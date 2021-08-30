Women
Gov Wike Mourns RSNC Editor, RSTV GM
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike , has expressed his condolences to the management and staff of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC) over the demise of The Tide Editor, Mrs Juliet Njiowhor, who died penultimate Saturday in Port Harcourt.
The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim , conveyed the Governor’s condolence message when he led principal officers of his ministry on a condolence visit to the corporation last Tuesday.
Describing the death of Mrs Njiowhor as a big blow to the ministry and the corporation, Nsirim noted that the late Editor was an outstanding professional who put in her best in the discharge of her duties.
The Commissioner charged the editorial team of the corporation to ensure that her legacies of professionalism and hard work were built up on.
In his response, the General Manager of the Corporation, Chief Ernest Chinwo described the demise of Mrs Njiowhor as devastating. He thanked the Commissioner for the visit and assured the Commissioner that the Management would do its best to sustain the standard set by the late Editor.
In similar vein, the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, also conveyed the condolences of the Rivers State Chief Executive to the staff and family of the General Manager of the Rivers State Television, Pastor Dafini Gogo-Abbey, who died recently.
The Commissioner while speaking as Special Guest at the Night of Tributes organised by RSTV management in Port Harcourt charged the management and staff of the organisation to build on the legacies left behind by the late General Manager.
“Sister Dafini will be the happiest person if she finds out that her dreams and vision to make RSTV a modern station comes to reality and what that entails is that you must be united”, the Commissioner said.
Another major event, last week in Brick House, was the flag off of the Ukeli Road project at Rundele in Emohua Local Government Area. The project is being executed by the newly inaugurated Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council, Hon Chidi Lloyd.
The Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Hon Emeka Woke stressed that funds accruable to councils from the Federation Account was not for payment of staff salaries alone but was also meant for development projects.
Woke who was a former Chairman of the council said it was erroneous for people to believe that all the funds accruable to any local government council should be expended on renumeration of staff alone.
The Chief of Staff who lauded the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council, Hon Chidi Lloyd for completing there out of the eight projects flagged off since he assumed office last month said when completed, the Ukeli Road would open the area to investors who would provide employment to the youths of the area.
He called for a synergy between the Legislative and Executive arms in the council to ensure delivery of good governance and democratic dividends to the people at the grassroots.
Woke warned those threatening to destabilise prevailing peace in the council to have a rethink as the PDP leadership in Emohua would not succumb to any form of blackmail and intimidation.
Also last week, the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers embarked on inspection of projects by the administration of Chief Nyesom Wike, and expressed satisfaction with the huge commitment of Gov. Wike in developing critical infrastructure and using them to attract investors to the state.
Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja (Jeki V) said they visited Emohua, Bori, Ahoada, Obio/Akpor, Eleme amongst other local government areas in the state and noted that there was good spread of projects across the three senatorial districts.
He made special mention of the Mother and Child Hospital, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Faculty of Medical Sciences and Dr Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagonistic and Treatment Centre, describing them as huge investments in health sector.
He expressed delight that contractors were employing youths of the state and also involving local contractors as strictly directed by the state Governor.
“This is just six years into Gov. Wike’s achievements. He has done well in all sectors. In the remaining two years, I don’t see him changing style. We commended him.
“We urge our people to cooperate with the government . They should own and protect the projects so that the money spent won’t be lost”, he said.
By: Chris Oluoh
Media Women Mourn Colleague
The body of media women in Rivers State has received with great shock, the news of the demise of one of their colleagues, Late Mrs Juliet Njiowhor.
Mrs Njiowhor, whose death was said to have occurred on Saturday, August 21, 2021, was until her death, the Acting Editor of The Tide Newspaper, published by the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation.
Information gathered from the burial announcement signed by her husband, Sir Promise Njiowhor, on behalf of both the paternal and matrimonial families, revealed that late Juliet would be buried on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the PortHarcourt Cemetery.
A statement by the Rivers State Chairperson of the Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Comrade Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, described the late colleague as a friend, a mentor, a mother to all who came around her, as well as a committed and dedicated member of NUJ and NAWOJ respectively.
It, therefore, enjoined members of the association to come out enmasse today for the Service of Songs at No1B Akassa Road, Off Ernest Ikoli Street, back of Government House, beside G.U Ake’s House, Port Harcourt and on Saturday for the burial to give her a final honour that she deserves.
‘Why We Cannot Exclusively Breastfeed Our Babies’
As the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) intensifies campaign towards the promotion of exclusive breastfeeding in Nigeria, some rural women in Rivers State says hunger and poverty are hampering their efforts to exclusively breastfeed their babies.
They spoke to The Tide in an interview at Chokota and Edegelem Communities in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.
According to them, the programme will succeed if mothers are able to feed well during child bearing, adding that nursing mothers need to be given proper care, not only by their husbands but also by the government to enable them have the strength to exclusively breastfeed their babies.
A native of Cross River State, but resident in Chokota Community, Mrs Sandra Chiluba said, nursing mothers are having difficulties in breastfeeding their babies because of hardship.
Mrs Chiluba, who is a mother of Six, said she only exclusively breastfed the first child for six months, but the rest she could not, because of hunger.
According to her, nursing mothers need to be assisted by the government, stressing that (even mothers should be encouraged to have something doing after child birth).
She said a nursing mother who cannot eat well cannot breastfeed her baby.
Also speaking, a nursing mother, Mrs Angela Agu said she was trying her best but needed the support of the government.
Mrs Agu whose baby is three months old, said “things are too hard in Nigeria, government should help mothers by providing food stuffs and money for them”.
Also speaking Mrs Justina Joseph from Edegelem, Etche, said she stopped breastfeeding her baby after three months to enable her take care of her business.
According to her, because of the business she was doing, she was leaving her baby with neighbours to take care of.
She added that if she had had enough support, she would not have been leaving her baby with neighbours because of business.
Also speaking, Mrs Blessing Friday from Akwa Ibom State but resident in Igbo Etche, said she is in support of exclusive breastfeeding of babies.
Mrs Friday, who is a mother of two, said despite hardship at that time, she was able to give her two babies breast milk only for six months and encouraged other mothers to do the same, as the health of their babies should be more important to them than business.
In his reaction, Apostle Solomon Asukwo Udoh, said fathers should be blamed if their wives fail to exclusively breastfeed their babies for six months.
According to him, when a woman is pregnant, a father has nine months to prepare for the arrival of the baby, adding that “you must make provision for the child because, if the woman is not feeding well, she cannot breastfeed your child”.
By: John Bibor
Banigo Commends NAWOJ For Advocacy On Gender Parity
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has commended the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) for being strong advocate of gender parity.
Banigo made this commendation while playing host to members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Banigo said NAWOJ which has consistently participated in the International Women Days activities, disclosed that the capacity building programme which was organized to identify and highlight the roles of women journalists, especially in the areas of implementation of the Rivers State Action Plan on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 was very enlightening, noting that the document acknowledges the lopsided role that women and children take in conflicts, especially in the area of domestic violence.
The deputy governor urged NAWOJ to continue to highlight the roles of women journalists when it comes to disseminating the correct information that will engender peace building in our society, and also highlight the roles women play in peace building in their various communities as well as the role women play in integrating the rights of women, children and girls.
“I want to commend our Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his gender sensitiveness and friendliness for not only picking a female deputy but for also encouraging women to come out and play the roles of vice chairmen in the 23 local government areas”, Banigo said.
While congratulating the New Executive officers on their emergence at the polls, the deputy governor, also commiserated with NAWOJ on the sudden demise of Pastor Dafini Gogo-Abbey and Mrs. Juliet Njiowhor, whom she described as seasoned journalists.
In her remarks, the Chairperson of NAWOJ, Susan Serekara-Nwikhana informed the deputy governor that NAWOJ was the female arm of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) saddled with the core mandate of ensuring the welfare of female journalists and championing the cause of women and girls.
