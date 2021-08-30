Rivers
Group Tasks Govts, Firms On Human, Business Rights
Nigeria Government, business companies, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and communities have been charged to work towards the tenets of human and business rights as stipulated in the United Nations Guiding Principles of 2011.
Speaking during a two-day training programme organised by Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre in collaboration with Oxfam, one of the resource persons, Programme Lead: Even It Up Campaign Oxfam International in Nigeria, Mr Henry Ushie, called for open civil space to give room for citizens’ contributions in the country, so as to make economy more physically responsible and beneficial to all.
Ushie stated that Oxfam was committed to works that would make women more active in decisions that concern them, particularly with oil and gas facility, adding that over time Oxfam realised that women were not involved, as such not active in decision making.
“At the training programme today, we have a ratio of 60:40 women to men, this is deliberately done to see how we can bring women up to stage.
“As we know, vulnerability has the face of a woman and so we want to see how we can build women’s capacity and their confidence and provide the enabling environment and platform for them to be able to engage stakeholders within the oil and gas sector, have their voices heard and demand for accountability.
“So that women are included in decisions that concern them directly at their own level and ensure that there was adequate inclusiveness in the kind of projects and services that women need at various levels,” Ushie added
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana.
Rivers
Banigo Eulogises Harry
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, says the late Alabo (Dr) Ombo Clinton Odibo Tom Big Harry, was a very patriotic Nigerian and illustrious son of Rivers State, who contributed much to the development of Nigeria and Obuama, his hometown.
Banigo made this assertion during the funeral service in his honour at the African Church, St John’s Parish, Obuama on Saturday.
According to the Deputy Governor, when Alabo (Dr) O.C Tom Big Harry was in the NNPC, he ensured that there was a good representation of the Rivers people in various positions, where he could have influence and made sure that the local content was observed to the best of his ability, stressing that he was a devout Christian who was an epitome of humility, honesty and diligence in the things of God.
Banigo, who urged Christians to intensify their faith and commitment to the work of God said at this time and season, the people of God must be watchful and prayerful, adding that with what is happening around the nation, Christianity seems to be endangered.
”This is a time for the Christian Church in Nigeria to come together and unite, no matter the denomination. The Lord will continue to build His Church in this nation and no gates of hell wherever they shall come from, external or internal, shall prevail,” Dr Banigo said.
Rivers
IAUOE Suspends Students Over Cultism, Illegal Possession Of Guns
The authorities of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port-Harcourt, have suspended three students for alleged possession of guns and cultism.
Their suspension is pending the outcome of the investigation of their cases by the Students’ Disciplinary Committee of the institution.
The students are Nwankwo Sunday Gift with matriculation number : UE/2018/POL. SC/B.Sc.ED4/0852 of the Department of Political Science for unlawful possession of a locally made pistol.
He also attempted to dispossess his fellow student of his mobile phone at gunpoint.
Okwe Michael Amaogechi, with matriculation number U/2019/5848 of the Department of Guidance and Counselling for unlawful possession of a locally made pistol and attempted robbery of his fellow student’s mobile phone at gunpoint.
The third student is one George Thank God Tamunoimana, with matriculation number: UE/2018/COMP/B.Sc.ED4/0201 of the Department of Computer Science.
He was said to have attacked and caused bodily harm to one of his fellow students with his gang members, who are suspected to be cultists.
The students have been handed over to the Special Investigations and Intelligence Bureau of the State Police Command for further investigation.
Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, who confirmed the development, said the names of the students have been submitted to the Department of State Services (DSS) for profiling.
He equally advised students to stay out of trouble and concentrate on their academic pursuits.
Rivers
RSG Recommits To Youth Engagement, Education
The Rivers State Government says it is poised to embark on youth engagement, education and enlightenment to maximise the potentials of youths for improved wealth creation and entrepreneurship in the State.
Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon. Prince Obi Ohia, who made the assertion in Okehi, headquarters of Etche Local Government Area, during an advocacy visit to the local government area stressed the need for youths in the area to invest time and energy in acquiring formal education, life skills and improving their God-given talents in order to stay relevant in today’s changing world.
Ohia said the state government initiated the advocacy tour which featured prominently, youth education, enlightenment and counselling to help them discover their innate abilities and potentials through the development of their mindset and renewed perception to life.
The commissioner stated that the essence of the youth engagement was to interface with them, identify their challenges and proffer solutions and above all, establish a symbiotic relationship between the youths, relevant stakeholders and government at the state and local government levels.
He challenged the youths to consciously work towards causing a paradigm shift from chasing paid employment to becoming entrepreneurs and employers of labour themselves, which will in turn, grow the GDP rate of the state.
Ohia, however, commended the Etche Council Chairman for appointing over 75 percent youths in his cabinet and appealed to him to embark on human capital development that the youths may leverage on to launch out as entrepreneurs.
He also harped on the need for community-based youth organisations in the local goverment area to ensure they go through the ongoing revalidation exercise as mandated by the ministry in order to operate legitimately and be captured in the database of the ministry.
The Commissioner stressed that the revalidation exercise also offered the Ministry the opportunity to closely monitor activities of the youth bodies to forstall any breakdown of law and order in the various communities.
On his part, Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Hon. Obinna Anyanwu, assured that the council would embark on skills acquisition programme in all 19 wards of the area and encourage the youths to equip themselves in order to take up opportunities when the need arises.
Anyanwu, commended the youths of Etche for their peaceful disposition and urged them to continue to partner with Government for the good of the local government area.
BY: Ike Wigodo
