship election adding that all citizens would be able to cast their votes because the commission was committed to free, fair and credible elections.
