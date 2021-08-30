Education
Don Advocates Expansion Of Library School Curriculum
Professor of Library and Information Science, Prof. Boma Beatrice Obi, has called for the expansion of Library School Curriculum to incorporate courses in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) programmes to enable Library Schools churn out 21st century librarians.
Obi made the call while delivering her Inaugural Lecture with the title, ‘Answering Query In The Growing Organism’ at the Auditorium of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Main Campus, Rumuolumeni, PortHarcourt, last Thursday.
Obi noted that the library profession had changed and evolved tremendously, maintaining that there is the need for the introduction of new courses on ICT to aid library graduates learn and communicate in the technological virtual environment.
Obi, who is also the University Librarian explained that the library is a collection of book or nonbook materials or other forms of recorded information or knowledge purposely selected and methodically organised by a qualified Librarian for use by a target group, averring however, that the qualification can be guaranteed through the training and retraining of librarians to function in the information revolutionary era.
She said, with the trending information technology, libraries have become the dynamic and complex institutions with multiple roles and a host of related operations and services developed over the years. There is the new aggressiveness in the library activities in which librarians are repositioning themselves to be the light to education advancement by integrating knowledge systems and references”.
The don revealed that the evolving scenario had called for the concept of Reference Services which she said was the Answering of Query from library users.
“The attendant difficulty usually experienced by users in locating any information needed amidst the library stock of varied large volumes of sources gave rise to the reference service, which basically is the Answering Query. Reference Service does not only end in aiding the user borrow books for home reading, it is also a personal service to the individual to enable him obtain the particular information he requires to solve his problem with the greatest ease and the least possible day” made possible with the up-to-date librarian.
In his closing remarks, the Vice Chancellor, IAUE, Prof. Ozo -Mekuri Ndimele revealed that the last accreditation of the institution got a 100 percent score courtesy of its good up-to-date library.
Represented by the former acting Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Joseph kinanee Kinane, Ndimele charged staff and students of the institution to take advantage of the institution’s library for an up-to-date information in their fields of studies.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Education
WAEC Vows To Eliminate ‘Miracle Centres’
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) says it will do everything possible to stop special centres also known as ‘Miracle Centres’ for its examinations in the country.
Deputy Registrar/Zonal Coordinator, WAEC in Enugu State Mrs Eucharia Onodu, made the vow in Enugu on Thursday at a stakeholders round table on how to end examination malpractice during West African School Certificate and the National Examination Council (NECO) Examination.
The round table was organised by a group, Bursting the Myths of Miracle Examination Centre (BMMEC), Enugu in collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Evidence (ACE) for stakeholders across the country.
Onodu said the council had put in a lot of measures to curb the menace in their examinations.
“We use unique Continuous Assessment of Candidates to identify candidates during exam registration.
“Miracle centres are not the making of WAEC and we are working seriously to stop it.
“WAEC does not register any candidate without the approval from the Ministry of Education.
“We have data of all the schools and if a school is coming for registration, we make sure the ministry of education endorses it,” she said.
The zonal coordinator reiterated that the council would sanction any school suspected of foul play and would stop excess registration and migration of candidates.
She added that when examination was on, WAEC officers would monitor and inspect centres and encouraged their supervisors to report cheating.
Groups and stakeholders in education on Thursday converged on Enugu to brainstorm on various ways to end examination malpractice in private schools during external exams.
The Principal Investigator, BMMEC, Prof. Uzoma Okoye, said the discussions were aimed to end examination malpractice during WASCE and NECO examinations.
Okoye said the group was partnering with the Anti-Corruption Evidence (ACE) to galvanise critical stakeholders at proffering solution to corruption in educational system.
Uzoma, from the department of Social Work, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), said research had shown that all over the world certificates acquired from Nigeria were being discriminated against due to condition it was acquired.
Education
Bar New Varsities From Accessing TETFund Grants – ASUU
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has urged the Federal Government to bar state governments proposing to establish new universities from accessing Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) for a minimum of 10 years.
The union added that owners of proposed universities- whether federal or state- should provide verifiable growth plan for providing not less than 75 percent of their pensionable staff complement plus provision of requisite infrastructural facilities.
ASUU hinges its demand on the precarious state of state-owned universsities in Nigeria.
National President of ASUU, Prof Victor Osodeke, addressed reporters in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, at the end of the union’s national executive council meeting.
Prof Osodeke expressed dismay on the declining fortunes of state-owned universsities and their neglect by state governors, “whose responsibility it is to fund, staff, equip and make the universsities nationally and globally competitive.
“Unless urgent and necessary steps are taken, our state-owned universsities may soon collapse beyond redemption.”
Continuing, Prof Osodeke said, “politicians in the Fourth Republic have turned establishment of state universities into projects for appeasing electorate in their senatorial and state constituencies. While neglecting the existing state universities, some overzealous state governors have increased the rally to two or three.
“The more bizarre cases were governors who brazenly pronounced the creation of three or four state universities in one fell swoop. Nigerians should be worried that state universities, which should serve as an elixir to provision of university education, has turned an albatross for the Nigerian university system.
“Beside non-funding of capital projects, most state governors have also failed in the primary responsibility of regular payment of staff in their universities. Our recent analysis has shown that only five of the state-owned universsities have their monthly subventions corresponding with their monthly wage bills. 17 state universities receive monthly subventions far below the monthly wage bills, thereby forcing these institutions to augment salaries from so-called internally generated revenue (IGR).”
Education
Students Laud LASG For Evacuating Colleagues From UNIJOS
The National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS), has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for evacuating its members from the University of Jos (UNIJOS).
Recall that some Muslims travelling through the state capital from Bauchi on August 14, reportedly lost their lives in Jos North Local Government Area (LGA) with 14 others sustaining various degrees of injuries.
The attack was said to have allegedly been carried out by some armed men. The casualties who were said to be mostly from Ondo, were in Bauchi to mark a Muslim celebration.
However, despite the state government’s intervention, especially with the imposition of curfew in the troubled area, the armed men continued with the killings, with some students of UNIJOS as some of the casualties.
The violence also included burning of houses and property their victims.
Following the mayhem, the institution’s management, had since announced the suspension of academic activities and advised students to vacate their hostel and return to their respective homes, pending when normalcy was restored.
As a result of the development therefore, some state governments had continued to evacuate their indigenes, from the troubled spot.
National President of the union Mr Shasanya Akinolain an interview with the newsmen on Saturday in Lagos, said no fewer than 50 indigenous members of the union, had so far been evacuated from the area, by the state government.
He said that the members returned to the state on Friday, August 27 and were all in good health.
According to him, the students, including a 200 level nursing mother and her three-week old baby arrived Lagos from the university on Friday afternoon, with security personnel provided by the state government.
