Gov Wike Mourns RSNC Editor, RSTV GM

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike , has expressed his condolences to the management and staff of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC) over the demise of The Tide Editor, Mrs Juliet Njiowhor, who died penultimate Saturday in Port Harcourt.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim , conveyed the Governor’s condolence message when he led principal officers of his ministry on a condolence visit to the corporation last Tuesday.

Describing the death of Mrs Njiowhor as a big blow to the ministry and the corporation, Nsirim noted that the late Editor was an outstanding professional who put in her best in the discharge of her duties.

The Commissioner charged the editorial team of the corporation to ensure that her legacies of professionalism and hard work were built up on.

In his response, the General Manager of the Corporation, Chief Ernest Chinwo described the demise of Mrs Njiowhor as devastating. He thanked the Commissioner for the visit and assured the Commissioner that the Management would do its best to sustain the standard set by the late Editor.

In similar vein, the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, also conveyed the condolences of the Rivers State Chief Executive to the staff and family of the General Manager of the Rivers State Television, Pastor Dafini Gogo-Abbey, who died recently.

The Commissioner while speaking as Special Guest at the Night of Tributes organised by RSTV management in Port Harcourt charged the management and staff of the organisation to build on the legacies left behind by the late General Manager.

“Sister Dafini will be the happiest person if she finds out that her dreams and vision to make RSTV a modern station comes to reality and what that entails is that you must be united”, the Commissioner said.

Another major event, last week in Brick House, was the flag off of the Ukeli Road project at Rundele in Emohua Local Government Area. The project is being executed by the newly inaugurated Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council, Hon Chidi Lloyd.

The Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Hon Emeka Woke stressed that funds accruable to councils from the Federation Account was not for payment of staff salaries alone but was also meant for development projects.

Woke who was a former Chairman of the council said it was erroneous for people to believe that all the funds accruable to any local government council should be expended on renumeration of staff alone.

The Chief of Staff who lauded the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council, Hon Chidi Lloyd for completing there out of the eight projects flagged off since he assumed office last month said when completed, the Ukeli Road would open the area to investors who would provide employment to the youths of the area.

He called for a synergy between the Legislative and Executive arms in the council to ensure delivery of good governance and democratic dividends to the people at the grassroots.

Woke warned those threatening to destabilise prevailing peace in the council to have a rethink as the PDP leadership in Emohua would not succumb to any form of blackmail and intimidation.

Also last week, the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers embarked on inspection of projects by the administration of Chief Nyesom Wike, and expressed satisfaction with the huge commitment of Gov. Wike in developing critical infrastructure and using them to attract investors to the state.

Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja (Jeki V) said they visited Emohua, Bori, Ahoada, Obio/Akpor, Eleme amongst other local government areas in the state and noted that there was good spread of projects across the three senatorial districts.

He made special mention of the Mother and Child Hospital, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Faculty of Medical Sciences and Dr Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagonistic and Treatment Centre, describing them as huge investments in health sector.

He expressed delight that contractors were employing youths of the state and also involving local contractors as strictly directed by the state Governor.

“This is just six years into Gov. Wike’s achievements. He has done well in all sectors. In the remaining two years, I don’t see him changing style. We commended him.

“We urge our people to cooperate with the government . They should own and protect the projects so that the money spent won’t be lost”, he said.

By: Chris Oluoh