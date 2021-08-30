Niger Delta
A’Ibom Marks Church For Demolition Over Criticism
The Akwa Ibom State Government has marked a metropolitan church in Uyo, Holy Ghost Ambassadors Ministry International, for demolition over comments by its Senior Pastor on the political affairs of the state.
The Tide learnt that the senior pastor of the church, Nyeneime Andy, had criticised the alleged plan by the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, to impose a successor on the state in 2023.
Andy was reportedly invited by Nigeria’s secret police for questioning last Wednesday over his comments on politics in the state.
On the same date, the Akwa Ibom State Government, through its agent, the Uyo Capital City Development Authority (UCCDA), marked the church building for demolition.
The church has also been served a notice to that effect.
In the notice, the head of the Town Planning Department, Eshiet Freddy, claimed the church building, which had been existing since 2012, did not meet the planning standards for approval.
According to Freddy, the structure negates minimum requirements in terms of space standard, building line and area distribution.
“It is worthy to note that you are occupying/constructing an illegal structure without prior approval from the authority. The said illegal structure constitutes an offence and contravenes provisions of Town and Country Planning Law Cap. 133, Laws of AkwaIbom State.
“In view of the above, you are hereby given seven (7) days’ notice within which to remove the said illegal development and reinstate the land to its original state,” the notice stated.
The City Development Authority said the government would be forced to demolish the building if the church failed to comply with the order.
Andy, in a recent press briefing, condemned an alleged plan by the governor, Emmanuel Udom, to impose a successor in 2023.
“In 2023, it will be a government of the people, for the people and by the people. We will not allow one person to choose a governor for a state of over 6 million people,” the pastor was quoted.
Niger Delta
Police Rescue Children Kidnapped In Lagos, Arrest Suspects
Detectives of Edo State Police Command last Saturday rescued in Benin, two siblings, suspected to have been stolen in Lagos State, on 23 August..
The operatives also arrested three suspects, Precious Mmaduike ‘F’ (21), Jane Osas ‘F’ (35) and John Obasu (45), in connection with the theft of the children.
The stolen kids, David Ibe ‘M’ (4 years) and ChizaramIbe ‘F’ (2 years) were children of Mr PhenasusIbe, of Balogun Kuku Street, Aguda, Surulere, Lagos State.
According to a statement by the spokesman of the Command, SP Kontongs Bello, the theft of the children was executed by Ibe’s housemaid, Precious Mmaduike.
It was gathered that on the fateful day, at about 8.45 am, mother of the children, gave them N500, to buy biscuit outside the compound in Lagos, in company of the housemaid.
But the children and the housemaid did not return.
All efforts in search of the children and the housemaid proved abortive, as her phone was switched off.
“That was when the father immediately reported the situation to Aguda Police Station, Lagos, where it was discovered that the last location of the housemaid before she switched off her mobile was in Benin city.
“The complainant decided to come to the police in Edo State for assistance.
“Men of the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of Edo State Police Command immediately commenced investigation.
“With the aid of the information gathered from the origin of the abduction and field assets, the abducted children were rescued on 26/08/2021, at about 1730hrs by the operatives of the Edo State Police Command, Benin City, in a very remote area at Upper Ekewan Road, Benin City with the housemaid and a woman she came to visit with the children.
The housemaid, who met the woman on the internet claimed that, the two children belonged to her and they came to Benin city for visit.
But unknown to the woman, the children are not for her.
The woman had bought gifts for the children, who are currently with the police,” the statement said.
It was however, gathered that while the police operatives were on their way to the State Command in Benin city with the rescued children, the suspects and two other children found in the house, the husband of the woman, one Joseph Obaze, raised alarm of kidnapping against the police operatives.
The alarm attracted a group of “unknown vigilante” members who blocked the road.
Even after the Police operatives identified themselves, the “unknown vigilante” group reportedly went ahead to attack the police operatives with all kinds of weapons, causing bodily injuries to some policemen.
The hoodlums later escaped before police reinforcement could arrive at the scene.
The State Commissioner of Police, CP Philip Aliyu Ogbadu, assured that efforts were in place to apprehend the fleeing vigilante leader and his gang members that attacked the police operatives
He enjoined all law abiding members of the public to go about their lawful businesses, noting that the command will not allow miscreants in the name of vigilante group to take over the public space.
Ogbadu enjoined the public to continue to provide useful information to the police about criminals and their activities, to help them achieve the mandate of protecting lives and property.
Niger Delta
Delta Stable Despite Diversity – Okowa
The Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, says the state, in its three decades of existence, has been a potpourri of diversity and inclusion, trials and triumphs and growth and stability.
Okowa said this last Friday night, at the Gala and Award Night in Asaba, to mark the grand finale of a weeklong celebration of the 30th anniversary of the creation of the state, held at Event Centre in the state capital.
No fewer than 18 distinguished Deltans, including the Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Jim Ovia; Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Mr Tony Elumelu; Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and eminent scholar, Prof. ObaroIkime, were honoured for their contributions to the development of the state and country.
Other awardees were Professors Joy Ogwu; Grace Alele-Williams and Emmanuel Nwanze, as well as renowned architect, Chief Charles Majoroh, Chief Edwin K. Clark, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Publisher of Vanguard newspaper, Mr Sam Amuka-Pemu and frontline comedian, Atunyota Akpobome (a.k.aAlibaba).
The awardees also include Michael Ajereh (Don Jazzy); Ese Brume; Timipamere Akiayefa and three posthumous recipients- Chief Mukoro Mowoe, Chief James Otobo and former Premier of defunct Midwest Region, Chief Dennis Osadebay.
Okowa thanked Deltans for their support and cooperation in building a smart, strong and safe state, adding: “After 30 years, I can boldly say it has been three decades of diversity and inclusion, of trials and triumphs, and of growth and stability.”
The governor expressed gratitude to serving, retired or late civil servants, who made huge sacrifices to ensure the successful take-off of the state, even as he said his administration was breaking new grounds in job and wealth creation through entrepreneurship development, while building road and physical infrastructure of the most vital interest and impact.
“As we reflected on the last 30 years, it was clear to us that celebration of this milestone would not be complete without recognising Deltans, who have made the state proud in their various fields of endeavour,” he stated.
Okowa stressed that the list of prominent sons and daughters was by no means exhaustive and there are many Deltans making waves in various aspects of life and across the nations of the world, adding:
“As a government, we thought this is a good starting point, and we are deeply grateful that the awardees considered it worthwhile to be here today, and we thank you for giving us that honour.”
He solicited the continued support of all Deltans, including the Diaspora, to his administration in its determination to deliver a stronger Delta to them, assuring that ongoing projects and programmes would be concluded, while premium would continue to be attached to the people’s well-being.
Responding on behalf of the awardees, Oritsejafor said they had had cause to be honoured in different places, but it was heartwarming to be remembered and honoured by one’s state.
He commended the governor for the recognition and assured of their continued support and prayers for the state.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Civil Servant Kills Wife, Commits Suicide
A 40-year-old man, Patrick Markson, has thrown the residents of Odede Street, off Tombia Amassoma road in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, into a mournful mood after he killed his wife with a sledge hammer and thereafter committed suicide.
The incident happened last Thursday morning.
The deceased, Markson, who was identified as a civil servant working with the Yenagoa Local Government Area Council, reportedly hit the wife’s head with a sledged hammer while in her deep sleep, and watched her bleed to death.
He thereafter, drank poisonous substances suspected to be a dangerous insecticide known as Sniper and lay close to the bleeding corpse of his wife and died.
The 35-year-old wife, simply identified as Hannah Markson, was from Okotiama Community in Gbarain Clan, Yenagoa.
The Tide gathered that the deceased couple, who had six children together, had been having marital issues for some weeks now and could not resolve them.
Some family members claimed the dispute bordered on money realised from a contract handed to the husband by some of his wife’s relatives.
The elder sister to the deceased wife, Mrs BoufuruTimipre, described her sister as gentle and had no time for conflicts, “Yesterday, we were frying garri, and the husband called me that he wanted to speak with my sister if we were together, and I told him that when I got to where she was, I would pass the message.
“On reaching her, I told her and immediately we tried reaching him but we couldn’t, later he called again but I had left where she was. So, he told me to tell her to bring garri for home use.
“This morning, the son called me that the mum was seen dead and he wanted me to come. The dad too was dead. So when I got to their house, I went straight to the room, and I saw them both lying on the bed dead, but I noticed a can of snipper by the bed and a big hammer.”
A compound Chief and the head of Aputu family, Chief Anthony Jacob, said he was shocked by the development, saying it is a sad development.
When contacted, the spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the development said the corpses of the deceased couple had been evacuated and deposited at the mortuary.
